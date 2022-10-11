Dartmouth College and the University of New Hampshire, the state’s only Division I football programs, will meet Saturday afternoon in Hanover (1:30 p.m.). Although both are FCS programs, they don’t have a lot in common when it comes to recruiting.

UNH fills the majority of its roster with players from the Northeast, while the Dartmouth roster has much more of a national flavor. The UNH roster lists 53 players from New England. All but five players on Dartmouth’s roster live outside of New England. The breakdown for each team: