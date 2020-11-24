WHEN IT COMES to a good high school sports discussion few topics stir the drink — and produce passionate arguments — like NHIAA football. We all know what needs to be fixed and how we could do things better. At least we think we do.
Some teams should move down a division, others should move up, and it seems everyone has an opinion on how the playoffs should be conducted.
The guy who writes State of Sports hasn’t been shy about offering criticism/opinions over the years either, but the truth of the matter is there’s not much to criticize. At least not with regard to the playoff format in Division I.
In the eight years we’ve had the current setup (20 teams, four conferences, eight playoff teams) the Division I champion has finished the season unbeaten every year. It’s clear that the current format is producing the best team as the Division I champion. That should be the No. 1 objective of any playoff format, right?
Hopefully we don’t overthink things with regard to the Division I setup moving forward.
Here are a few notes on today’s men’s basketball game between UNH and Keene State, which will be played at Lundholm Gym in Durham (1 p.m.):
• The matchup is an exhibition for Keene State, but will count as an official game for UNH.
• Former Manchester Central guard Dawson Dickson is an assistant on the Keene State coaching staff. Dickson was a four-year varsity player for Central, and helped the Little Green win the Division I championship in 2014. He played college basketball at Roger Williams University.
• Today’s game won’t provide UNH fans with their first look at 6-foot-10 forward Tayler Mattos, a Kearsarge Regional graduate who spent two years at Bowling Green before he transferred to UNH. NCAA transfer rules make Mattos ineligible until the 2021-22 season.
• Keene State returns four starters from a team that finished 10-16 overall and 8-8 in the LEC last season. All four returning starters are seniors who averaged at least 9.5 points per game during the 2019-20 season.
• UNH was picked third, behind Vermont and UMBC, in the America East Preseason Coaches’ Poll. The Wildcats are scheduled to open conference play Dec. 12 at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, a first-year America East member.
• The game can be seen on ESPN3.
Thanks to Tommy Ameen for forwarding the following writeup by local sports historian Gary Smith on the 1970 Thanksgiving Day football game between Central (8-2) and Haverhill, Mass. (4-5) that Union Leader sports editor Chris Duffy referenced in his column last week:
Central 26, Haverhill 19
“Down 19-18 with just over a minute to go, Central found that lightning does indeed strike twice in the same place. This time Bill McMillan and Stan Pinkos were the heroes, combining for a dramatic 65-yard pass-and-run TD as the Little Green again stunned Haverhill to earn a share of their third Division I title in five years.
“Interestingly, the Hillies had appeared headed for their own back-breaking score minutes earlier by driving to the Central three, but got flagged for a 15-yard penalty and eventually had to give up the ball on downs at the eight. QB McMillan followed by hitting FB Pinkos for 27 yards up to the 35, and then found him once more deep for the game-winner.
Pinkos would also run in the conversion, which proved huge as Haverhill marched to the Little Green 15 before Nick Vailas intercepted a pass on the final play of the game.
“Outplayed from start to finish, Central actually had led 18-7 at one point thanks to two quick second-quarter scores — a 34-yard run by Pinkos, and a blocked punt that Art Tshanakas scooped up and took in from the Brown and Gold 40. However, Haverhill got back into it before halftime on a 53-yard bomb from Paul Ryan to Mike DeMatteo, and later retook the lead in the fourth with a shorter Ryan throw, a nine-yarder to Pete Bakanosky that ended a seven-play, 37-yard drive.”
Predicting that Goffstown will start the 2021 season as the No. 1 team in the Union Leader Power Poll. The Grizzlies, who lost to Nashua North in this year’s Division I championship game, have an extremely talented junior class.
The UNH football program has added Central Michigan to its 2023 schedule. The teams are scheduled to play at Central Michigan on Sept. 9, and UNH will reportedly receive $350,000 for playing the game.
It will be the third meeting between the programs. The Chippewas defeated the Wildcats 40-33 in 2003 and 24-21 in 2013.
Derry’s Geo Baker, a senior guard at Rutgers, is one of 10 players named to the 2020-21 Preseason All-Big Ten Team. Baker enters his senior season averaging 11.3 points and 3.4 assists in 92 career games. Rutgers is ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press Preseason Poll and is scheduled to open its season tonight against Sacred Heart.
The NHIAA, athletic directors, coaches and athletic trainers have been widely praised for their part in allowing fall high school sports to happen — and justifiably so — but we’d like to thank another group: the officials.
No officials, no games.