When Mike Souza woke up on Jan. 31, his University of New Hampshire hockey team was tied for sixth place in Hockey East, just five points behind UMass, which occupied the top spot in the league standings.
The Wildcats were trending in the right direction as well. UNH, which was preparing to play two games against Connecticut that weekend, had gone 5-1-1 in the seven games leading up to that home-and-home matchup with UConn. That stretch included a victory and a tie against UMass.
Not only did UNH look like a safe bet to qualify for the eight-team Hockey East tournament, home ice for the tournament’s quarterfinal round was in play as well. That UConn weekend was when things began to unravel.
UConn eliminated all the momentum UNH had generated by posting back-to-back 7-4 victories. Things didn’t get much better after that, as the Wildcats went 2-6-2 in their final 10 games. The two victories came against a Vermont team that finished at the bottom of the league standings with two wins.
As you probably know by now, that lackluster finish left UNH in ninth place — one spot away from a tournament berth — when the regular season ended Saturday night.
“Disappointing we’re not playing moving forward,” Souza said following Saturday’s 3-3 tie with Boston College. “You think you have a good enough team to play on. The league was incredibly competitive this year. I guess the simplest (way to put it) is we left points on the table, and that’s the most disappointing thing.”
The Wildcats finished 15-15-4 overall and 9-12-3 in Hockey East. They were good enough to be a tournament team. Here’s the proof: UNH went 3-1-1 against Boston College and UMass, teams that finished first and second in Hockey East, respectively. The Wildcats also finished above the .500-mark against ranked teams (5-4-3).
BC coach Jerry York said he saw very little difference between UNH and several other teams that did qualify for the league tournament.
“It’s just the league is so balanced,” he said. “Some of these games go the other way they could have finished as high as third or fourth in the league. … This is a banner year for our teams. We’re going to have maybe four teams go to the national tournament, maybe five if there’s an upset in the (Hockey East tournament).
“They have a really good future. Mike has got them headed in the right direction. They don’t lose much (five seniors). Certainly a manageable amount of seniors, and his recruiting is going very well.”
Scoring didn’t come easy for UNH down the stretch. The Wildcats scored 12 goals in their final seven games. Saturday’s 3-3 tie was the only time they scored more than two goals in a game during those seven games.
“We talked about that (scoring) a lot,” UNH captain Anthony Wyse said. “I think we needed to do a better job of creating second chances. I feel like sometimes we let the goalie see the puck too much and that was our biggest problem the last month — just not scoring enough.”
There wasn’t much sustained success for the Wildcats this season either. UNH had two streaks of more than two consecutive victories. One was a three-game winning streak that began in October and spilled into November, and the other was a four-game winning streak that was part of the 5-0-1 stretch that preceded the UConn weekend.
“The reality is at this level you have to go out and execute and win hockey games,” Souza said. “It’s human nature to look back and say we gave some points away. I think we certainly did that. … Going into the UConn weekend we were in a pretty good spot. Just didn’t play well enough.”