THERE ARE YEARS when one player stands out in a college football program’s signing class. That’s certainly the case with Dylan Maciulewicz, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound lineman who signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of New Hampshire last Wednesday.
Maciulewicz is in that category because he was the ONLY player to join the UNH program during the early signing period. The NCAA granted athletes an extra year of eligibility because of seasons that were shortened or canceled by COVID-19, and that resulted in UNH having fewer scholarships to offer for its incoming class.
Maciulewicz, who lives in Erie, Pa., spent last season at the Tilton School, where he was a team captain for the Rams, whose season was cut to two games. Prior to that, he suited up for McDowell High School in Erie. The Trojans finished 9-2 and won the District 10 Class 6A championship during his senior year.
Maciulewicz said he was recruited primarily by FCS programs and FBS schools in the Mid-American Conference. UNH began recruiting him following his junior season.
Although he played on both sides of the ball in high school, he’s expected to be an offensive lineman with the Wildcats.
“I would say the biggest thing was the coaches — they just treated me better than any other coaches I talked to,” Maciulewcz said when asked why he chose UNH. “Seemed like they really wanted to develop me into a better player and whatnot … take care of the classroom work. And I liked the school a lot, too. I love the town, how it’s a little college town. It ended up being the right fit for me.”
One day after declaring for the NFL Draft last Thursday, Boston College tight end Hunter Long accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl, a showcase for draft-eligible prospects.
The Senior Bowl will be played Jan. 30 in Mobile, Ala., and can be seen on the NFL Network. Joe Marino, an analyst with The Draft Network, provided the following writeup on Long, an Exeter resident who played at Exeter High School:
PROS: Versatile player (who) offers value in a variety of spots. He can line up and contribute as a blocker and receiver. Runs routes with good timing and understanding of how to adjust and find space to make himself available against zone coverage. Does well to angle his route stems to create opportunities to stack and provide leverage when working the seam. Hands and ball skills are sound and he illustrates the ability to adjust and extend in all directions to secure the football. Knows how to position his frame at the catch point to shield defenders and win in contested situations. Features a sturdy frame to hold up when asked to block in-line. Very deliberate about working his feet to stay square to blocks and getting his hands feet. Sufficient pass blocker (who) knows how to work rushers beyond the peek of the pocket. Decisive and physical after the catch.
CONS: Sufficient athlete, but won’t be confused as overly dynamic or explosive. Isn’t overly loose, shifty or agile but has enough fluidity. Route breaks can be rounded and lacking deception to set up his breaks. Mostly reliable with his hands, but isn’t immune to the occasional drop. Room for growth when it comes to functional strength to help him hold up better as an in-line blocker.
.
Cody Morrisette, another former Exeter High School athlete who is now at Boston College, is ranked as the No. 43 prospect in the 2021 draft by MLB.com. Morrissette, who bats left-handed, has played both second base and third base for BC. He hit .320 with 20 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 41 RBIs in 231 at-bats as a freshman, and was hitting .448 with six doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs in 58 at-bats as a sophomore when the season was shortened by COVID-19.
Morrisette’s father, Dave, played basketball at Manchester Central, and his mother, Kristen, is the softball coach at Exeter High.
.
Wenyen Gabriel, who once patrolled the paint for Trinity High School, isn’t likely to get on the court when the New Orleans Pelicans open the NBA regular season at Toronto tonight.
Gabriel, who signed with the Pelicans last month, is recovering from tendinitis in his right knee, an injury that prevented him from playing in any preseason games.
After going undrafted in 2018, Gabriel earned a roster spot with the Sacramento Kings, who traded him to the Portland Trail Blazers last January. He averaged 2.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 7.8 minutes per game in 30 games with Sacramento and Portland last season.
Gabriel, a 6-foot-9 forward, played two years of college basketball at Kentucky, where he averaged 5.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest.
.
Emily Kehoe has replaced her father, Tim, as the varsity girls basketball coach at Lebanon High School. Tim Kehoe posted a 545-108 record in 29 seasons with the Raiders.
Emily Kehoe, a 2013 Lebanon High School graduate, played for her father before embarking on a four-year playing career for Division III St. Joseph’s College in Standish, Maine.
She averaged 17.0 points, four assists and six steals per game for Lebanon as a senior, when she helped the Raiders cap an unbeaten season by winning the Division II championship.
