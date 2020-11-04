SURVEYING the New Hampshire sports landscape:
• The No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the Union Leader Power Poll have met in the Division I championship game in 10 of the 12 years since the poll’s inception in 2008. That includes each of the last nine years.
There’s a good chance the poll’s top two teams will tangle in the Division I final this year as well. No. 1 Nashua North (4-0) and No. 2 Goffstown (6-0) are the only unbeaten teams in the division, and if they meet this season it will be with a championship on the line.
• The Exeter girls soccer team will bring a 31-game winning streak into Thursday’s Division I semifinal against Bishop Guertin. Both teams are 12-0.
• When the Windham field hockey team beat Dover in Friday’s Division I championship game, the victory earned the Jaguars their fifth title in the past eight years. Windham won the Division II championship in 2013, 2014 and 2017, and also captured the Division I championship last year. The Jaguars finished as the runner-up in 2012 (Division II), 2014 (Division II) and 2018 (Division I).
• Goaltender Jed Baliotti, defensemen Damien Carfagna and center John Turner are all University of New Hampshire commitments who have been mentioned as possible selections in the 2021 NHL draft.
• Derry’s Geo Baker, a 6-foot-4 senior at Rutgers, is one of 20 players named to the Watch List for the 2021 Bob Cousy Award, which honors the top point guard in Division I. In 92 career games, Baker has averaged 11.3 poins and 3.4 assists per contest. He has 117 career steals and a 3.4 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Last season, Baker was a Third Team All-Big Ten selection after he averaged 10.9 points per game and led the team in assists (98) and steals (31). He also became the 44th player in Rutgers history to reach the 1,000-point milestone.
Baker, who played at Pinkerton Academy, and his Rutgers teammates will be at home against Syracuse in this year’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge. That game is scheduled for Dec. 8.
• For the first time since 1965, there will be no New England meet to conclude the high school wrestling season (if there is a wrestling season). The New England Council, the organization that sponsors New England championship events in 13 sports, voted last month to cancel the fall and winter championship meets because of COVID-19. A decision on the New England spring championships (outdoor track and field and golf) has not been made.
• You can make a case that the Manchester Memorial football team will have the best running back tandem in the state next season. Starters Erik Seymore (freshman) and Kai Colson (junior) are both eligible to return. Colson concluded this season by rushing for 160 yards in Memorial’s playoff loss to Bedford.
“He’s explosive,” Memorial coach Rob Sturgis said when asked about Colson. “He’s still learning how to control his body with his cuts and stuff because he’s still growing, but he’s got great wiggle. He has a really bright future ahead of him, especially since I think we’ve found the right offensive system for our team and that can really highlight his abilities to get outside or hit it tight up the middle. Toward the end of the year he really started showing up.”
• ITEM: Newmarket soccer teams were forced to forfeit NHIAA boys and girls tournament games because their opponents would not wear masks during the game.
COMMENT: It came as no surprise here that this issue surfaced. Privately, many NHIAA fall coaches have voiced concern about the possible danger that may be created by wearing masks and restricting breathing during athletic competitions. This will likely become a controversial subject if we have a winter high school sports season.
• According to Baseball America, minor-league baseball teams have received proposed revisions to travel and scheduling from Major League Baseball as part of the ongoing Professional Baseball Agreement negotiations. The PBA expired on Sept. 30, and the revisions are geared toward improving the quality of life for minor-league players and coaches.
The proposed revisions state that the last game of a series must start no later than 4 p.m. local time unless both teams have travel of no more than 150 miles (by bus) or 550 miles (by plane) for the following day’s game; teams must have an off day every 15 days (instead of 30 days); and teams must have permission from MLB to start any game before noon, which could reduce or eliminate the financially successful “education day” games that bring students to the ballpark.
• The Trinity and St. Thomas football teams will meet in Dover on Nov. 24 (5:30 p.m.) for the annual Bishop’s Bowl. Fans will be limited, but the game will be livestreamed.
• We’ll end this week’s column with a note on Bill “Zeke” Zarakotas, who recently completed his 50th season as the public address announcer for football games at Gill Stadium. Zarakotas, a Bishop Bradley graduate, first served as the Voice of Football for Manchester schools that played home games at Gill in 1971.