PAUL LaCOSTE likes to walk on the golf course, especially when he’s with a group of PGA players.
That’s what he’ll be doing at the PGA Tour’s The Northern Trust Championship, which will be held Aug. 20-23 at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass. LaCoste, a 63-year-old Amherst resident, served as a volunteer walking scorer at the Travelers Championship earlier this year, and will do the same at The Northern Trust. He has volunteered at more than 20 PGA events.
“It started when I was living in New Jersey and decided to volunteer at the PGA Championship at Baltusrol (2005),” LaCoste explained. “I Just love the game and thought, ‘What a great way to get in and see the tournament.’
“I just loved volunteering. I had a horrible job that year. I was in the merchandise tent and I could not stand it, so I thought, ‘I’d like to volunteer again, but I just will not do that job.’ When we moved up here I volunteered as a standard bearer, in other words, keep score and hold the sign so the fans at the course would know who’s coming down the fairway and what their score was. I did that for a couple years and then I went from a standard bearer to an official walking scorer.”
When he’s working as a walking scorer LaCoste is armed with a walkie talkie and a hand-held device that helps him track every shot and where each player in his group is hitting from. He’s also responsible for requesting a PGA rules official when a player in his group needs a ruling.
“Everything you do has to be extremely timely,” he said. “Some of this is done for gambling too, so everything has to be perfectly timely.
“Once you’ve done it, you have experience and they know you, as long as you sign up and register early you’re all set. You’ll get shifts.”
LaCoste has been playing golf since he was 7. These days, he plays most of his rounds at Amherst Country Club.
“I love the game, so it’s easy for me to follow and I find it fascinating,” LaCoste said. “I get to see the interaction between the players and their caddies, and the players and the other players. What they think, what they’re doing before they hit — I see all of that.
“The thing is you only see your group. If you want to watch a whole bunch of people, then you don’t do this job., but it’s fantastic if you want to see up close and personal these guys try to make a living, or make the cut or win a tournament. It’s unbelievable.”
LaCoste said volunteers get free parking, a food voucher and merchandise. They also get access to the tournament every day, but LaCoste said he’s usually exhausted after scoring his group and rarely sticks around to watch more golf.
“When they’re walking down the fairway, you’re 10 or 15 feet behind them or to the right of them,” he said. “You’re right there. So you’re walking with them the entire time.
“I love being part of the action, and getting great exercise and a lot of sun. I love the insight I get. What they do and how they do it. To me, it’s all fascinating. As long as you don’t mind walking five-plus miles and focusing on what you’re doing, it’s a fun, fun thing.”
The New Hampshire Women’s Golf Association Amateur Championship begins Monday at Keene’s Bretwood Golf Course.
The tournament will feature 54 holes of stroke play, and the field will be divided into two flights as determined by the NHWGA Amateur Championship tournament committee. A tie for first gross in the championship flight will be resolved by a playoff. All other ties will be broken using the USGA-recommended system (score on last day, last nine holes, last six holes, etc.).
The field does not include any of the last four champions: Lisanne Schmidt (2015), Chelsea Sedlar (2016 and 2017), Tracy Martin (2018) and Lauren Thibodeau (2019). This year’s contenders include Derryfield CC’s Tara Watt and Abenaqui CC’s Dana Harrity. Watt finished tied for fifth in this year’s New England Amateur and won the NHWGA Women’s Am in 2011, and Harrity has won the NHWGA Amateur Championship 16 times, most recently in 2014.
.
The New Hampshire Golf Association Boys Junior Championship will also kick off Monday. The 54-hole event, which is for boys 18 and under, will be played at Eastman Golf Links in Grantham and will be flighted after 36 holes. Plaistow’s Jack Pepin won last year’s tournament at Beaver Meadow Golf Course.
Concord’s Mike Ricard recorded his first career hole-In-one when he aced the 160-yard 16th hole at Concord Country Club last week. Ricard used a 9-iron. His playing partners were Concord’s Mark Bozek and Brian Smith, and Bow’s Dave Tillotson.
GOLF CALENDAR
Aug. 3-5: NHGA Boys Junior Championship (Eastman GL)
Aug. 3-5: NHWGA Amateur Championship (Bretwood GC)
Aug. 9: Mixed Club Team Championship (Windham CC)
Aug. 10-12: New England Junior Amateur (Ledgemont CC)
Aug 12-14: NHGA Stroke Play Championship (Montcalm GC)
Aug. 19-20: NHGA Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship (Pease GC)
Sept. 8-9: NHGA Senior Amateur Championship (Atkinson Resort & CC)
Sept. 15-16: New England Senior Amateur (Mt. Washington Resort & GC)
Sept. 27-28: Mid-Amateur Team Championship (Mt. Washington Resort & GC)
Sept. 27-28: Senior Four-Ball Championship (Mt. Washington Resort & GC)