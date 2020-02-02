SURVEYING the New Hampshire sports landscape:
• Wednesday is national signing day, when high school football players across the country put pen to paper and fax — yes fax — their national letter of intent to the institution where they plan to continue their education and playing career.
Portsmouth resident Cooper Smith, a 6-foot-3, 315-pound offensive lineman, is among those expected to sign with the University of New Hampshire. If you haven’t heard of Smith it’s likely because he didn’t play high school football in New Hampshire. He was a three-year starter at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, Mass., and was a captain on last year’s team, which beat Catholic Memorial in the Division I Super Bowl. Smith will likely be a guard at the college level.
Other New Hampshire residents who recently gave verbal commitments include Bedford’s Torey Helton (Franklin Pierce) and Merrimack’s Jared Dyer (Holy Cross). In addition, brothers Sander and Quentin Wimmer, who helped Hollis/Brookline win the Division II championship last season, will play at Pitzer College, a Division III school in Claremont, Calif., that has a strong academic reputation.
• The Merrimack girls’ basketball team improved its Division I record to 11-0 with a 51-41 victory over Portsmouth on Friday night, but the Tomahawks’ toughest tests are ahead. After Tuesday night’s game at Londonderry, Merrimack will begin a five-game stretch that includes games against Bishop Guertin (11-0), Bedford (7-2), Manchester Memorial (9-1) and Pinkerton Academy (7-3).
• ICYMI: UNH wide receiver Malik Love announced on Twitter that he plans to enter the transfer portal and use his final season of eligibility at another school. Love played in 11 games last season and led the Wildcats in receptions (48) and receiving yards (542). He caught one touchdown pass and averaged 11.29 yards per reception.
• NHIAA Division I football schedules for the 2020 season were recently finalized. Here’s the Week 1 schedule: Concord at Spaulding, Goffstown at Exeter, Central at Portsmouth, Memorial at Dover, Winnacunnet at Bedford, Windham at Pinkerton, Nashua South at Salem, Londonderry at Merrimack, Alvirne at Nashua North and Keene at Bishop Guertin.
• Sticking with high school football, one team is needed for next year’s Queen City Jamboree, which will be played Friday, Aug. 28 at Gill Stadium. Each team will play two 12-minute quarters. Anyone interested should contact Manchester Central coach Ryan Ray at rray@mansd.org.
• Shortstop Jordan Groshans (No. 29) and right-handed pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson (No. 61) are two of the three players in Toronto’s organization who made Baseball America’s top 100 prospects list, which was released Wednesday. Both could play in Manchester at some point this season.
Groshans, 20, was the 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He had a .337 batting average and a .909 OPS in 23 games with Class A Lansing before sustaining a season-ending foot injury in August. Woods Richardson was a second-round pick in 2018 who was acquired in the trade that sent former Fisher Cats pitcher Marcus Stroman to the Mets. He had a 2.54 ERA and a 0.882 WHIP in 28.1 innings with Class A Dunedin last season.
Right-handed pitcher Nate Pearson was listed as Toronto’s top prospect (No. 7 overall). Pearson reached Triple-A last year, when he posted a 2.30 ERA and recorded 119 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings with Dunedin, New Hampshire and Buffalo.
• A reminder that this year’s CHaD hockey game (Fire vs. Police) will be played March 13 at SNHU Arena. More information can be found at www.CHaDHockey.org.
• Manchester’s Wenyen Gabriel started in place of Carmelo Anthony in Portand’s 127-119 victory over the Lakers on Friday night. Gabriel was scoreless and had one rebound in 13 minutes.
• Hard to believe, but the local college baseball regular season begins Feb. 14, when Southern New Hampshire plays at Colorado Mesa.
• Still no word on where the NHIAA Division I and Division II girls’ basketball semifinals and championship games will be played since, unlike recent years, SNHU won’t be the host institution this season. The semifinals and championship game in Division III (boys and girls) will be held at Keene State College. Those games have also been held at SNHU in the past.
• A site is also needed for the NHIAA Division I and Division II softball semifinals and championship games. Those have been played at SNHU in recent years.
• Here’s some good news regarding NHIAA tournament schedules: All four baseball championship games will be held on the same day (Saturday, June 13) at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. The day will start with the Division IV game at 10 a.m. That will be followed by the Division III game at 1 p.m., the Division I game at 4 p.m., and the Division II game at 7 p.m.
• The momentum the UNH men’s hockey team generated by going 5-1-1 since the calendar flipped to 2020 disappeared after back-to-back losses to Connecticut this past weekend. The Huskies had gone nine games without scoring more than three goals until Friday night’s 7-4 victory. UConn won by an identical score Saturday. The two losses dropped the Wildcats to ninth place, two points behind Northeastern, in the Hockey East standings. Eight teams will qualify for the Hockey East tournament.
• Fifty players (94 percent) on Kansas City’s active roster for the Super Bowl played multiple sports in high school. San Francisco had 48 players (91 percent) on its roster who were multiple-sport athletes in high school.
• It’ll be rivalry night in Division I boys’ and girls’ basketball Friday. The menu features Goffstown at Bedford, Merrimack at BG, Dover at Spaulding, Exeter at Winnacunnet, Memorial at Central, Nashua South at Nashua North and Timberlane at Salem.
The Memorial/Central games will both be played at Central’s Simon Gym. The girls’ game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and the boys’ game will follow, although it would be a good idea to reverse those starting times.