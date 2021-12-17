Not unlike the Miami Dolphins, we’ve flipped the season narrative thanks to a mighty second-half surge that continued last week with a solid 10-4 mark overall and 9-5 against the spread.
The crown jewel of our comeback: Rams winning at Arizona Monday night was our sixth (!) outright Upset of the Week bull’s-eye in a row. Tough enough getting one. Two or three straight would be rare. We’re at six ... and counting. We also had Ravens-with-points covering at Cleveland last week.
GAME OF THE WEEK
PACKERS (10-3) at RAVENS (8-5)
Line: GB by 6. Cote’s pick: GB, 27-23.
Light on scintillating Week 15 matchups but this one edges Pats-Colts for GOTW. Atop the marquee: First-ever meeting between 2019 league MVP Lamar Jackson and ’20 MVP Aaron Rodgers — presuming Jackson (ankle; iffy) is able to play. Doubts about that (Jackson did not practice Thursday) are why the bet-line is plump, and why I like the Gee Bees.
THE REST OF WEEK 15:
@Bills (7-6, -10½) over Panthers (5-8), 30-16: So much for Buffs taking over the AFC East while Pats faded, right? Bills aren’t even a playoff lock after three losses in past four games, but should sail comfortably here presuming Josh Allen (turf toe) plays as expected.
Cardinals (10-3, -13) over @Lions (1-11-1), 28-16: Zona rolls into Motown 7-0 on road and will fly home still perfect away after a playoff-clinching win. Cardbirds played Monday night and are missing DeAndre Hopkins, but neither will be the difference vs. this foe.
@Dolpins (6-7, -9½) over Jets (3-10), 23-18: Have five wins in a row made us trust the Dolphins yet, or are Dolfans still waiting for the blindside sucker punch?
Cowboys (9-4, -11) over @Giants (4-9), 24-16: Boys clinch NFC East title with a win if Washington loses. Dallas is on an 8-1 roll in this rivalry, including a 44-20 October win.
@Steelers (6-6-1, +1) over Titans (9-4), 19-16: Miniupset! Tennessee clinches division title with win if Indy loses, but Pitt will get in the way. Steelers have rest edge after playing last Thursday and hope to have top defender T.J. Watt back.
@Jaguars (2-11, -5) over Texans (2-11), 17-14: The most interesting thing about this game is that fired Urban Meyer won’t be a part of it.
@Broncos (7-6, -2½) over Bengals (7-6), 24-20: A huge game in the AFC wild-card chase. And a tough call, but I like this as a venue pick.
@49ers (7-6, -9½) over Falcons (6-7), 27-21: Niners coach Kyle Shanahan was Matt Ryan’s offensive coordinator in Atlanta for years, so he should be well-schooled in how best to defend him.
@Buccaneers (10-3, -11) over Saints (6-7), 34-17: The Sunday night sales pitch will be that N’Awlins is Tampa Bay’s nemesis, because Tom Brady as a Buc is 0-3 vs. Saints in regular season. Now forget all that. Tampa can clinch division title with a win — and will.
Bucs have won four straight. Saints had lost five in a row before beating the lowly Jets. TB is 6-0 at home and has topped 30 points every time. Rout.
Vikings (6-7, -3½) @Bears (4-9), 24-21: You can’t be sure which Vikings team will show for this Monday nighter, which alone makes home-’dog Bears viable for a cover if not an outright upset.