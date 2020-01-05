HERE at the Union Leader sports department we like to go the extra mile for our readers, so when sports betting was launched in New Hampshire last Monday one of us (yours truly) felt obligated to test out the DraftKings mobile sports app. Hard-earned cash was risked during the past week for the sole purpose of, ahem, informing and entertaining our readership.
Twenty-five years of betting hibernation ended when we decided to take the DraftKings app for a test drive, and here’s how our battle with the bookmaker went during the past seven days:
Monday
The DraftKings Sportsbook app is downloaded and the account is funded around 5 p.m., but, in what some would call a remarkable sign of restraint, no bets are made on the first day legal sports betting is available in New Hampshire.
Tuesday
Can’t go without scratching the itch any longer, so bets are placed on two bowl games: Kansas State plus 1.5 against Navy in the Liberty Bowl, and Virginia Tech/Kentucky to go under 47 points in the Belk Bowl. Not a great start, as both bets lose. Fortunately one of the losses is a free bet courtesy of DraftKings, which offers a free wager equal to the amount of your first bet (maximum of $500). Some momentum is generated in the evening when the Alamo Bowl between Texas and Utah goes under 55.5 points, which is our first winner.
Wednesday
Our only bet was made with confidence and produced a winner when Oregon, a 3.5-point underdog, beats Wisconsin 28-27 in the Rose Bowl.
Thursday
Luck is on our side today. Based on the fact that we read something about Finland’s strong power play, a bet is placed on Finland plus 1.5 goals against the United States in the world junior hockey championship. Finland advances with a 1-0 victory.
Then, while out doing errands, sports radio informs us that bad weather is expected for that day’s Birmingham Bowl between Boston College and Cincinnati. We quickly place a wager on the over/under before it drops below 54.5 points. The weather report proves accurate as the game is delayed by wind, rain and the threat of lightning in the first quarter, and the bet is cashed after Cincinnati wins 38-6.
The best is yet to come, however, as late that night we see that the UCLA men’s basketball team, an 8.5-point underdog, has a two-point lead over Washington in the second half. (Yes, you can place bets after the games start.) UCLA is still a 3-1 underdog on the money line and adds to our bankroll by pulling out a 66-64 victory thanks to an unheralded freshman who made seven 3-pointers. A 3-0 day has us thinking about doing this full time.
Friday
All work and no plays.
Saturday
After hearing that Southern Miss quarterback Jack Abraham completed 70 percent of his passes during the regular season, a bet is placed on the Golden Eagles, who are a 7.5-point underdog against Tulane in the Armed Forces Bowl. It looks like the winning streak will be extended when Abraham leads Southern Miss to touchdowns on the team’s first two drives, but Abraham is injured and doesn’t play in the second half. Tulane scores 23 points in the third quarter en route to an easy 30-13 victory. The thought of doing this full time goes away.
There are still NFL playoff games to consider, however, and our willingness to bet against the home team pays off when the Titans upset the Patriots 20-13. Not only did we have Tennessee plus 4.5 points, we also had the Titans to win straight up on the money line. There’s more good news as the first leg of our two-team, six-point teaser, Buffalo plus 8.5 points, comes through. We need the Saints to cover 1.5 points against Minnesota on Sunday to collect on that bet.
Sunday
Sadly, the Vikings beat the Saints 26-20 in overtime, which brings our betting week to an end. We finished with seven wins in 11 bets. Not bad, although the teaser loss means the dinner the wife was promised may have to be fast food instead of seafood.
The bottom line was a profit though (about 50 bucks), and that’s a good thing since it’s highly unlikely we would have been allowed to expense any losses ...