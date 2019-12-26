HEY CELTICS FANS, how’s that Jaylen Brown contract looking now?
C’mon, admit it, some of you shook your heads and wondered why Danny Ainge and his bosses decided to give the former third pick of the draft a four-year/$115 million deal.
You are probably the same people who thought Ainge was nuts for making Brown the third pick in the draft to begin with. Despite his youth, you looked at his play and thought “draft bust.” Right?
Last season, with a contract on the line, Brown averaged 13.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game for a team that was apparently being torn apart by Kyrie Irving.
Then came the contract, and what was likely valuable time spent with his buddies, including new pal Kemba Walker on Team USA.
The resulting season has been a BOOM!
Wednesday, he became the youngest Celtic ever to score 30 points in a Christmas Day game (Bill Russell) had the old mark. People keep track of this stuff, and Brown had 12 points in three previous Christmas games combined.
“He’s so talented and he can do so much on the basketball court, man,” Walker said on TV after the game.
“He can pass, rebound, defend, shoot. You know, whatever we ask of him, he tries his best to go out there every night and do it. Happy to have him as a teammate.”
Through Wednesday, his third 30-point game of the season, Brown was averaging 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He was a plus-83 over the last 10, a plus-38 in the last three, a stretch that’s seen him go 10-for-18 from 3-point range (remember, he can’t shoot, right?).
For the year, he is hitting 39.1 percent from behind the arc as the Celtics head into Friday’s late-afternoon matinee against the Cavaliers at TD Garden.
All-star?
From radio play-by-play guy Sean Grande: “Celtics took a lot of heat for extending Jaylen Brown this summer. I’m sure a lot of stories, a lot of those takes will get revisited all-star weekend. Because Jaylen’s going to be playing that Sunday.”
Getting healthier
Gordon Hayward returned Wednesday, leaving only Marcus Smart missing from the five main guys on this roster.
Jayson Tatum had a tough shooting day Wednesday on the heels of his 39-point outburst. But with his shot off, he started going to the basket and contributing.
But his season has been stellar, to say the least.
From stat maven Dick Lipe after Wednesday’s game:
“Jayson Tatum is the second-youngest of the 11 players averaging at least 21 points, seven rebounds and 2.5 steals, behind only Luka Doncic. That group also includes Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Karl-Anthony Towns, Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Brandon Ingram and Russell Westbrook. …
“Tatum has averaged 22.5 PPG in December, the highest scoring month of his career. He’s second in the NBA in plus/minus at plus-262, trailing only Antetokounmpo’s plus-340. …
“While offense gets most of the attention, Tatum has been impressive defensively. Among players who have defended at least 200 shots this season, his .361 defensive field goal percentage entering the Christmas Day game ranks third best. Players he’s covered shoot nearly nine points below their season norm.”
Smart was scared his double eye infection was something far more serious and could have left him with blindness. His eyes were BLEEDING.
“Hell. Just really, really painful and really not knowing — I thought I was going to go blind for a while,” he said. “I think it was the worst case of viral conjunctivitis that they’ve seen. So basically I was a guinea pig to see how to handle this if it ever happens again to anybody else. But it was the worst pain that I’ve been through in a very long time. I don’t wish it on anybody.”
Great comment from Walker after he failed to hit a field goal in a win over the Pistons last week: “I could score zero points every game the rest of the year, as long as we win, that’s all I care about.”
Bye on the line
The Patriots are heavy favorites to beat the Dolphins Sunday and get that first-round playoff bye. A win and they will get a chance to get some rest before the official drive for No. 7 begins — with a home game (Kansas City?).
“It was a good win on Saturday. We’ve got to move forward from it,” James White said the other day. “The Dolphins have been playing well the past few weeks and it’ll be another good challenge for us. It’s an important game for us, just got to go out and compete from the first snap to the last. Those guys are going to come out ready to play.”
Interesting tweet from column pal/AP contributor Gethin Coolbaugh this week: “@foxsports just said that @Tom Brady will continue to do his Monday Night Football interviews with Jim Gray next season.” Does that mean Brady is coming back? To the Patriots? Elsewhere?
Long time coming
The Bruins found the perfect way to enter the NHL’s Christmas break, bombing their kryptonite, the Washington Capitals. “At the end of the day, you do have to win your puck battles against them, against big men, which is a challenge for any team in this league. That’s why they’re in first place,” Bruce Cassidy said after only the second win in the last 18 against Washington.
Think about it — 1-12-4 in the previous 17 games. This was the first home win against the Caps since 2014 (0-6-2); but the B’s are a more-respectable 1-1-1 against Washington since ending a 14-game losing streak back in February.
It was also Boston’s second win in their last 10 games. With the Bruins struggling, it’s easy to forget they will come out of the break Friday night in Buffalo nine points ahead in the Atlantic Division and in second place in the Eastern Conference, four points behind the Caps.
Finally, in addition to Thursday being Boxing Day in Canada, it was also the 100th anniversary of Babe Ruth being traded to the Yankees — and also the 52nd anniversary of 1967 Cy Young winner and Impossible Dream hero Jim Lonborg suffering a serious knee injury while skiing.
To say the least, both altered Red Sox history.
.