Dartmouth College and the University of New Hampshire, the state’s only Division I football programs, will meet Saturday afternoon in Hanover (1:30 p.m.). Although both are FCS programs, they don’t have a lot in common when it comes to recruiting.
UNH fills the majority of its roster with players from the Northeast, while the Dartmouth roster has much more of a national flavor. The UNH roster lists 53 players from New England. All but five players on Dartmouth’s roster live outside of New England. The breakdown for each team:
UNH: Massachusetts (28), New Hampshire (14), Florida (eight), Pennsylvania (eight), New Jersey (eight), Connecticut (five), Maryland (four), New York (four), Rhode Island (three), Virginia (three), Maine (three), Georgia (two), California (one), Delaware (one), Illinois (one), Michigan (one), Tennessee (one), Texas (one), Washington (one), Canada (two).
Dartmouth: Florida (12), Pennsylvania (10), New Jersey (nine), Texas (nine), California (eight), Illinois (eight), Ohio (eight), Georgia (six), Washington (five), Massachusetts (four), North Carolina (four), Tennessee (four), Colorado (three), Indiana (three), Louisiana (three), Maryland (three), New York (three), Alabama (two), Missouri (two), Wisconsin (two), Alaska (one), Arizona (one), Connecticut (one), Kansas (one), Minnesota (one), South Carolina (one), Virginia (one), West Virginia (one), Germany (two), Canada (one).
“We don’t cross over on too many (players),” Dartmouth coach Buddy Teevens said. “We envy some of the guys that they do have, but our guys are much more dispersed. It’s the two Division I football teams in the state, but we don’t have a whole lot of crossover with their players or really with their coaches. There may be an overlap where we play somebody and they play somebody and there may be some interaction. We’re so close, but it’s happenstance that we don’t come across their guys too much.”
Dartmouth and UNH have both shown some level of interest in Nashua North defensive end/offensive tackle Toby Brown, but UNH coach Rick Santos said Dartmouth and UNH coaches rarely rub shoulders on the recruiting trail.
“You would think that, but when you have the Ivy League budget and some of those different things – having worked in the Ivy League (Columbia) – they recruit nationally,” Santos said. “I think they only have five kids from New England on their roster. (The rivalry) is great, though. Obviously it’s a battle for our home state.”
UNH and Dartmouth first met in 1901. The Big Green won the opening game 51-0, and prevailed in each of the first 16 games through 1972. UNH got its first victory in 1973, 10-9.
The Wildcats began a 20-game unbeaten streak (18-0-2) with a 10-10 tie in 1979. The streak ended when Dartmouth prevailed 22-21 at home in 2016.
The rivalry resumed last season, when Dartmouth piled up 634 yards of offense during a 38-21 victory in Durham. That evened the all-time series at 19-19-2. The teams are scheduled to play next year in Durham.
“They embarrassed us last year to be honest with you,” Santos said. “They came up here and put it on us. Ran the football downhill. They were the more physical unit. They played harder. They flat-out wanted it more. We’re ready and eager to go get back at them.”
*******
The NHIAA Division I and Division II golf team championship tournaments will be held Thursday. The Division II field will play at Ridgewood Country Club in Moultonborough, and the Division I event will take place at Keene’s Bretwood Golf Course (South).
Exeter completed the regular season with a 27-0 record and is the Division I favorite. Sophomore Jascha Johnston, the 2021 NHIAA individual champion, is among those on the Exeter roster. Johnston won last summer’s Mike Ryan Memorial at Derryfield Country Club.
Hooksett resident Julianna Megan, who attends Bishop Guertin, will also participate in the Division I tournament. Megan won the New Hampshire Women’s Amateur at Concord Country Club in August.
The Division III and Division IV team tournaments were held Tuesday.
*******
Holy Cross free safety Curtis Harris-Lopez, a sophomore from Nashua, recorded a team-high five tackles, including a sack for a 17-yard loss, and forced two fumbles in a 57-0 victory over Bucknell last Saturday. Harris-Lopez, who helped Nashua North win the 2020 NHIAA Division I championship, has appeared in five games for the Crusaders, who are 6-0 overall.
Sophomore running back Jordan Fuller, another New Hampshire product, is Holy Cross’ third-leading rusher with 272 yards and six touchdowns on 55 carries this season. Fuller played at Winnacunnet before he transferred to Governor’s Academy in Byfield, Mass.
*******
Former John Stark quarterback Parker McQuarrie has appeared in five games for Independence Community College, a football program that became popular with the Netflix series Last Chance U. McQuarrie has completed 13 of 34 passes for 76 yards and has been intercepted once.
McQuarrie transferred to the St. Paul’s School in Concord before committing to UCLA, where he did not play. This is his first semester at ICC.
*******
Keene State College baseball coach Justin Blood is offering a Fall Prospect Camp on Saturday. The camp is open to anyone currently in high school as well as players who have completed their first academy year at a Junior College. Visit the Keene State College athletic website for more information or to register.