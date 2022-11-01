Sean Coyne
UNH wide receiver Sean Coyne is congratulated by Osho Omoyeni and teammates after scoring a touchdown during the Wildcats’ 40-22 win over Elon at Wildcat Stadium in Durham on Oct. 22.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE coach Rick Santos called his team’s 40-22 triumph over Elon on Oct. 22 the program’s biggest game in five years. That may have been true, but it set up an even bigger game this weekend.

The Wildcats, who moved up to No. 17 in the STATS FCS Top 25 this week, will play at No. 14 Richmond on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The Wildcats (6-2 overall, 5-0 CAA) are the only team unbeaten in CAA play. The Spiders (6-2, 4-1 CAA) are tied with Elon for the lead among CAA teams in turnover margin (plus six).