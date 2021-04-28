A LITTLE-KNOWN FACT as we await the running of Saturday’s Kentucky Derby: The most controversial Kentucky Derby finish involved a New Hampshire horse.
Dancer’s Image, who lived at Runnymede Farm in North Hampton, won the 1968 Kentucky Derby. To be more accurate, Dancer’s Image crossed the finish line first that year and was later disqualified.
It’s a tangled story that could fill a book, but the DQ came after Dancer’s Image tested positive for traces of the drug phenylbutazone, which is commonly used to relieve joint inflammation. The drug was reportedly administered to Dancer’s Image by Dr. Alex Harthill the Sunday before the Derby, leaving plenty of time for it to leave the horse’s system before race day. “Bute” was legal at many racetracks at the time, but not at Churchill Downs, where the Kentucky Derby is run. Kentucky lifted its ban on phenylbutazone in 1974.
Dancer’s Image was moved from first to last, and the second-place finisher, Calumet Farm’s Forward Pass, was declared the winner.
Peter Fuller, who owned Dancer’s Image, claimed before his death in 2012 that his horse was denied the victory because he was a New Englander who supported the civil rights movement and was resented by the power brokers — most of them Southerners — in the thoroughbred industry.
Others have speculated that Harthill, a shady veterinarian with ties to Calumet Farms, had something to do with the failed drug test. Harthill denied any involvement, but was later fined $500 after testifying that he and another trainer placed a white granular substance in Dancer’s Image’s feed.
Regardless of what really happened, if you drive by Runnymede Farm today you’ll see a billboard that proclaims Dancer’s Image as the winner of the 1968 Kentucky Derby.
Boston College tight end Hunter Long, an Exeter resident, is expected to be among the first few tight ends selected in this year’s NFL Draft, which begins Thursday. Long, who played at Exeter High School, on what he’ll bring to the NFL team that selects him:
“Kind of what I was able to do my past two playing seasons at BC is be a three-down tight end,” Long said. “Be an asset in both the pass game and the run game. When I’m on the field you don’t know if we’re going to run the ball down your throat or throw the ball over your head, and that’s what teams look for in tight ends nowadays. You don’t want a tight end where if you put him on the field you know you’re passing the ball, or if you put him on the field you know you’re running the ball.
“I feel that’s one of my biggest skill sets, one of the things I take pride in, is being an all-around tight end and excelling in all aspects of the position. And then I’ve shown the whole way how much of a team guy I am, and how bought into the team I am. I played special teams all three years at BC. I think whatever team picks me I’m gonna be able to help them win in more ways than one.”
The Hannah Thompson saga came to an end last week when New Hampshire judge Andrew R. Schulman refused to allow a temporary restraining order that would have given Thompson the opportunity to play softball for Winnacunnet High School this spring. Thompson, a senior who repeated her freshman year at Winnacunnet after spending a year at Governor’s Academy, a prep school in Byfield, Mass., had her final season of athletic eligibility — her eighth consecutive semester — wiped out by COVID, which caused the cancellation of NHIAA sports last spring.
Thompson, and the Winnacunnet administration, argued that she should have been granted an “extra” semester of eligibility because of the season lost to COVID, similar to what the NCAA has done for many of its athletes. The judge disagreed, however, and noted that every high school athlete lost a season/athletic semester to the pandemic. The judge wrote:
“If students such as Ms. Thompson, who will attend high school for an extra year, are granted a make-up season, they will displace four-year students who have already lost one season.
“From the perspective of those displaced students, it would be unfair to grant an exemption to Ms. Thompson. A four-year student who is denied a spot on the team, or who spends a championship game warming a bench, could legitimately complain about one season lost to COVID and a second season lost to NHIAA’s myopic application of its rules.”
Former Souhegan High School infielder Bryce Reagan is hitting .278 with a .395 on-base percentage in 10 games (36 at-bats) with the Southern New Hampshire University baseball team. Reagan spent a year at IMG Academy before playing at the University of Texas as a freshman. He hit .220 with one home run and five RBIs in 59 at-bats with the Longhorns, and transferred to the University of Arizona after his freshman season. He landed at SNHU without playing a game at Arizona.
According to legalsportsbetting.com, New Hampshire’s sports betting handle in March was $55.8 million, $44.4 million of which came from mobile devices.
The $55.8 million is up from New Hampshire’s $50.9 million handle in March.