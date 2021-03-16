PERHAPS no player on the University of New Hampshire football team was more eager to get on the field for the team’s CAA opener against Albany earlier this month than junior wide receiver Sean Coyne.
It had been a long time since any player on the UNH roster had taken part in a college football game, but the layoff was even longer for Coyne, who was suspended by the school for his role in an incident that took place at a UNH fraternity house in 2018. He was not a student or an athlete at UNH during the 2019 football season, and the 2020 fall season was erased by COVID-19.
“We knew he was coming back (to UNH),” UNH coach Sean McDonnell said. “He wanted to come back. We wanted him back. I thought it was a great learning process for the young man. Came back. Dialed it in the classroom. Dialed in on the football field. Knows and understands what his commitment is to the program. Sometimes those life lessons are great teachers, and I think Sean has responded pretty well from it.”
Coyne may be the most versatile player on the Wildcat roster. He was selected as Rhode Island’s Offensive Player of the Year following his senior season at Portsmouth High School. He played quarterback, receiver, defensive back and handled the kicking duties that season and led the team in passing yards (922), passing touchdowns (12), rushing yards (1,629), rushing touchdowns (20), tackles (39) and interceptions (four).
He also made 15 of his 23 field goal attempts, including one from 58 yards.
“When he came here, he was on a partial scholarship mainly because of his kicking, and then when we saw him out there practicing running and catching we were like, ‘He’s a lot better runner and catcher than he is a kicker,’” McDonnell said. “But if he stayed a kicker he’d probably be our best kicker.”
It didn’t take long for Coyne to make an impact this season. He caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Max Brosmer to cap UNH’s first offensive possession in the season-opening 24-20 loss to Albany. Coyne also caught an 18-yard TD pass from Brosmer in the fourth quarter.
Coyne finished the game with five catches for 34 yards, gained 11 yards on two kick returns and picked up 4 yards on his only carry.
Coyne said he considered transferring to another school following his suspension, but after speaking with his family determined that returning to UNH was the best thing for him to do. He said he learned a lot during his time away from football.
“It taught me not to take the team for granted or anything for granted,” Coyne said. “Helped me grow up a little bit and realize what really matters and what’s important.
“I’ve been thinking about coming back (to football) for a while, so it was kind of a good moment. I tried not to make it about me and more about winning the football game, but unfortunately we weren’t able to do that.”
UNH (0-1) will likely need a productive game from Coyne when it faces Delaware (2-0) on Saturday at Wildcat Stadium. The Blue Hens have allowed three points in victories over Maine (37-0) and Stony Brook (31-3).
“They don’t give up big plays,” McDonnell said. “They attack downhill. They get pressure from their three-man rush. They get pressure when they bring people off the edge. This is a really impressive defensive football team.”
Coyne caught 21 passes for 148 yards and two TDs in 11 games as a redshirt freshman in 2018, when he also ran for 70 yards and a TD on 12 carries. Had he not been suspended, Coyne would have been the team’s leading returning receiver in 2019.
“(Being away from the program) was definitely frustrating, but I take full responsibility for everything so the only thing I can do now is move forward with it,” Coyne said. “I’m just happy to be back.”