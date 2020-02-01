49ERS (15-3) vs. CHIEFS (14-4) in MIAMI
Line: KC by 1.
Cote’s pick: KC 31-23. (Sunday, 6:30 p.m., Fox).
I dare any bettor to claim a strong. overriding feeling about any game with a one-point spread, on a neutral site, with two teams so good that a winning argument for either would be simple and sound solid. This Super Bowl is that kind of either/or proposition, a pick so tough you could flip a coin and then thank the coin for mercifully ending your vacillation.
Since Chiefs-49ers is so even I’m tempted to pick the micro-mini-upset, just because. But I won’t, because I actually do have a fairly strong overriding feeling about this matchup — and it is Patrick Mahomes. He will be the difference. Mahomes isn’t really good; he is difference-making great. With speed-burning Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Travis Kelce he will almost always find someone open Sunday — largely because his creativity and elusiveness, his buying extra seconds, will frustrate San Fran’s big pass rush.
Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa lead a group of four Niners edge rushers that combined for 33 sacks in the regular season, and Mahomes neutralizing that threat will be the absolute key to the Chiefs winning.
Also, K.C. will present to Raheem Mostert a much better run defense than the shoddy excuse for one the Packers had. Plus the ball-minding Chiefs are less prone to turnovers than the Niners. San Fran’s path to winning may be clearest through the air, by pounding George Kittle, but Garoppolo and this team are less-suited to that type of game.
One more: Andy Reid-coached teams are 23-4 all time with an extra week to prepare. Time for Reid to finally meet the Lombardi Trophy, and for the face of the league to be Mahomes.