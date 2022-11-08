TECHNICALLY, it’s a regular season game, but Saturday’s matchup between Plymouth State and visiting UMass-Dartmouth (noon) sure has the feel of a postseason contest.
Saturday’s winner will finish first in the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference and claim the MASCAC’s automatic berth to the NCAA Division III playoffs.
The loser of Saturday’s game will get an invite to the New England Bowl, a game for top New England teams that don’t make the NCAAs. Playing in the New England Bowl is a reward for a good season, but for these teams it would clearly be a consolation prize.
Plymouth State is 8-1 overall and 6-1 in the MASCAC. UMass-Dartmouth is 8-1 overall and 7-0 in the conference.
It would be an oversimplification to say this game matches great defense (Plymouth State) against great offense (UMass-Dartmouth), but those units are the strength of each team. UMass-Dartmouth is No. 1 among MASCAC teams in points per game (41.9) and yards per game (546.2), and Plymouth State is No. 1 in points allowed per game (15.7).
Junior quarterback Dante Aviles-Santos makes the UMass-Dartmouth offense go. He was the MASCAC Offensive Rookie of the Year last year, and is No. 1 in the conference passing yards per game this season (291.6).
“This is one of the most talented teams we’ve seen in a long time and obviously the QB is a threat with both his arms and his legs,” Plymouth State coach Paul Castonia said. “They have really good receivers, and they can run the ball, too. They average 243 yards a game on the ground. It’s a complete package.”
Dante-Aviles has completed 173 of 299 passes for 2,624 yards this season. He leads the MASCAC in TD passes with 23, and has been intercepted six times.
“He’s head and shoulders above the other QBs we’ve seen this year,” Castonia said. “As far as stopping him or slowing him down, everything has to be right. There is no margin for error on any level of the defense. The play is never dead. He’s a very accurate thrower. He can throw short stuff. He can throw deep balls and put it right on them, and if you do start to get a little pressure on him he can escape and keep plays alive. He can tuck it and run, too. Quarterback draw is one of their big plays.”
Of course having success running the ball would help slow down the UMass-Dartmouth offense as well. The Panthers have the MASCAC’s No. 4 rusher in Manny Sanchez, a senior running back who has run for 678 yards (84.7 ypg.) and nine touchdowns in eight games.
Pinkerton Academy graduate Evan Wilson, a sophomore inside linebacker, is among the leaders on the Plymouth State defense. Wilson, a Derry resident, is fourth among MASCAC players in tackles with 73. He’s recorded 44 solo tackles and eight tackles for loss.
“The biggest thing we have to focus on this week is stopping their big plays,” Wilson said. “The (key) for us is just players doing their job and not trying to be the superstar, trying to make all the plays themselves. All 11 of us working together every play is what makes it work.
“Everyone for sure is amped up for the game. We need to focus on playing our game and doing everything we can to win.”
Other New Hampshire residents who have contributed significantly on defense this season include senior defensive back Luc Normandeau (Dover), senior defensive back Kayden Baillargeon (Derry), junior defensive lineman Emmanuel Ughu (Milford), senior linebacker Cooper Varano (Manchester), senior defensive lineman Tracy Cristiano (Thornton) and junior defensive lineman Mike Terrazzano (Pelham).
“At times we’ve played pretty well,” Castonia said. “We’ve had some hiccups along the way. There’s a lot of experience in the secondary and linebacker level, so that certainly helps. They’ve seen things before. We’re certainly not winning any looks tests coming off the bus, but when we do it right we’re OK.”
Plymouth State last qualified for the NCAA Division III playoffs in 2017, but Castonia said the team hasn’t discussed the possibility of a postseason berth.
“Nope,” he said. “Just trying to go 1-0.”