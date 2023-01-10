230111-spt-bossepix

Plymouth State junior guard Kyler Bosse, a Manchester Central graduate, is averaging 19.9 points per game.

 Photo by Kim Bownes

THE Plymouth State University men’s basketball team is still seeking its first Little East Conference victory of the 2022-23 season, but the Panthers are getting plenty of production from Manchester Central graduate Kyler Bosse.

Bosse, a 6-foot-4 junior guard, scored 30 points in Saturday’s 92-73 loss to UMass-Boston. He shot 13 of 23 from the floor and made two of his four 3-point attempts. Bosse also had five rebounds.