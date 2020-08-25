THE DAYS of the Concord Sunset League being a men’s amateur baseball league appear to be over.
No, the league hasn’t dissolved, but labeling it a men’s league is no longer accurate, since one Sunset League team had a female player this summer.
Amherst’s Beth Greenwood is believed to be the first female to participate in the league. Greenwood, 20, is a junior at the University of Rochester. She played three years of varsity baseball at Souhegan High School and was on Rochester’s practice squad last season.
Sunset League president Stephen DeStefano, who also manages a team in the league (Century 21), said to the best of his knowledge no other female has played in the Sunset League.
“I’ve been involved in the league since 1974 and as far as I know it is true,” he said. “She’s a player. We didn’t stick her in right field or second base. She caught. She was our No. 2 catcher and she did a very, very good job.
“I put her on my team because I didn’t know what to expect. She fit right in. I know she didn’t have a problem on our team. All the guys were good with her because they knew she was good. If she wasn’t any good I think she may have had a problem. She had a very strong arm and she was tremendous defensively. Defensively she’s as good as the guys are. She did a great job.”
Greenwood played for a “men’s league” team in Connecticut last summer, but said the drive was a bit much. Souhegan High School baseball coach Tom Walker made her aware of the Sunset League, which was formed in 1909 and bills itself as “The oldest after-supper baseball league in the country.”
Walker was an assistant at Souhegan when Greenwood played high school baseball.
“I reached out to the league just to give them a heads-up, ‘Hey, I’m doing this,’” Greenwood explained. “It’s always an interesting experience when I have a new team and a new set of guys I have to prove myself to — show them that I can hang. There’s always those guys talking themselves up. It’s like, ‘Buddy I’ve caught 92. I think I can handle your 83.’ It’s always a weight off my shoulders when they realize ‘She’s cool. She can handle it.’
“They welcomed me with open arms,” Greenwood continued. “I’ve had situations where teams haven’t been as open. You just never know what to expect, especially with guys you’ve never played with before. Honestly, it was one of my favorite teams that I’ve played on because there wasn’t any one guy who had a problem with it, which was awesome.”
Greenwood said she has never been interested in softball. She claims she’s never even played a game of catch with a softball. Baseball is a different game, and that’s always been her preference.
“I just didn’t see it as something I shouldn’t do just because it didn’t fit the stereotype,” Greenwood said. “Also, I can be pretty stubborn. Especially when I was younger if someone told me, ‘You have to do this. You’re not going to be able to stay with the guys. You’re not going to be fast enough, strong enough.’ That put a chip on my shoulder. All right, you don’t think I can do that? Then watch me.”
Greenwood first started catching when she was 8. She was on a team with a pitcher who threw hard for his age and none of the boys on the team wanted to catch him. That pitcher, Alec Burns, ended up being one of her high school teammates at Souhegan.
“I just really wanted to play,” Greenwood said. “And I didn’t care what I had to do to do that, so I offered to catch just so I could play. That’s how I started catching and then I fell in love with the position.
“That was a big moment for me. I think that’s why I fell in love with catching so much because it was kind of like that gateway to me proving that I can play, even at 8 years old. Ever since then, that position has always had my heart.”
Greenwood was a sophomore when Souhegan beat Portsmouth in the 2016 Division II championship game. Souhegan lost to Portsmouth in the Division II title game the following year.
Trevor Van Allen, a pitcher on those Portsmouth teams, now plays for the University of Rochester and Greenwood catches him regularly. She’s hoping to make Rochester’s game-day roster next season.
The Sunset League also provided Greenwood with the opportunity to compete against a large number of college players.
“I didn’t play in the Sunset League because I was trying to be a trailblazer and set this new path, but I don’t take for granted the opportunity I had to set this new precedent because hopefully there are more girls playing,” Greenwood said. “It’s scary, especially when you’re younger, because you feel like all these eyes are on you and there’s nothing you want more than to fit in. You want to blend in and you don’t want to stand out. It wasn’t until I got to college that I accepted the fact that I’m never going to fit in no matter how hard I try, and that’s not a bad thing.
“That’s one of the things I try to show the younger (female) players: “You’re going to stand out, but be proud of that.’”
Some other final summer baseball notes:
• Windham High School graduate Brandon Dufault was clocked at 98 mph three times in the ninth inning of the Nashua Silver Knights Game 3 victory over the Worcester Bravehearts on Saturday night. Dufault, who will be a senior at Northeastern, recorded the final four outs in the 5-3 victory, which secured the Futures Collegiate Baseball League championship for Nashua.
Dufault had four saves and a 0.96 ERA for Northeastern as a junior before the 2020 season was cut short by COVID-19.
• Another Silver Knights item: Nashua catcher Jack Arend, a Newfields resident, played all nine positions during Nashua’s 4-3 triumph over the Westfield Starfires last Wednesday. Arend went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs. He also pitched the final inning to earn the save.
• The Kingston Night Owls, one of two New Hampshire teams in the North Shore Baseball League, are playing the Peabody Champions in the league’s best-of-five championship series. The series was tied, 1-1, entering Game 3 on Tuesday night.
• According to Baseball America, the Toronto Blue Jays have the No. 4 farm system in MLB. Many of these players will (hopefully) be in Manchester next season. The top five: Tampa Bay, San Diego, Seattle, Toronto and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
• Bedford High School’s Ryan Juliano, a middle infielder in the Class of 2022, gave a verbal commitment to the University of Connecticut on Friday.