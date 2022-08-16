Here’s the latest regarding Hunter Long’s quest to earn a spot on the Miami Dolphins’ 53-man roster:
The Dolphins entered training camp with six tight ends: Long, Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Cethan Carter, Tanner Conner and Adam Shaheen. Two of those players – Gesicki and Smythe – look like very strong candidates to stick with the Dolphins, who put the franchise tag on Gesicki and signed Smythe to two-year deal in April.
Miami attempted to trade Shaheen to Houston last week, but the trade fell through when he failed his physical. Miami placed Shaheen on injured reserve Monday.
Long, who grew up in Exeter, is in his second season with the Dolphins, who selected him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played at Exeter High School and had 30 receptions for 508 yards and two touchdowns in his senior season. (Who says the Blue Hawks don’t throw the ball?) He then spent a season at Deerfield Academy before committing to Boston College.
Long was listed as the No. 3 tight end on the depth chart before Miami’s preseason game against Tampa Bay on Saturday. What could make his situation a little dicey is he’s playing for a new head coach. Former San Francisco offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel was hired to replace Brian Flores in February.
Long played in seven games last season, but wasn’t much of a factor in the passing game. He was targeted three times and had one reception.
“I think I’ve grown a lot,” Long said. “Obviously rookie year, you have a lot of stuff coming at you, moving to a new place, trying to get your life set up along with trying to perform on the field. I feel a lot more at peace this year off the field, so it’s allowed me to focus a lot more on the field – just process things faster and play faster, so it’s been really good.
“The more reps you get at anything, you’re going to improve and pick up things whether you know it or not,” Long said. “The game at this level compared to the college level is night and day, and just the more reps you get, the more you see defenses, the more you see these players; you pick up on things as you go, so it gets you better.”
Here’s one thing that could work in Long’s favor: According to McDaniel, the 49ers had interest in Long before the 2021 draft.
“Hunter is a player that we had on our radar when I was on another team,” McDaniel said during a press conference last week. “He’s a young player that fits what we do, so we’ve been very excited with him. This whole process, especially for tight ends, is difficult because of the scheme we run on both sides of the ball.
“The tight end position in general is a work in progress because we’re undoing a bunch of technique that they’ve been used to their whole football lives. Hunter, specifically, he started out really, really strong. He grasped all of it super fast. It’s to the credit of the mind that he has and his investment. Now he’s going through the second stage, which is honing skills, honing technique and attacking each and every day. I know he gives the defense their own issues each day with how he competes and how he attacks the process.”
Long was on the field for only one snap during Miami’s 26-24 victory over Tampa Bay last weekend. Read into that what you will, but it could mean the Dolphins have more questions about their other tight ends than they do about Long.
At any rate, Long will know his fate on or before Aug. 30, when each NFL team must trim its roster to 53 players plus a 16-player practice squad.
“I mean the scheme just requires an all-around tight end and we’ve got a bunch of those guys and I like to see myself in that category,” Long said. “I just try to come in every day and give this offense my all. Where they put me, they put me; and I’m going to try to succeed at that.”