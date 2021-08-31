Five things to know about the University of New Hampshire football team’s season opener at Stony Brook on Thursday night (6):
• So who bet the Mac Jones/Bret Edwards parlay?
One day before the Patriots cut Cam Newton — presumably making Jones the team’s starting quarterback — UNH coach Sean McDonnell confirmed that UNH QB Max Brosmer would miss the 2021 season with a torn ACL. Bret Edwards will start Thursday.
“Bret is just as capable as Max was,” UNH safety Evan Horn said. “It was a big loss (to lose) Max, but at the end of the day you recruit guys for a reason. Bret prepares like a starter. He’ll be just fine.”
Edwards, a sophomore, started against Holy Cross in UNH’s opener in 2019. He played two quarters, completed 7 of 18 passes for 97 yards, and ran the ball five times for 18 yards. Brosmer played in the second half of that contest, a 13-10 loss.
“We put Max Brosmer in and Max took the ball and ran with it, but Bret was the guy,” McDonnell said. “He’s a talented kid and I’m looking forward to seeing how he’s grown. I’m excited for him to get an opportunity and so is he, so we’re looking forward to it to be honest with you.”
Edwards gives the UNH offense more of a run threat at the quarterback position, but we’ll have to see how much the UNH coaching staff wants Edwards carrying the ball now that the QB depth chart has been thinned.
“Obviously we want to play to Bret’s strengths as best we can, but I think much of the offense is the same and we’ll be OK with that,” McDonnell said.
• UNH injuries don’t end with Brosmer.
The Wildcats are expected to be without safety Max Oxendine (turf toe) and wide receiver Griffin Helm (hamstring) for Thursday’s game as well.
• Tyquell Fields is hoping for a bounce-back season.
Stony Brook typically has a run-first offense, but the Seawolves have a very capable quarterback in Fields, who has started each of the 16 games Stony Brook has played the last two seasons. He accounted for 2,809 yards of total offense in 2019 — the most in school history — and his 2,471 passing yards that year is No. 2 in the program’s single-season record book.
Stony Brook struggled to move the ball through the air during its four spring games, however, when Fields completed 41 of 81 passes for 400 yards and had a 50.6 completion percentage. He reportedly played hurt in the spring, and had a receiving corps that was nowhere near 100 percent health.
Stony Brook coach Chuck Priore said he expects to see the 2019 version of Fields this year.
“No. 1 his supporting cast is representative of a CAA supporting cast,” Priore said. “We’re five deep at tailback. We’re the best we’ve been collectively (at running back) since the days where we had multi 1,000-yard rushers. We have all five starting linemen back, and I think we have a quartet of receivers that we can play big and we can play small. Quarterback is only as good as what you surround him with. He’s throwing the long ball successfully. He’s improved his drop-back game. He’s moving the ball around to secondary receivers. Not staring people down.”
• UNH’s Conn is a footnote.
McDonnell said junior Jordan Conn had an excellent camp and will handle kickoffs and place-kicking duties for the Wildcats. Conn played hockey in high school, so he can probably make a tackle on special teams if needed.
It should be noted that Stony Brook blocked four kicks during its four-game spring season. Tight end Anthony Del Negro had three of those blocks.
• Priore patterned the Stony Brook program after UNH.
Stony Brook moved from the Big South to the Colonial Athletic Association in 2012. Priore, who had been Stony Brook’s coach since the 2006 season, said he used UNH as a model program when the Seawolves made that transition.
“When we came into the CAA we wanted to be like New Hampshire in the Northeast,” he said. “They had tradition. They played hard. Blue-collar kids. Like us, didn’t always get the best recruits, but the development of your players is very important. So we emulated them.”
Thursday’s game will be the ninth meeting between the Wildcats and Seawolves. UNH leads the series 5-3.