Although the Manchester Memorial girls basketball team just completed its most challenging week of the regular season — the Crusaders beat Portsmouth on Tuesday and Bedford in overtime Saturday — Memorial’s toughest test is still ahead.
The degree of difficulty will be turned up Tuesday night, when Memorial (6-0) will attempt to slay the giant that is Bishop Guertin. Here’s what you need to know about the Cardinals:
Like Memorial, BG is unbeaten (6-0).
BG has won the last four Division I titles.
Knowing how talented the team would be again in 2019-20, BG scheduled three out-of-state opponents on its regular-season schedule. And while most teams played in local holiday tournaments in December, BG participated in the Naples (Fla.) Holiday Shootout. That tourney featured teams from Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Arkansas and Tennessee.
Yes, Memorial will enter the game as a decided underdog, but it’s high school basketball and we’ve seen upsets of this magnitude before.
“BG has five full-court presses,” said Bedford coach Kevin Gibbs, whose team dropped a 65-43 decision to BG earlier this month. “BG’s transition is textbook. Every player knows where to get on the floor and if you key on one or two kids, there are two or four others who are potentially going to hurt you.
“They have some really strong freshmen who are an integral part (of the team) — they’re the first ones off the bench. They have five seasoned seniors who have gone into the battle for the last four years. It’s going to be a tall order for any of us to take BG out because they’re very polished.
“You have to play a perfect game to take them down. You really do.”
All that said, Bedford was within nine points entering the fourth quarter in its loss to BG. The Bulldogs would have been even closer had they not allowed BG to go on a 31-11 run over an 11-minute stretch in the second and third quarters.
Memorial has a couple things working in its favor. The Crusaders will be playing at home, and they may get some significant minutes from point guard Jess Carrier, who missed four games with a shoulder injury but returned to action during Saturday’s victory over Bedford.
One thing Memorial will have to do to give itself a chance Tuesday night is weather the storm and remain within striking distance after the first quarter.
“You have to be ready to expect a ton of ball pressure,” Memorial coach Greg Coutreau said. “You can’t turn it over against their press because they get layups. When we played them last year we got rattled early. If you’re within three possessions at the end of the first quarter it kind of sets the tone and gets girls believing that they can hang.
“The girls know to be able to pull off an upset victory over them in January would be huge, but they also know that if we’re able to somehow pull a rabbit out of our hat and do that, then we have to do it again when it counts in March. So they know the game would mean more if we’re able to link up with them in March.
“We know that we can beat Bedford because we just did that at home. Bedford kept it close with BG, so I think that that give us the confidence that we can expect to do the same.”
Trivia: Other than BG, what current Division I girls basketball programs have won at least four consecutive championships? Hint: there are three. (Answer at the end of the column).
McQuarrie shines in Hawaii
Weare’s Parker McQuarrie was one of six quarterbacks selected to participate in Saturday’s Polynesian Bowl, a high school all-star game played in Hawaii.
McQuarrie, who played at John Stark Regional before he transferred to the St. Paul’s School in Concord, completed 8 of 12 passes for 83 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown pass in the game, but his team, Team Makai, lost to Team Mauka, 20-13.
Parker will suit up for UCLA next season.
UNH recruits on radar
Three UNH recruits are on the NHL Central Scouting Service’s mid-term rankings, which were released last week: left wing Carsen Richels (No. 75 among North American skaters), defenseman Luke Reid (No. 110) and right wing David Sacco (No. 175). Richels skates for Blaine (Minn.) High School, Reid plays for the USHL’s Chicago Steel and Sacco attends Lawrence Academy in Groton, Mass.
The 2020 NHL Entry Draft will be held June 26-27 at the Bell Centre in Montreal.
Yukica foundation nominations
The Joe Yukica Football Foundation is now accepting nominations for its Scholar/Athlete Award banquet, which will be held May 5 in Manchester. Details about the Scholar/Athlete Award and a nomination form can be found on the organization’s web site: joeyukicafootballfoundation.org.
Concord-Salem on tap
This week’s big game in NHIAA hockey has Concord at Salem on Friday night (8:45). Concord (7-0-0) entered Sunday’s game against Trinity (5-0-1) having allowed three goals in its seven games. Salem (5-0-3) is the only other unbeaten team in Division I.
Trivia answer: Manchester Central (1978-81), Nashua (1985-89) and Winnacunnet (2008-11) are the current Division I girls basketball programs that have won at least four consecutive championships.