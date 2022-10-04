Souhegan quarterback Romy Jain rolls out on a passing play while being pursued by Plymouth’s Matt Cleary during the Sabers’ 46-0 win last Saturday. The Division II Sabers are No. 9 in this week’s Union Leader Power Poll.
Londonderry High quarterback Drew Heenan hands the football to Andrew Kullman during Saturday’s contest at Bishop Hendricken in Warwick, Rhode Island.
CHRIS DUFFY/UNION LEADER
Souhegan’s J.J. Bright carries as Plymouth’s Matt Cleary and Cian Woods pursue during the teams’ matchup last Saturday.
Alex Hall/Union Leader
Souhegan quarterback Romy Jain rolls out while being pursued by Plymouth’s Matt Cleary and Eli Crane during the teams’ game last Saturday.
Alex Hall/Union Leader
THE UNION LEADER Power Poll always creates controversy, which is one of the things it was designed to do. The more people talking about NHIAA football, the better it is for the sport, right?
The first week or so is a bit of a guessing game for the voters while things start to sort themselves out on the field, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t difficult decisions to make early in the season. One of the toughest decisions this year was whether or not to keep Londonderry No. 1 following its 40-20 loss to Bishop Hendricken of Warwick, R.I., in Week 2. Should Londonderry drop following the loss? Or should the Lancers not be penalized for scheduling a tough out-of-state opponent that few, if any, New Hampshire teams would beat?
It was a surprise to some when Londonderry, last year’s Division I champion, remained a unanimous choice as the No. 1 team in the poll following that loss. We know this because some in the New Hampshire high school football community disagreed with the Lancers being No. 1 and made their feelings known to this voter. They argued that Exeter, Bishop Guertin and Nashua North, three teams that were all unbeaten at the time, were all better choices than a one-loss Londonderry team.
“Londonderry earned the top spot when they won the championship last November,” said Nick Anastos of Friday Night Lights New Hampshire Media, one of seven people who vote in the poll. “In my mind they’re still the top team in New Hampshire until another team from New Hampshire can beat them.”
Things went quiet for a couple weeks when Londonderry beat Windham and Pinkerton, teams that are both ranked in this week’s top 10. The debate over which team should be No. 1 flared up again after Catholic Memorial, one of the top teams in Massachusetts, battered Bishop Hendricken 48-6 last Friday. That made it a bit harder to look past Londonderry’s loss to Hendricken.
Still, Londonderry was a unanimous choice as the state’s No. 1 team in this week’s poll.
“I didn’t really factor in Bishop Hendricken’s loss to Catholic Memorial last weekend when ranking Londonderry No. 1 this week,” said Union Leader sportswriter Alex Hall. “Although Catholic Memorial won in convincing fashion, I don’t think Hendricken losing to one of the other best football teams in New England discredits Londonderry’s loss to Hendricken that much.”
Clearly, the other voters felt the same way.
Fortunately we have a regular season game between the top-ranked teams in the poll Friday, when No. 1 Londonderry (4-1) and No. 2 Bishop Guertin (5-0) will meet in Londonderry. Since the poll’s inception in 2008 No. 1 has met No. 2 in the Division I championship game 12 times, but rarely do we get a No. 1-versus-No. 2 matchup during the regular season.
Among the other difficult choices that had to be made when voting this week:
• Where should the one-loss Division I teams be ranked?
Timberlane, Bedford, Exeter, Concord and Pinkerton are the 4-1 teams in the poll that have lost to a New Hampshire opponent this season. Exeter came in at No. 5 and Bedford No. 6 this week, although the order could certainly have been reversed given that Bedford’s loss came against No. 3 Nashua North (5-0) and the Bulldogs have an impressive non-conference victory over Thornton Academy of Saco, Maine, on their resume. That argument will also be settled on the field this week since Bedford will play at Exeter on Friday night. There’s also Dover (4-1) and Spaulding (4-1) to consider.
• What to do with Souhegan?
The Sabers are 5-0 and have outscored their opponents 249-34 this season, but have done so against Division II competition. Does a Division II team belong in the top 10? Would Souhegan beat at least 11 of the 21 Division I teams? The voters think so, since Souhegan is at No. 9 this week, once spot ahead of Division I Windham.
And if Souhegan is in the poll, what about Gilford/Belmont, Hanover and Pelham? Those are the other unbeaten Division II teams. How would they do against a team like Windham or No. 8 Concord? The voters will get some help there this weekend as well, since Hanover will play at Souhegan on Friday night.
“I did struggle a bit in the middle of the poll between Nos. 5-8,” Hall said. “I ranked Exeter fifth, followed by Pinkerton, Bedford and Souhegan of Amherst. I thought about ranking Souhegan sixth or seventh, but I want to see what the Sabers do against Hanover this weekend first. They’ve beaten teams they should have and looked impressive against Plymouth (a 46-0 victory), but they are still sort of lacking a big signature win.
“With regards to Exeter, Pinkerton and Bedford, I felt Exeter would win matchups against both Pinkerton and Bedford and Pinkerton would win if it faced Bedford at this point in the season. We will get our answer to the Exeter vs. Bedford question on Friday, though.”
We’ll also get our answer as to which team should be at the top of the poll following the Londonderry-BG matchup. Unless, of course, you think Nashua North should be No. 1.
Ranking the top 10 teams in the state next week may not get any easier.