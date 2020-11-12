WHO BETTER to help analyze the Division I semifinal between Winnacunnet and Goffstown than Manchester Memorial coach Rob Sturgis?
Sturgis is the only Division I coach who faced both the Warriors (6-1) and the Grizzlies (7-0) this season. Memorial played both teams on the road. The Crusaders lost to Winnacunnet 14-0, and dropped a 46-13 decision to Goffstown.
The Grizzlies, who will be at home Saturday, enter the matchup as the No. 2 team in the Union Leader Power Poll. The Warriors are No. 4.
“I think you have to make Winnacunnet the underdog just because Goffstown is undefeated,” Sturgis said. “Goffstown is probably the biggest team in the state, but Winnacunnet is tough because they’re very good at what they do. They’re very good on defense and they run that triple option that makes you change what you do defensively for a week.
“If Winnacunnet doesn’t turn the ball over on offense, eats up clock and keeps getting first downs, — and they keep that Goffstown offense off the field so they can’t wear you down with that massive line and the big quarterback — then Winnacunnet is probably going to have a good shot at winning.
“At some point Goffstown is going to throw the ball deep and they seem to hit on one of them every game. It seems like they get a defensive touchdown every game, too. After their defensive line they’re really not that big on that side of the ball, but they’re really fast so you can’t go sideline to sideline. They’re physical and really good at tackling.
“They just wear you down to the point where you might be close for three quarters, but you’re not going to be able to stick with them for an entire game unless you’re just as big and physical and deep as they are.
“The golden number is 21. If Goffstown scores over 21. I think they win the game, but if Winnacunnet holds them under 21, they have a pretty good shot.”
Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon agreed to analyze the other Division I semifinal between Salem and Nashua North, which will be played at Nashua’s Stellos Stadium. Londonderry is the only team that faced the No. 3 Blue Devils (5-1) and the top-ranked Titans (5-0) this season.
The Lancers beat Salem 16-0 during the regular season; lost to Salem 21-13 in last weekend’s Division I quarterfinals; and lost to Nashua North 36-7 in the regular season.
“I view Salem as the underdog, but they’re tough kids,” Lauzon said. “They’re fearless and there’s no quit in them. We held the lead both times we played them and they battled the entire time. The example I used with my team was, ‘Salem doesn’t run around blocks, they run through blocks.’ That’s just the mentality in their program and it’s been like that for a long time.
“It should definitely be a goal of Salem’s to get out to an early lead for a couple reasons. North hasn’t really dealt with that situation for two years with Curtis (Curtis Harris-Lopez) at quarterback, so it would be interesting to see how North reacts to playing from behind.
“The other thing is (North’s) run game is much better than its pass game, so if they get into a situation where they have to throw the football, it’ll be interesting to see if North can do that well. Not saying they can’t, we just haven’t seen it yet. The goal for us was to get a lead and force them into passing situations.
“I was really impressed with North’s overall team speed and the size they have up front. It’s tough to get long touchdowns against them with the amount of speed they have, so you really have to sustain drives. Just chip away, keep moving the chains and control the clock against them.
“Salem just has to keep preventing the big play. I can speak from experience. Last year when we played Exeter (in the Division I championship game) it was the only game we didn’t have any big plays in and you start to get a little antsy. If they can keep Curtis or any of their weapons from breaking a long run ... high school players are more likely to make mistakes if they have to earn it with first down after first down after first down rather than scoring on a long play.
“I think it’s definitely got the potential to be a really, really good game. Salem has some good speed (on defense) with (Aidan) McDonald and (Noah) Poulin on the outside, so I think this will be the biggest challenge for North as far as running on the edge. I think defensively Salem should be able to hang in this game, then it’s just a matter of can they put up some points? The longer (the Blue Devils) are in the game, the more their confidence is going to build.”
Division II
Saturday’s Division II semifinals feature one game that’s a tossup and one that has a heavy favorite.
Plymouth and Lebanon, teams that will meet in Lebanon, are both 6-0 and each may have a hard time getting into the end zone. Plymouth has allowed 13 points in its two playoff victories, and Lebanon has surrendered six.
“Plymouth is Plymouth,” Lebanon coach Chris Childs said. “They’ve been in the finals for the last four years. Until someone knocks off those guys, you have to look at them as the team to beat.”
STORY UPDATE: Lebanon coach Chris Childs on Thursday confirmed that the Lebanon-Plymouth game is in jeopardy because of Lebanon’s exposure to a Bow player who has tested positive. Lebanon beat Bow last Saturday. As of press time last night, the Lebanon-Plymouth game had not, however, been officially canceled.
Timberlane, meanwhile, is a decided underdog in its game at Souhegan. The Sabers (7-0) beat the Owls (3-3) 41-8 during the regular season. Souhegan led 21-0 after one quarter and held Timberlane to 78 yards of offense in that game.
Division III
Stevens advanced to the Division III championship game despite winning only once during the regular season. The Cardinals (3-3) posted a double-overtime victory over Laconia in the Division III quarterfinals and advanced to the championship game when Winnisquam had to forfeit in the semifinals.
Stevens coach Paul Silva said he knows his team is a big underdog against Pelham (7-0).
“They’re a fantastic team,” Silva said. “Anytime you go against one of Tom’s teams (Pelham coach Tom Babaian) you know they will be outstandingly coached. They have size, they have experience and they have speed. You can’t play a team like his, make mistakes and expect you’re going to be around for very long. We can’t turn the ball over first and foremost. We have to play aggressive but disciplined football.”
Stevens has six seniors on its roster and Silva said regardless of what happens Saturday his younger players have benefited tremendously from playing an abbreviated season.
“We’re the only state in New England playing full-contact football,” he said. “We get to play another game of football and you can’t ask for anything more because there’s a lot of high school kids and high school seniors in other states who didn’t get a chance to do it.”
Division IV
Newport (6-1) enters Saturday’s Division IV championship game against Somersworth (2-0) averaging 40 points and 315 yards of offense per game (276 rushing). The Tigers also have an exceptional defense, which has limited opponents to an average of 131 yards and 6.1 points per contest.
“We’re pretty good on both sides, but I think our defense is by far our strongest point,” Newport coach John Proper said. “We’re skilled and extremely fast. They really swarm to the ball.”
Linebacker Josh Sharron leads the Tigers with 56 tackles. He’s also blocked three punts and one field goal. Chase Hamilton has six of the team’s 10 sacks.
Somersworth’s two games were both against Raymond. The teams met once during the regular season and again in the playoffs.
“From what I’ve seen, Raymond is a spread team,” Proper said. “They spread you out and pass the ball, whereas we’re gonna line up and run right at you and see if you can stop us first.”
This is Newport’s first appearance in a championship game since 2015, when the Tigers beat Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough 48-14 for the Division III title. Somersworth’s last trip to a title game came in 2012, when it dropped a 9-0 decision to Monadnock in the Division V championship game.
St. Thomas-Trinity off
Trinity coach Rob Cathcart has confirmed that his team’s game against St. Thomas has been canceled. The teams were scheduled to play in Dover on Nov. 24. St. Thomas forfeited its playoff game against Timberlane last weekend because of a COVID-19 issue.