IF THERE’S an X Factor in this year’s Division I championship game between Goffstown and Nashua North, it’s Goffstown’s kickoff-return unit.
If you’ve watched Goffstown much in the last decade, you know about the program’s propensity for creating big plays returning kickoffs. If you’re unfamiliar, the Grizzlies run what they call “The Dealer” (some call it a Starburst return) where their four deepest returners line up in a diamond formation and the player with the ball turns his back to the kicking team. A series of ball fakes to the other returners and a handoff ensue, and that deception often produces a lengthy return.
A big play in the return game could prove to be the difference for either team when the Grizzlies (8-0) and Titans (6-0) meet Saturday at Bedford High School (1 p.m.).
“They run that very well,” North coach Dante Laurendi said. “It’s similar to what Londonderry did years ago. It’s one more thing to defend. It’s one more thing to have to prepare for. Our guys have been doing a pretty good job on kickoff all year and we’re gonna have to try and neutralize that with our speed and getting to the football and getting off blocks. It’s definitely going to be a challenge. It would be great if we could get a couple kickoffs real deep and put them in spots where it makes it difficult for them to do that.”
You could argue that the second-half kickoff was the key play in Goffstown’s 27-15 victory over Winnacunnet in last Saturday’s Division II semifinals. Goffstown led 14-7 at halftime, returned the second-half kickoff to the Winnacunnet 34-yard line and took advantage of that field position by scoring four plays later.
The Grizzlies have been so good at creating long kickoff returns that many teams choose not to kick the ball deep against them, thus surrendering valuable yardage.
“Most people have kicked away from it to about the 30, 35 near the sideline,” Goffstown coach Nick Hammond said. “Bedford actually got us when the ball hit the ground and they recovered it in the first game we played against them.
“I think it’s just a unique way to get different kids the ball. There are four guys back there who are all threats to keep it, so I think it presents some challenges with the ball being hidden. Jeremy Henault is our ‘dealer’ and distributes the ball the way we need it.”
Mike Levesque, Jonah Lopez, Caden Perry and Uziel Mpoyo are the other Goffstown players who have lined up deep on kickoffs this season.
Hammond knows firsthand how hard it can be to defend “The Dealer” kickoff return. It was a significant weapon for Goffstown when the Grizzlies went undefeated and won the Division I championship in 2015. Hammond was an assistant at Nashua North in charge of special teams that year.
“It poses some problems,” he said. “It’s been pretty effective for us at times when we were able to execute it.”
THANKS to winning a coin flip (tails), Souhegan (8-0) will be at home for Saturday’s Division II championship game against Plymouth (7-0). It will be the sixth time the programs have met in a championship game. Plymouth beat Souhegan in the Division III title game in 1998 (36-7), 2002 (25-14), 2003 (34-0), 2005 (20-14) and 2007 (34-0).
Current Souhegan assistant coach Mike Beliveau was Souhegan’s head coach for each of those five losses.
“Because of the Plymouth mystique, I think the mistake I made in all those games was sending my teams the message that you almost have to play perfect to beat Plymouth, then when we had any adversity early in any of those games ...” Beliveau said. “I don’t think I was super confident entering any of those losses.”
Beliveau did steer Souhegan to the Division III championship in 2004. The Sabers beat Milford in the championship game that year, but also beat Plymouth twice en route to the title — once in the regular season and again in the Division III semifinals.
Beliveau’s 2004 coaching staff included three assistants who went on to become NHIAA head coaches: Joe Battista (Merrimack), Kurt Hines (Bedford) and Justin Hufft (Goffstown).
This is the fifth consecutive season that Plymouth has advanced to the Division II championship game. The Bobcats won the Division II title three years in a row before they lost to Hollis/Brookline in last year’s Division II championship game.
.
Timberlane was the only team that played both Plymouth and Souhegan this season, so we turned to Timberlane head coach Kevin Fitzgerald to give his opinion on Saturday’s matchup. Timberlane opened the season with a 16-14 loss to Plymouth. Souhegan beat Timberlane twice, 41-8 during the regular season and 31-7 in last Saturday’s semifinals.
“Stylistically they’re different offensively,” Fitzgerald said. “Plymouth is gonna line up in the Wing-T and try to run it then take their shots in the pass game, but Souhegan can beat you with so many different guys. They keep you honest because they can throw it. Manning (wide receiver Luke Manning) is very good, but that guy 18 (split end Jake Civiello) is dangerous with his size and his speed. He’s a matchup problem, and then the kid (Riley) Lawhorn, the running back, he’s really good. And the quarterback (Austin Jain) is a good athlete. They just have guys all over the place.
“It’s been a while since we played Plymouth so they’re not as fresh in my mind, but Johnston (running back/linebacker Cole Johnston) is good. They’re physical up front. If you’re gonna be able to hurt them offensively it’s gonna be throwing the ball, which Souhegan can do. When we saw them early in the season we thought they were a little more susceptible in the pass game than the run game.
“I don’t think Plymouth wants to get in a shootout with them. They want to keep possession and play (good) defense. I think Plymouth would be best served to keep it out of (Souhgan’s) hands. Pick up first downs, control the clock and try to win it that way.
“Souhegan scores a lot of points, but they don’t give up many. They fly around. They play confidently on defense, but Plymouth isn’t here by accident. They’re very well-coached.
“They’ve had that structure and that offense in for a long time. They’ve repped that a million times, so they’re confident in what they’re doing. They try to grind you down and they’ve done that to a lot of teams.
“It’s hard to call a team that’s been in the finals five times in a row an underdog. Plymouth has been there before, they expect to be there and they expect to win. That goes a long way with high school kids — the confidence factor. Souhegan just has so many ways to beat you. If you take something away, you’re giving up something else, and I think that might be the deciding factor.”
.
Timberlane’s Nick Matthews gave a verbal commitment to Bryant University shortly after the Owls lost to Souhegan in last weekend’s Division II semifinals.
Matthews, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound offensive and defensive lineman, said academics was one of the primary reasons for his decision.
“I’m leaning toward majoring in business, and Bryant has an outstanding business program,” Matthews said. “So that was definitely a big draw for me. I also wanted to play at the highest level I could. I felt it was the best opportunity for me.”
Matthews, a Plaistow resident, was a three-year starter for Timberlane. He said he expects to play on the offensive line at Bryant.
“He’s worked really hard to improve his athleticism and his strength,” Fitzgerald said. “I think his upside is really good. I can see him being a good player for them down the road.”
.
Nashua North quarterback Curtis Harris-Lopez enters Saturday’s game with 908 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns on 104 carries this season. Harris-Lopez committed to Holy Cross on Monday. … Goffstown quarterback Jarrett Henault has completed 63 of 112 passes for 1,156 yards this season. He also has 554 yards and 12 TDs on 82 carries. … Running back Zach Picard leads Goffstown with 849 yards rushing on 137 attempts. He’s run for nine touchdowns. … Souhegan’s Jain has completed 85 of 141 passes for 1,036 yards and 14 TDs. Manning leads the Sabers in receptions (34), receiving yards (488) and TD receptions (seven). Lawhorn is Souhegan’s leading rusher with 849 yards and six touchdowns on 99 carries. …
Plymouth QB Cody Bannon has completed 21 of 41 passes for 500 yards. He has 10 TD passes and has been intercepted twice. The Bobcats have intercepted seven passes this year ... Plymouth’s leading rushers are Joe D’Ambruoso (242 yards and five TDs on 36 carries) and Johnston (253 yards and two TDs on 21 carries). … Spectators will be limited at both championship games.