ALTHOUGH it’s not how he originally envisioned it would happen, Mike Montville has made it to the big leagues.
He’s not there as a player, but Montville has reached the highest level of professional baseball as a coach.
Montville, who played baseball and football at Portsmouth High School, spends much of his time working as an assistant hitting coach with the Worcester Red Sox, Boston’s Triple-A affiliate in the International League. The Red Sox organization sent him to Boston this week, however, and he was at Fenway Park for Tuesday night’s game between the Red Sox and the Yankees.
What are his responsibilities with the major league club?
“That’s a great question that I don’t even have the answer to,” Montville said before he arrived at Fenway on Tuesday. “I have such limited information. All I really know is that I’ll be in Fenway for the next week when they play the Yankees and the Royals. I got a call from Brian Abraham (Boston’s director of player development) telling me I was going out to the Arizona Fall League. So I’m going out to Arizona to work with some of our prospects out there, including our first-round pick from (2020), Nick Yorke. I’m essentially in charge of those guys. So I’ll be working with the hitters out there.
“At the end of the conversation I was told, ‘Hey, put this on your calendar. We’re going to send you to Fenway.’ I was like, ‘Oh. OK. For what?’ He was like, ‘They’ll tell you when you get there. You’re just going to go, be around the big-league club and help out wherever needed.’”
“My take, what I gather from it, we just sent up Casas (first baseman Triston Casas), and a lot of guys who worked with me and Geddy (Rich Gedman, Worcester’s other assistant hitting coach) this year are up there right now, so I think it’s partly for experience. I think it’s partly for being with our guys who I’ve spent time with with the slightly expanded (MLB) rosters, and I think it’s partially just to help out – throw BP, being around the cage or whatever they need me to do. No details really. They just said we want you to go there, get the experience and help Pete (Red Sox hitting coach Peter Fatse) out.”
Montville, 30, helped the Portsmouth High baseball team win the NHIAA Division II championship in 2008, 2009 and 2010. He was named New Hampshire’s Gatorade Player of the Year twice (he’s the only two-time winner from New Hampshire) and helped the Portsmouth program set a national record by winning 89 consecutive games. The Clippers were 63-0 during his sophomore, junior and senior seasons.
He spent three seasons playing outfield for the University of Maryland before he transferred and finished his college career at Southern New Hampshire University, where he led the team with a .361 batting average and 1.095 OPS in 35 games.
Montville spent three seasons playing professionally for the Rockland (N.Y.) Boulders of the now-defunct Can-Am League before he opened Powerhouse Sports, an indoor baseball training facility in Seabrook.
Montville said he’ll return to Worcester to finish the season there following Sunday’s game against Kansas City. He plans to leave for the Arizona Fall League at the end of the month.
“The fall league wasn’t as big of a surprise as hearing I was going to Boston, and it’s really good for me personally,” Montville said. “The Fenway thing … I didn’t have an inkling that that might happen.
“You’re kind of a little bit excited internally when you hear about something like this, but I’ll have a whole lot different feeling of emotion when I roll into Fenway and it’s not as a fan.
“It’s exciting and I wish I had more information for you. I’ll probably know a lot more at the end of the week when I can reflect on it.”
Montville won’t be in the batting order this week, but he will be in the major leagues.