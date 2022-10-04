THE UNION LEADER Power Poll always creates controversy, which is one of the things it was designed to do. The more people talking about NHIAA football, the better it is for the sport, right?

The first week or so is a bit of a guessing game for the voters while things start to sort themselves out on the field, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t difficult decisions to make early in the season. One of the toughest decisions this year was whether or not to keep Londonderry No. 1 following its 40-20 loss to Bishop Hendricken of Warwick, R.I., in Week 2. Should Londonderry drop following the loss? Or should the Lancers not be penalized for scheduling a tough out-of-state opponent that few, if any, New Hampshire teams would beat?