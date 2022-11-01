UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE coach Rick Santos called his team’s 40-22 triumph over Elon on Oct. 22 the program’s biggest game in five years. That may have been true, but it set up an even bigger game this weekend.
The Wildcats, who moved up to No. 17 in the STATS FCS Top 25 this week, will play at No. 14 Richmond on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The Wildcats (6-2 overall, 5-0 CAA) are the only team unbeaten in CAA play. The Spiders (6-2, 4-1 CAA) are tied with Elon for the lead among CAA teams in turnover margin (plus six).
“When you watch them (the Wildcats) one of the things you look for is where are the mismatches?” Richmond coach Russ Huesman said. “Where are they not as good? And they really don’t have any position group on their team that’s not up to par.
“They don’t have a weakness anywhere across the board, and as you look at them you want to find a weakness. All right, where can we exploit them? And there’s really nothing out there, so it’s going to be a game of execution on both sides of the ball and in the kicking game.”
The game also features the top two teams in the CAA in terms of time of possession. UNH is first, averaging 33 minutes and 52 seconds per game. Richmond is next at 32:36.
UNH’s biggest challenge will be containing quarterback Reece Udinski, who has completed 239 of 310 passes for 2,287 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. He’s been intercepted three times.
Udinski was named the CAA Player of the Week on Monday for his performance in Saturday’s 31-21 victory at Maine. He completed 26 of 33 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns in that win. He also rushed for two TDs.
“Their quarterback, Udinski, is as good as there is in the country,” Santos said.
UNH will likely be an FCS playoff team if it can win at least two of its final three games. After Saturday’s game at Richmond the Wildcats will play Rhode Island at home, and then wrap up the regular season at Maine.
It was understandably overshadowed by the release of the NHIAA playoff pairings, but there will be non-playoff high school football in New Hampshire this weekend.
The eight Division I teams that did not qualify for the playoffs will each play Friday night. That group includes Manchester Central and Manchester Memorial.
Central (2-6) will face Winnacunnet (2-7) at Gill Stadium. Memorial (2-6), which will also be at home, will play Keene (1-8). The two other matchups have Nashua South (2-6) visiting Salem (2-7), and Goffstown (0-9) will play at Alvirne (0-9).
The extra week was put in to give teams a ninth or 10th game, depending on whether or not a team picked up a game during its bye week. It was also designed to match teams of similar strength. Matchups between teams that played during the regular season were avoided.
The Division I boys soccer semifinals will be played tonight at Exeter High School’s Bill Ball Stadium. Sixth-seeded Manchester Central will face second-seeded Nashua South at 4 p.m., and top-seeded Windham will tangle with fifth-seeded Hanover at 6:15 p.m.
Windham beat Hanover 5-0 during the regular season, but the Bears have won 11 in a row since then. Hanover has reached the semifinals for the fifth year in a row.
Central defeated South 5-1 when those teams met during the regular season. Central is seeking its first state championship since it beat Hanover, 2-1, in the 2012 Division I final.
The George “Butch” Joseph Foundation will be holding a “Yours in Sports” social event Nov. 11 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Derryfield Country Club. The cost is $35 per person.
The GBJ Foundation provides scholarships to local high school athletes, and financial help to other underprivileged students in the greater Manchester community. Donations can be made payable to the GBJ Foundation ℅ Kim Joseph, 367 Coral Ave., Manchester, N.H., 03104.
Dover High School’s Carys Fennessy finished tied for third by shooting a 1-under-par 71 Monday at the 31st New England Interscholastic Golf Championship at Mohegan Sun Golf Course in Baltic, Conn. Fennessy finished seven shots behind winner Molly Smith of Westford (Mass.) Academy.
Mascenic Regional’s Josiah Hakala was the top New Hampshire finisher in the boys tournament. Hakala tied for seventh with a 1-under-par 71. Elliot Spaulding of Freeport (Maine) High School won the boys event with a 5-under-par 67.