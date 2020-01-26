ONE THING that always made Matt Fleming stand out is how he immersed himself in softball every spring. Lots of softball coaches are really into it, but few can match the energy and passion that Fleming brought to Goffstown softball every season.
Fleming won’t be coaching this spring. He resigned for work-related reasons — he took a new job that doesn’t have a set schedule — after nine seasons as the program’s varsity head coach. He said he considered trying to find a way to coach with his new schedule, but ultimately came to the conclusion that it wouldn’t be fair to the kids.
“It’s solely because of my work,” Fleming said. “I can’t in good faith ask those kids, who I have come out every day, six days a week, training for four hours at a time, come and do that stuff and I come and go as I want. That’s not who I am. That’s not the program I created. I think we have to lead by example and I don’t want to set the example that way. I think that they deserve better than that.
“I struggled with it. It wasn’t easy, but I had to do what’s best for the program. This spring is going to be hard for me.”
Fleming, a 1992 Goffstown graduate, became involved in softball when took his daughter, Makayla, to a youth softball practice, and Makayla’s coach asked Fleming if he could help out. Makayla was a senior on the 2016 Goffstown team.
During Fleming’s tenure Goffstown’s home games had the feel of a Friday night high school football game. He had an army of assistant coaches, there was music between innings and the games were broadcast on local television. Those broadcasts included postgame interviews with the players.
“We did everything we could to make it feel more like a college program and not just a high school team,” Fleming said. “The kids were doing weights and cardio training every day for an hour then took the field for two-and-a-half hours doing hitting, throwing and pitching and then they’d do a half-hour or 40 minutes every day for me watching game film and instructional videos and answering questions in their team books. It was quite an operation we were running at its highest point.”
Goffstown was consistently good under Fleming as well. Although they failed to win a championship, the Grizzlies qualified for postseason play in each of his nine seasons as head coach. After making the Division II tournament for eight straight years, Goffstown qualified for the Division I tourney after moving up a level after the 2018 season.
Goffstown advanced to the Division II semifinals four times, and reached the Division II title game in 2015 (a loss to Coe-Brown). Perhaps more important is the fact that Goffstown won the Sportsmanship Award from the New Hampshire Softball Coaches’ Association twice during Fleming’s tenure.
“We really feel like we created a brand of softball in Goffstown,” Fleming said. “We certainly had a whole lot of success and a whole lot of fun doing it.”
If you’re not already on the UNH men’s hockey bandwagon, now is a good time to climb aboard. UNH (13-9-2) is 5-1-1 in its last seven games, and the three points the Wildcats took from UMass over the weekend moved them into a tie with Northeastern for sixth place in the Hockey East standings.
UMass failed to score in its 12 power-play opportunities, even though UNH entered the weekend ranked last in penalty-killing percentage (.723).
Eight teams qualify for the Hockey East tournament, and the top four teams will be at home for the tournament’s opening round. Five points separate UNH from UMass, which is at the top of the league standings. The Wildcats also have a game in hand.
UNH’s remaining schedule includes two games against Vermont (3-16-4), which has yet to win a Hockey East game. The Wildcats will also play two games against UConn (9-11-4), two against Boston University (9-8-6), two against UMass-Lowell (13-7-5) and two against Boston College (15-7-0).
New Hampshire ties to the Super Bowl: Trinity High School graduate Andrew Lauderdale, who played offensive tackle at the University of New Hampshire, signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers last August and was placed on the Injured Reserve List on Sept. 1. Lauderdale entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints in 2017. He has been with five organizations, but has yet to play in an NFL regular-season game.
Note to golfers: Starting this year, all qualifying and exempt players for the New Hampshire Amateur Championship will have the same registration deadline (June 15). The New Hampshire Golf Association will not accept entries following the 5 p.m. deadline on that date, which is one week before this year’s first State Am qualifier.
This year’s State Am will be held July 6-11 at Nashua Country Club. The qualifying events for this year’s tournament will be held at Rochester Country Club (June 22), Montcalm Golf Club (June 22) North Conway Country Club (June 24), Keene Country Club (June 24), Beaver Meadow Golf Course (June 28) and Amherst Country Club (June 29).
Registration for the State Am will open on Feb. 3.
The Exeter boys’ basketball team improved its record to 7-0 and extended the program’s winning streak to 34 games by beating Central 71-34 Friday night. The Blue Hawks, the only unbeaten team in Division I, led 50-13 at halftime.
Exeter beat Portsmouth (7-1) — the No. 2 team in the Division I standings — by 10 points earlier this month and won’t face a team with a winning record until it meets rival Winnacunnet (5-3) in Hampton on Feb. 7. If the Blue Hawks win that one, their toughest remaining games will be at home against Nashua North (5-1) on Feb. 11 and against Bishop Guertin (6-1) on Feb. 28.
A second-consecutive unbeaten season certainly seems possible.
Serving alcohol at high school hockey games? Seems like we’re asking for trouble.