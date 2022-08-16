NFL: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins tight end Hunter Long is listed as the No. 3 tight end on Miami’s depth chart. He played in seven games last season but was only targeted three times.

Here’s the latest regarding Hunter Long’s quest to earn a spot on the Miami Dolphins’ 53-man roster:

The Dolphins entered training camp with six tight ends: Long, Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Cethan Carter, Tanner Conner and Adam Shaheen. Two of those players – Gesicki and Smythe – look like very strong candidates to stick with the Dolphins, who put the franchise tag on Gesicki and signed Smythe to two-year deal in April.