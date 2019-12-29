Reflecting on some memorable quotes from New Hampshire’s most recent year in sports:
“It’s been a long time and we put a lot of hard work in. Every year guys come in and think it’s going to be the year, and they were finally able to do it. We knew it would be a tall task taking them down.”
— Londonderry High School football coach Jimmy Lauzon after the Lancers beat Pinkerton Academy 42-24. The victory ended Londonderry’s 22-game losing streak against Pinkerton, a streak that dated back to 2001.
“Basically I would like an opportunity to manage at the major league level. To get to that position there are many different routes. I’ve worn many different hats. To get in that third base coach’s box. … I saw it as an opportunity to advance my career.”
— Mike Mordecai, after he was hired as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats manager prior to the 2019 season.
*
“I’m fine with stepping away now and I’ll enjoy coaching high school baseball. Teaching the game to them and those players (who) go on to make it a little bit further. The biggest thing is I’ll get to spend time with my family and my son, who, hopefully, I’ll get to coach.”
— Mordecai, who stepped down in September after one year as the Fisher Cats manager to coach high school baseball in Alabama, his home state.
*
“It’s a demanding job and I have high expectations for myself. Windham isn’t a place where you can be average. I just couldn’t move forward. I hope everybody understands I leave Windham with good memories and best wishes for everybody. I just felt the demands for the job were more than I could do.”
— Windham High School athletic director and football coach Bill Raycraft, on why he resigned from both positions after holding them since the school opened in 2009.
“It was definitely frustrating. We went into halftime not down, but expecting more. That’s how these NCAA tournament games are. Teams might just sit on us. It’s just about resiliency and keep going and the next play mentality. We were able to keep our heads for the most part. It was a great individual effort by Bilal (Kamal), and we came out on top.”
— Bedford’s Josh Bauer, a captain on the UNH men’s soccer team, after Kamal scored with 14:49 left in regulation to help UNH defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 1-0 in the opening round of the NCAA Division I soccer tournament.
*
“It’s great to say that I’ve won it now and I really hope I get to play in it a couple more times in the future. It’s kind of hard to put into words. It means a lot to win a state championship.”
— Hampstead resident Lauren Thibodeau after she captured her first New Hampshire Women’s Golf Association Amateur Championship.
*
“While I’m really thankful and it’s awesome to be considered for this award, it’s just kind of a comment on how we did defensively as a whole this year. We had so many guys who were really excelling in their roles and I feel fortunate to represent those guys in New York. This truly represents what we did this year as a defense.”
— Dartmouth linebacker Jack Traynor, who won the Asa Bushnell Cup as the Ivy League’s defensive player of the year.
*
“It was a big stage and we knew someone was going to have to step up. We always talk about how players are going to have to play outside their average or someone is going to have to do something above normal to kind of push us through. I thought we had three or four guys step up. Fortunately, my shot was on. I just tried to get into a rhythm and play my game.”
— Saint Anselm guard Tim Guers after he tied a career-high by making six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 31 points to lead the Hawks to a 91-81 victory over Nova Southeastern in the NCAA Division II men’s basketball tournament’s Elite Eight at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.
*
“My whole family loved it. They have a lot of Northeast guys on staff — guys who have coached at UNH, BC. It felt like we were at home, almost. Coach (Chip) Kelly being from New Hampshire definitely played a role. I definitely felt something special there.”
— Weare resident Parker McQuarrie on why he verbally committed to UCLA. McQuarrie, a 6-foot-7 quarterback, signed with UCLA earlier this month.
*
“Don’t misunderstand. We expect him to be back coaching and we want to hand this (the program) back to him just as he left it.”
— UNH athletic director Mary Scarano after football coach Sean McDonnell took a leave of absence for health-related reasons before the 2019 season.
*
“It’s a hard thing for him to have to step away. This has been his life for so many years. This and his family have been the two most important things.”
— Former UNH quarterback Ricky Santos, who took over as UNH’s interim head coach when McDonnell took a leave of absence.
*
“Really it was my fastball location. I was able to hit inside, outside with great movement on the pitch. Given the circumstances I came through for my team and I really feel this is the best performance I’ve ever had personally.”
— Nolan Lincoln, after he tossed a complete-game shutout in Londonderry’s 1-0 triumph over Bedford in the NHIAA Division I championship game.
*
“School comes first because your athletic career is going to end at some point. I’ve always stressed academics come first.”
— Peter Lally, who resigned as Manchester Central’s girls’ soccer coach following the 2019 season. Lally coached Central for 36 years and guided the Little Green to five state titles.