WHEN Tony Trisciani was coaching defensive backs at the University of New Hampshire, he and UNH assistant coach Mike Dawson spent a good chunk of one practice watching a scout team quarterback carve up the UNH secondary. Trisciani’s blood pressure rose with every completion.
The QB was a late addition to UNH’s recruiting class. In fact, he received the last scholarship UNH had to offer. His name? Ricky Santos.
“I remember when he was a freshman playing on the scout team he’d make some throws and I was coaching the DBs and I’d get all upset with them because of all these balls being completed on us by the scout team,” Trisciani recalled. “Then Mike Dawson and I would look at each other and say, ‘Maybe he’s pretty good. He really zipped that thing in there.’ As we saw the next year when he stepped in in that Delaware game, he was the real deal.”
Santos, now in his first season as UNH’s head coach, made his college playing debut at Delaware in 2004, when he came off the bench to complete 10 of 11 passes for 146 yards and a TD in UNH’s 24-21 victory.
Trisciani, a Manchester Memorial graduate who is now the head coach at Elon, had two stints as an assistant coach at UNH. He was the team’s running backs coach in 1998 and 1999, and coached defensive backs from 2001 to 2004. He played a major role in recruiting Santos.
“Ricky was a do-it-all athlete at Bellingham (Mass.) High School,” Trisciani said. “I remember every time I walked in there Coach Cap (Bellingham coach Dale Caparaso) was his head coach and he’d be so angry because nobody had offered Ricky. We’d evaluated him at the BC camp that summer. He did a great job. Chip (former UNH offensive coordinator Chip Kelly) was like, ‘Hey, stay on him.’ We’d recruited a number of other quarterbacks ahead of Ricky and kind of worked our way down that list. It just kept getting closer and closer to Ricky. I’d go there every week and stay in touch with him and get my butt ripped by Coach Cap every time I’d walk in and we wouldn’t offer him.
“When you talked to Coach Cap about Ricky, I remember him saying, ‘There’s nothing Ricky Santos can’t do.’ He was right. You watch him play basketball … he was an intense competitor. And on the football field he was a great leader, and he did it with his legs and his arm. When we had him on the visit he had a great time. He was a great fit. New Hampshire was the perfect spot for him and he just flourished from there.”
Santos and Trisciani will be reunited Saturday, when UNH (5-2, 4-0 Colonial Athletic Association) faces Elon (5-1, 3-1) at Wildcat Stadium. It qualifies as a big game since UNH is the only CAA team unbeaten in conference play and Elon is tied with Delaware for second place in the CAA.
“Really veteran unit on the defensive side of the ball,” Santos said when asked to size up Elon. “They have guys who have played at a high level for a bunch of years now. First thing that jumps off the tape for me is how many turnovers they create (13 this season). I think they’re relentless on the defensive side of the ball. They tackle extremely well. I think their defensive secondary is as good as we’re going to see all year. Really talented. I don’t see a weak spot back there.
“Conversely, on the other side of the ball, they do a good job mixing up with run/pass options. They’re stout up front. Their quarterback, Matthew McKay, the transfer from N.C. State, big, physically imposing young man. Can throw the ball all over. Has a cannon for an arm. Then their skill guys out wide are dynamic. (Wide receiver Jackson Parham) is as good as you’re going to find at the FCS level. Big, long, can run, can high point it, can go get it. I don’t see many weaknesses as we’re looking at this tape. We have to play a complete football game. We have to be ready for their physicality. We have to protect the football and we have to have a high intensity all week as we’re preparing.”
Santos joked that he was sold on UNH when Trisciani delivered this line: “Here’s a free education. No one else is offering you that.”
Santos: “I think the way he communicated through the process … it just showed what his true colors were. I think this is so much of a relationship business, a people business. That’s why I fell in love with New Hampshire — the coaching staff and how they related to their student-athletes at the time. As a coach now I work extremely hard to do that too, and allow our guys to know we trust them, we love them, we have their backs. I truly felt that back then as well.”
Saturday’s game will feature the top two CAA teams in terms of time of possession. UNH is first, averaging 33 minutes and 24 seconds of possession time per game, and Elon is next at 33:18. Elon also leads the conference in passing yards (1,823/260.4 per game).
The game will also bring together two head coaches who have plenty of memories stemming from some of the best years of UNH football.
“I have the utmost respect for Coach Trish,” Santos said. “He’s a tremendous mentor of mine. He’s a friend. He was somebody in the recruiting process who I remember being extremely honest. Obviously I was the last scholarship (player) New Hampshire took that year. He called me every single week and said he was vying for me and working hard to get me to be a part of that roster. I always respected the heck out of him then.
“He’s a tremendous head coach. He’s a leader – a leader of men. His teams are extremely disciplined. He’s just great. I love the man. I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for him and him believing in me and ultimately finding a way to get me that opportunity.”