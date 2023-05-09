Psaledas and son

WHAT DID former University of New Hampshire football coach and athletic director Andy Mooradian mean to Butch Psaledas?

The answer to that question was obvious by what Psaledas said — and didn’t say — when he was informed that he would be presented with the Andy Mooradian Award for Outstanding Contributions to Football at the 36th Annual Joe Yukica/New Hampshire Chapter of the National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete banquet held Tuesday night in Manchester.