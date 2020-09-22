HE’S one of the best tight ends in college football, and he comes from an unlikely place.
Not only did Boston College’s Hunter Long grow up in New Hampshire, he’s the product of a run-friendly offense at Exeter High School. If you’ve ever watched Exeter operate out of its Straight-T or Wing-T sets, then you know the Blue Hawks are much more physical than they are finesse.
Long, a redshirt junior, was a senior on the Exeter team that lost to Goffstown in the 2015 NHIAA Division I championship game. He played in the CHaD New Hampshire East-West All-Star Game and then spent a year at Deerfield Academy, where Brian Barbato, an all-state lineman at Exeter, is the head coach.
Although he’s playing for a first-year head coach (former Ohio State assistant Jeff Hafley) and working with a new quarterback (Notre Dame transfer Phil Jurkovec), Long caught a career-high seven passes for 93 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown reception, during Saturday’s 26-6 victory at Duke.
His catches included a one-handed grab, and a 36-yard gain. In a socially distanced postgame press conference, Hafley said Long’s performance was nothing he hasn’t seen before.
“It’s what I saw in practice,” Hafley said. “Blocked well. Caught the ball when it was thrown to him. Turned it upfield. The one-handed catch with the guy draped over him was awesome. It’s what I was hoping (for). He’s a complete tight end. He has a chance to be one of the better ones in college football.”
Long, who is now 6-foot-5 and 253 pounds, was selected to the All-ACC Third Team last season, when he led BC with 509 receiving yards and averaged 18.2 yards per reception. He finished the season with 28 receptions and two receiving touchdowns. He had a 72-yard touchdown catch at Louisville last season, which is the longest catch of his college career.
Despite limited practice time — the Eagles had five practices in the spring before COVID-19 forced the players to leave campus — Long said he’s very comfortable with his new QB. Jurkovec completed 17 of 23 passes for 300 yards with two touchdowns and one interception against Duke. He was particularly sharp in the second half, when he connected on 11 of his 12 attempts for 300 yards and two TDs.
It was Jurkovec’s first start since he led Pine-Richland to a 41-21 victory over St. Joseph’s Prep in Pennsylvania’ 2017 Class 6A championship game. His TD pass to Long helped the Eagles take a 16-6 lead with 2:39 remaining in the third quarter.
“Phil is awesome,” Long said. “Throughout camp, we’ve had a great connection. I love playing with him. I knew what he was capable of, and we showed that in the second half. It was a lot of fun.”
Earlier this year Hafley said it’s rare to find a tight end with Long’s skill set — someone can block well, but is still a major threat as a target in the passing game. Although he’s listed as a tight end, Long can also flex out and become an additional wide receiver.
BC will look to go 2-0 when it faces Texas State (1-2) at home Saturday night (6). Spectators will not be permitted to attend the game, but it will be televised on NESNplus.
Both teams are coming off a victory. Texas State, a member of the Sun Belt Conference, beat Louisiana-Monroe 38-17 Saturday, when BC upset Duke on the road in Hafley’s debut.
“It’s a huge day for me, a huge day for this team, the coaching staff and obviously for coach Hafley,” Long said following the Duke win. “We’ve been through so much. We’ve only been together for nine months, but in those nine months we’ve been through stuff no other team has had to deal with before.
“It was hard when we were home (and) we had to come together as a team and get to know each other through Zoom calls. Once we got back and got going, it was fun to be out here and do what we do.”