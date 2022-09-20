ALTHOUGH the Double-A Eastern League regular season ended Sunday, Grant Lavigne still has a lot more baseball to play this year.

Lavigne, a Bedford High School graduate, spent the second half of the season with the Eastern League’s Hartford Yard Goats. He’s home in Bedford now, but is one of the Colorado Rockies’ prospects who will participate in the Arizona Fall League, a six-team league that has its rosters stocked by many of the top prospects in Minor League Baseball. The prospects are assigned by the parent club.