WHEN Tony Trisciani was coaching defensive backs at the University of New Hampshire, he and UNH assistant coach Mike Dawson spent a good chunk of one practice watching a scout team quarterback carve up the UNH secondary. Trisciani’s blood pressure rose with every completion.

The QB was a late addition to UNH’s recruiting class. In fact, he received the last scholarship UNH had to offer. His name? Ricky Santos.