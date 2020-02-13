THE NUMBER was the same but the uniform was different. The city was different. The coast was even different. But the words of Mookie Betts were the same.
Your favorite ex-Red Sox right fielder intends to be a free agent after the coming baseball season.
And guess what: The Sox will be in the position of bringing him right back to Boston.
Play your season in L.A., Mookster — and we’ll be right there with our checkbooks wide open.
Crazy? Perhaps not as crazy as you think.
“Right now, I just got here,” Betts said in L.A. Wednesday. “I’m still trying to find a house and all those other things. I’m not really thinking about that. I’m just focused on staying with 2020 and going from there.”
In other words, there’s nothing new. Mookie Betts will be a free agent after the season.
Now, it’s entirely possible the Red Sox don’t want to play in that $350-400 million waters even though they have broken the luxury tax albatross. And it’s possible Betts himself wants no part of a return and then playing the rest of his career in Boston.
Now, it’s not traditional for players to return to their old team. Aroldis Chapman did it after the Yankees sent him to Chicago to win a World Series with the Cubs. Lesser players return, but this will be a big fish.
Wednesday, Betts called his time in Boston “a great chapter in my life, for sure.” He has never said anything different. He has ALWAYS said he intends to hit the market when he can.
“I love Boston, man,” he said. “But I do know that it’s a business and I have to worry about 2020 right now and get to that point whenever it’s time.”
Already, the speculation on Betts’ future has begun. Mike Axisa of cbssports.com even ranked the potential landing spots. Boston came in 14th. The Dodgers, Braves and Giants were ranked 1-3. The Yankees came in at No.10.
“Yes, the Red Sox could circle back and try to sign Betts as a free agent next offseason,” Axisa wrote. “Trading him for young talent and then re-signing him would be a nifty little move. The only thing standing in their way is their own self-imposed payroll limit. Realistically, if the Red Sox were going to make Betts a competitive long-term offer, they would’ve done it already. I don’t think it’s likely they pursue a reunion with Mookie this winter. I don’t think it’s completely impossible either.”
Neither do I.
Rotation talk
Speaking of reunions, Clay Buchholz is one of the free agent pitchers who remained unsigned through Wednesday. Worth taking a flyer?
A name that’s out there that I find more intriguing is former Astro Collin McHugh. The righty is 58-43 with a 3.95 ERA lifetime and can handle multiple roles.
As of the now, the rotation is Chris Sale, Eduardo Rodriguez, Nathan Eovaldi, Martin Perez and …
Will every fifth day call for an opener? Will they bring in a free agent? And get this: Sale and Eovaldi are anything but solid rocks when it comes to health, and, if you’ve forgotten, Rodriguez, who had a breakout 2019, was injury prone before that.
He’s also coming off an arbitration loss and you never know how that’s going to sit.
Interim manager Ron Roenicke said Wednesday “I think it’s a few guys,” when asked about the fifth starter. The door is open for lots of things, including the “opener.”
“I think the opener is a possibility when you don’t have your five guys that you really like,” Roenicke said. “Obviously, Chaim (Bloom) is very familiar with it (from Tampa Bay, the innovators of the practice). In talking to him about it, it wasn’t like, ‘Well, this is what we want to do.’ It was, ‘What’s the personnel we have and what’s the best way to get these guys to perform at a level where we hope they can be.’”
Health concerns
Already, injury and illness have made their presence felt in Fort Myers. Sale is battling a serious cold/pneumonia. Alex Verdugo, the new right fielder who missed the end of last season with a back injury, might not be ready for opening day.
Enter Kevin Pillar, signed for a year at $4 million Thursday — and the likely centerfielder if Verdugo is out. Jackie Bradley Jr. would move over to right.
By the way, it’s interesting that the Sox balked over the medicals of 21-year-old righty Brusdar Graterol, but overlooked the problem with Verdugo’s back? Interesting indeed.
In another manpower note, Dustin Pedroia, trying to overcome what appear to be insurmountable odds, won’t report to spring training because of continued left knee soreness. Don’t think this is going to end well.
I saw some comments on Pillar on social media the other day. Sox fans noted that Pillar has been a Yankee killer throughout his days in the American League. So, I looked it up and … not so much. He’s hitting .244 with seven homers, 25 RBIs in 89 games, 82 starts, against the Yankees.
Pillar, a New Hampshire Fisher Cat in 2013, had his best power season in 2019, hitting 21 homers with 88 RBIs while batting .259.
He is, in short, a bargain at $4 million.
For more of this column, visit UnionLeader.com.
Remaining confident
All winter long, we all assumed Bradley Jr. would be elsewhere when spring training began. But JBJ is still around — and he’s not buying the gloom and doom that accompanied the departure of Betts.
“We don’t care what anybody says,” he said, adding, “You have to go out there and play the game. You don’t know who is going to win. You have to go out there and perform and take care of your business, because if you could always guess who was going to win, what’s the point of playing the game? You can write us off, you can give us some predictions, I want to see who’s going to be the closest.”
Matt Barnes agrees, saying, “Listen, Mookie and DP were phenomenal players and still are phenomenal players, but you look around our team and we’ve got a bunch of All-Stars and a bunch of phenomenal players that we still feel like we’re going to compete for a championship.”
Finally, the MLB investigation into the 2018 Red Sox still isn’t public, leading to Roenicke named INTERIM manager. If the report comes out, and Roenicke is found to have had nothing to do with any shenanigans, one would think the interim tag would be lifted.
Then again, aren’t ALL managers and coaches really interim?
Mike Shalin covers Boston pro sports for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. His email address is shalinmike@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @mscotshay.
