ALTHOUGH the Double-A Eastern League regular season ended Sunday, Grant Lavigne still has a lot more baseball to play this year.
Lavigne, a Bedford High School graduate, spent the second half of the season with the Eastern League’s Hartford Yard Goats. He’s home in Bedford now, but is one of the Colorado Rockies’ prospects who will participate in the Arizona Fall League, a six-team league that has its rosters stocked by many of the top prospects in Minor League Baseball. The prospects are assigned by the parent club.
According to MLB.com, Lavigne is the No. 13 prospect in Colorado’s organization. He’s scheduled to leave for Arizona next week.
“When they first told me (he was going to the Arizona Fall League) I was a little surprised,” Lavigne said. “My manager told me when we were in Portland (Maine).
“Really excited about that. Being able to go there and compete against some of the top prospects in the game … it’s exciting. It’s some of the best of the best, so it’s a good chance to see what you can go do against those guys. You can use it as a learning opportunity as well.”
Rosters for the six Arizona Fall League teams were announced Friday. Each of the six teams has representatives from five major league organizations. Lavigne, a first baseman who was promoted to Hartford in July, will play for the Salt River Rafters, a team that will also include players from the Blue Jays, Cardinals, Diamondbacks and Tigers. The six teams:
Glendale: Brewers, Dodgers, Reds, Twins, White Sox
Mesa: Athletics, Cubs, Marlins, Rays, Yankees
Peoria: Guardians, Mariners, Mets, Nationals, Padres
Salt River: Blue Jays, Cardinals, Diamondbacks, Rockies, Tigers
Scottsdale: Angels, Braves, Giants, Orioles, Red Sox
Surprise: Astros, Phillies, Pirates, Rangers, Royals
Lavigne hit .245 with a .351 on-base percentage and a .374 slugging percentage in 57 games with Hartford (208 at bats). He had 14 extra-base hits (five home runs), 24 RBIs, 32 walks and struck out 66 times.
“(Double-A) was definitely a step up from High-A,” Lavigne said. “The arms are definitely up there. We faced a bunch of big-league rehabbers. The arms are really good. Guys with a lot of velo and good offspeed, so I liked the challenge of facing those guys.
“Definitely room for improvement, but I was OK with it. You’re always trying to learn from the failure part of the game. You learn what you have to work on as a hitter and you go into the offseason with a focus on improving on that aspect. You’re always learning as a hitter, whether it’s swing, approach or other stuff.
“I think for me it’s working on approach and having a game plan versus a certain pitcher. All pitchers are different. They have different kinds of fastballs. Some guys like to use their fastball a lot. Some guys like to work with their offspeed and then show you a fastball. It’s really seeing what a pitcher has and then trying to game plan against them.”
The Rockies chose Lavigne out of Bedford High School with the 42nd overall selection in the 2018 MLB draft. He committed to play college baseball at Wake Forest, but elected to sign with the Rockies instead.
Lavigne said playing in the Eastern League was a bonus of sorts, because he was able to drive home on off days and was also close to home when Hartford played in Manchester or Portland. He also said he’s becoming more and more comfortable defensively at first base, after moving there full time from the outfield shortly after he was drafted.
The Arizona Fall League will begin its six-week schedule Oct. 3.
“Excited with the opportunity and excited to play,” Lavigne said. “Just go play ball and continue to get better.”
The nation’s top-ranked female cross country runner at the high school level isn’t from New Hampshire, but does have ties to the state.
Her name is Sadie Engelhardt, and she’s a sophomore at Ventura (Calif.) High School. Her father, Max Engelhardt, and her grandfather, Ron Engelhardt, both attended Manchester West. Max played on the West basketball team that beat Pinkerton Academy in the 1993 Class L championship game.
Sadie turned in a record-setting performance at the Woodbridge Cross Country Classic on Friday, when she set the meet record with a time of 15 minutes, 42.6 seconds for three miles. The previous record was 15-43.5.
The Woodbridge Classic typically draws some of the top teams and top individuals from California and many other states.
Sadie is the top female cross country runner in the latest Dye-stat.com individual rankings.
The Plymouth State football team is off to a 3-0 start thanks in large part to its ability to take advantage of red zone opportunities. The Panthers have scored each of the 11 times they’ve been at or inside their opponent’s 20-yard line this season (eight touchdowns and three field goals).
Linebacker Evan Wilson and wide receiver Jake Donahue are among the New Hampshire residents who have made significant contributions to the team’s success thus far. Wilson, a sophomore who played at Pinkerton Academy, has a team-high 27 tackles, which ranks fourth in the MASCAC. Donahue, a graduate student, leads the team with 10 receptions for 136 yards.
Donahue caught a 28-yard touchdown pass that broke a 34-34 tie with 3:55 to play in Saturday’s 41-34 victory over Bridgewater State.