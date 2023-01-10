THE Plymouth State University men’s basketball team is still seeking its first Little East Conference victory of the 2022-23 season, but the Panthers are getting plenty of production from Manchester Central graduate Kyler Bosse.
Bosse, a 6-foot-4 junior guard, scored 30 points in Saturday’s 92-73 loss to UMass-Boston. He shot 13 of 23 from the floor and made two of his four 3-point attempts. Bosse also had five rebounds.
It was the third time this season — and fourth time in his career — Bosse has scored at least 30 points in a game.
The loss dropped Plymouth State’s record to 6-8 overall (0-6 LEC) entering tonight’s home game against Castleton.
Bosse, who spent a season at Bridgton Academy after graduating from Central, is averaging 19.9 points per game and 5.2 rebounds per game this season. He averaged 14.3 points per contest during the 2021-22 season, when he appeared in 26 games (15 starts).
Four other college sports storylines unfolding this winter:
Keene State still unbeaten
The Owls (13-0, 5-0 LEC) moved up to No. 4 in the D3hoops.com national poll following a 71-68 overtime victory against Western Connecticut State on Saturday. That left Keene State as one of four unbeaten teams in Division III, joining St. Joseph (Conn.), Catholic University of Washington, D.C., and Case Western Reserve University of Ohio. Like Keene State, St. Joseph and Catholic University are both 13-0. Case Western Reserve is 11-0.
The Owls beat Western Connecticut despite trailing by eight points with 1:45 remaining. Sophomore Octavio Brito (22.1 ppg) and senior Jeff Hunter (19.8 ppg., 13.4 rpg) were Keene State’s key statistical leaders entering Tuesday night’s game at Eastern Connecticut State. Hunter ranked third nationally in rebounds per game.
Keep an eye on UNH
By UNH, we mean the school’s men’s basketball team. The Wildcats are “only” 8-9 entering tonight’s game at Maine, but have a few things going for them. For starters, UNH leads America East in points allowed per game (64.0). Defense travels, right?
In addition, Clarence Daniels, a 6-foot-6, junior forward, is America East’s leading rebounder (10.5) and ranks fourth in scoring (15.1 ppg).
The Wildcats have also shown an ability to defeat teams they don’t usually beat. UNH ended a 15-game losing streak against Vermont with a 67-60 victory on Saturday. That raised the team’s America East record to 2-1 and its home record to 5-2.
“What I’ve told our guys and what I’ve told my teams forever is that if you’re ever going to have a chance to compete for a championship come March, in league play you have to win your home games,” UNH coach Bill Herrion said following the Vermont win.
Earlier this season UNH earned a 74-71 victory at Boston College. That victory ended a 15-game losing streak against the Eagles, and was UNH’s first win at BC in 23 tries.
SNHU’s winning streak
The SNHU women’s basketball team matched the program’s longest winning streak — nine games — by beating Saint Michael’s 61-53 Saturday. The Penmen also won nine in a row during the 1987-88 season.
Senior Adriana Timberlane scored 21 points in the win. SNHU also received 14 points from Bedford’s Mia Roy.
SNHU (11-2, 7-1 NE-10) was attempting to set the program’s record for consecutive wins when it played New Haven on Tuesday night.
Plymouth State hockey enters poll
The Plymouth State men’s ice hockey team has won seven in a row and came in at No. 15 in this week’s USCHO.com national poll.
Goaltender Brendahn Brawley leads the MASCAC in GAA (2.59) and save percentage (.923).
PSU (11-3-1, 8-0-0 MASCAC) is off until Thursday, when it will play at UMass-Dartmouth.