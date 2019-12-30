As Yogi used to say: “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.”
And it ain’t over for the Patriots just yet.
Amid the gloom and doom that followed Sunday’s improbable loss to the Dolphins, the talk centered around how it’s over for the champs, who have to go the wild card route to reach their fourth straight Super Bowl and attempt to win No. 7.
OK, we understand that the Pats have never won a title in a year they’ve played in a wild card game. We get that they’ve tried three times and failed, winning championships only when they’ve had the first-round bye. In fact, they told us on Sunday Night Football that the last six Super Bowls have involved teams in both conferences that were either a 1 or 2 seed.
The Pats are – and it’s still hard to type this – the three seed in the AFC. They are just 4-4 in their last eight games after the 8-0 start.
But c’mon, it really isn’t over yet.
WBZ-TV viewers think it is – the Sunday night poll had it 87-13 percent AGAINST the Pats even winning the wild card game.
Mike Vrabel and his Titans are at Gillette Saturday night. Clearly, nothing can happen without a win in that game, but a win Saturday means a trip to Kansas City for the Divisional Round. What happened last year when the Pats went to KC for the AFC title game? Why can’t it happen again?
That would likely mean a trip to Baltimore for the title game. But here’s the thing: what if Baltimore loses to the Houston-Buffalo winner in the Divisional Round? Not likely, but suddenly, the Patriots would have the home field advantage for the conference title game.
“I think we’ve got to think about trying to win one game and not think about many things other than that,” Tom Brady said Sunday. “So, we didn’t play the way we were capable . We got beat, and now we’ve got to play next week, and we’ve got to play a lot better next week.”
The Titans went 9-7 this season, but running back Derrick Henry ran for 211 yards in Sunday’s win against a Houston team that wasn’t trying to win. Ryan Tannehill, who has been a Patriots plaything through the years, has taken over as the Tennessee quarterback. He and receiver A.J. Brown have played very well together.
“I think he’s been a good quarterback throughout his career,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Monday. “He’s an athletic guy, he’s very smart, can handle things at the line of scrimmage and make adjustments and so forth. He’s athletic, has a good arm. He’s played well for the Titans, but played well in Miami, too.”
And perhaps this Patriots defense isn’t quite as good as we all thought.
“Watch out New England. You were this close to having a bye, but now you have to deal with Derrick Henry and that smashmouth running game,” Tony Dungy said on Sunday Night Football. “It’s not going to be fun.”
After what happened Sunday, in addition to the inconsistencies they’ve shown over the past eight games, not much has been fun for the defending champions.
Said former Patriot Rodney Harrison, on the same telecast: “I think that was a devastating loss because they have a veteran team, Tom Brady’s elbow has been bothering him, you have a lot of guys beat up, and you need that rest. Unfortunately, they’re not able to get that rest now.”
“It’s a quick turnaround,” running back Rex Burkhead said. “We are going to have to quickly put this behind us and move on. Understand that we have a playoff game to be played next week and do whatever we can to prepare and get ready for that.”
They didn’t think they’d have to do that. Not many people did.
Controversial call
Eyebrows were raised when Belichick didn’t try to have his offense attempt to score late in the first half Sunday. He said he would have tried to keep going had they picked up a first down on the ground. But remember, Brady had already thrown his first pick-six in two years to make it 10-0 Miami earlier in the half.
“(Belichick) is about situational football and clock management … It just tells me that he does not trust his offense,” Harrison said.
Brady skirted the question after the game, saying, “I’ll have to look. I don’t know. We weren’t executing great, so I can understand the decision. But, it was a lot of things today.”
The Patriots ran for 135 yards Sunday and lost. It marked only the third time in their last 30 games that New England had rushed for at least 100 yards and lost.
More McDaniels talk
It wouldn’t be this time of year if offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels wasn’t the center of coaching speculation. Sunday, there was buzz about the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers. There was even chatter about McDaniels going to the Chargers and taking Brady with him.
So, if you listened to the rumors, Brady, played his final regular-season home game for the Patriots – and that Ryan Fitzpatrick wouldn’t be bad as a one-year replacement.
At 37, Fitzpatrick can still play, and Zack Cox of NESN tweeted, “Ryan Fitzpatrick will be playing in the NFL for another two to three decades.”
On Monday, McDaniels was asked about the reports. “I’m 100 percent fully invested in getting ready for Tennessee and trying to put our best performance of the season out there on Saturday night. … We’re one of 12 teams that have an opportunity to compete in the postseason, and that’s the only way I’ll ever do it.”
Scary numbers
Credit Gronk withdrawal. Credit the lack of wide receivers. Credit the loss to injury of key blockers in fullback James Develin and center David Andrews. Regardless, Brady’s numbers at 42 are NOT impressive.
WHDH’s Alan Miller broke it down on Facebook, saying:
“Final numbers in; Tom Brady 2019 — 27th in completion percentage; 19th in QB rating; 13th in TD Passes; 27th in yards per attempt; 3rd lowest completion percentage of his career; 3rd lowest TD passes in a season in his career. He is the greatest QB to ever play the game but the numbers and the eye test don’t lie. He is not nearly the same player he was.”
Sunday leftovers
The dramatic ending to Sunday night’s 49ers-Seahawks game saw Seattle come up less than a yard shy of winning the game when former Patriots tight end Jacob Hollister caught a pass and was stopped short of the goal line. Seconds later, another former Patriot, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, celebrated San Francisco’s NFC West title. …
The 100th regular season in NFL history ended with regular season Game No. 15,730. …
The Patriots’ tight ends were targeted just once Sunday, with Ben Watson catching a pass for 4 yards. Hollister caught four passes Sunday for the Seahawks and had 41 receptions on the year. Watson and Matt LaCosse combined to make 30 catches. …
The good and bad of Jameis Winston? He is the first quarterback ever with 30 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions in the same seasons. …
Because of the injuries that ravaged their receivers, the Eagles are the first team ever to have its quarterback throw for 4,000 yards without a receiver gaining at least 500 yards. ...
Mike Tirico on Sunday night: “Cincinnati is on the clock for four months. As we know, they’re going to be the No. 1 pick. And Joe Burrow, after (Saturday) night, welcome back to Ohio!”
Finally, Wednesday marks the start of 2020 – please stay safe Tuesday night. Happy New Year to all!