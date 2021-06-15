FINAL thoughts and observations from Saturday’s championship games, which punctuated a high school athletic year like no other:
• Concord’s Jonah Wachter was the story of the weekend. Wachter tossed a no-hitter and struck out 14 to help Concord defeat Winnacunnet 4-0 in the Division I championship game. The no-hitter came against what is arguably the best offensive lineup in the state.
Wachter also tossed six perfect innings and struck out 14 in Concord’s 10-0 preliminary-round victory over Goffstown.
He collected three wins and a save in Concord’s five tournament victories. Wachter’s tournament pitching statistics: 18 innings, one hit, five walks, two hit batters and 35 strikeouts.
It may have been the first no-hitter in an NHIAA baseball championship game since Newmarket’s Eric Donohue didn’t give up a hit when leading his team to a 5-0 victory over Gilford in the 2001 Class M final.
• Saturday’s top effort in the batter’s box was turned in by Campbell catcher Chloe Steiniger, who had a double and homered twice to lead her team to an 18-6 victory over Hopkinton in the Division III softball championship game.
The Cougars collected 16 hits in the game, 14 more than they had when they dropped a 2-0 decision to Hopkinton in the 2019 Division III championship game.
• The most underrated baseball coach in the state? A strong case can be made for John Stark’s Dennis Pelletier. Wins were scarce for the John Stark program when Pelletier took over as head coach in 2014. The Generals advanced to their first championship game this season, and brought home the hardware by beating St. Thomas 10-3 for the Division II title.
John Stark has made the playoffs in each of Pelletier’s seven seasons as head coach. His 2019 team advanced to the semifinals.
“It seems like we took another step every year,” Pelletier said. “First we made the playoffs, then we won a game, then we hosted. I think our 2020 team would have had a chance to win a state title as well.”
• No baseball team was more dominant in the postseason than Monadnock, which beat Somersworth 10-0 (mercy rule) in the Division III championship game. Monadnock won each of its five tournament games by at least 10 runs. The Huskies didn’t allow more than two runs in a tournament game and outscored their opponents 58-4 in those five postseason contests.
• Visited Robbie Mills Field in Laconia for the first time after covering Trinity’s 9-6 win against Plymouth in the Division II boys lacrosse championship game Saturday at Laconia High School. There are those who would like to see the Division I and Division II championship games moved from Delta Dental Stadium to Nashua’s Holman Stadium. If that ever happens. it’s hard to picture a better place for the Division III and Division IV title games than Robbie Mills. Terrific place to watch a high school game.
• According to the National Federation of High Schools Record Book, the Salem High School softball team set a national record when it beat Concord, 5-1, in the Division I championship game. Crescent High School in Iva, S.C., and Salem each entered the season tied for first place nationally with 18 state championships. Salem’s championship this year gave the Blue Devils sole possession of first place. Salem’s Madison Holt limited Concord to four hits and struck out eight Saturday.
• Not to be overlooked is the Windham High School boys volleyball team, which finished unbeaten (19-0) and won its first state title by beating Goffstown 25-19, 25-17 and 25-20 in this year’s championship game.
It was the third time the Jaguars played for the title. Windham lost to Salem in the 2013 and 2019 championship games.