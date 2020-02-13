ONE OF the biggest storylines entering the 2019-20 girls’ basketball season was Bishop Guertin’s quest for a fifth straight NHIAA Division I championship. The Cardinals had become mainstays at Southern New Hampshire University’s Stan Spirou Field House over the last four years, and coaches around the league agreed they would be at the top of the list of favorites to make it back to SNHU this year.
With roughly a month left in the season, there’s one problem with that.
It’s not the Cardinals’ play. Far from it, actually. BG is 14-0 after Thursday night’s win at Manchester Central and shows no signs of slowing down. Rather, it’s the fact that this year’s Division I, II and III girls’ semifinals and finals won’t be played there. While dates and times are tentatively set, the NHIAA needs a host site.
As our Roger Brown noted in his State of Sports column on Feb. 3, the Division III girls’ semis and finals have been moved to Keene State College on March 4 and 7 with the semis slated for 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and the championship scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m.
That still leaves Divisions I and II unaccounted for.
The schedule for the Division I and II semis and finals was updated on Monday. Right now the DI semis are scheduled for March 12 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., with the finals slated for Saturday, March 14 at noon. The DII semis are March 11 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., while the finals are the 14th at 3 p.m.
“The basketball committee and the NHIAA are fully committed to finding a great venue for the girls’ tournaments,” Lebanon boys’ coach and committee member Kieth Matte said. “It’s not easy. It’s not that we had a venue and then we didn’t have a venue. It’s not due to lack of effort. Right now they’re exploring all options and contacting all possible locations.”
After years of these tournaments being hosted at SNHU, a scheduling conflict with its students prevented it from doing so again this year. The university relies on its Sports Management majors to run the athletic events on campus and this year the semis and finals fall on the same week as SNHU’s spring break. Without its students around, the university doesn’t believe it can provide its usual level of service, as Eric Coplin, director of athletic communications, confirmed.
It’s a peculiar situation, especially this far into the season. There are only a finite number of sites available and some of them are already booked for other sports. For example, the possible use of SNHU Arena would be off the table if the 14th is set in stone since all boys and girls’ hockey championships are scheduled to be played there throughout that same day.
While this is purely speculation, the University of New Hampshire and Dartmouth College could be options. Some coaches have heard rumblings on those fronts and it would make sense since both have been used for NHIAA events before. UNH will once again host the Division I and II boys’ semis and championship. Plymouth State and Keene State have also been rumored.
Said Sean Moynihan, chairman of the NHIAA Basketball Committee: “The NHIAA is looking into, preferably, college sites. The three main ones they’re looking into right now to do girls’ Division I and II are, potentially, UNH, Dartmouth College and Saint Anselm College. I would imagine that we will have some confirmation on that soon.”
Girls’ playoff picture
The depth of competition in Division I and II has been impressive, as both divisions have six teams sitting at double-digit victories as of Wednesday. Bishop Guertin (14-0) was the lone unbeaten team in Division I, while Hanover (13-0) and Hollis/Brookline (13-0) represented DII’s undefeated.
BG had two teams right behind it with 12 wins each in Manchester Memorial (12-1) and Merrimack (12-1). Given the preseason expectations of BG’s dominance, it’s unsurprising that both Memorial and Merrimack’s only losses have come at the hands of the Cardinals.
Bedford (10-3), Pinkerton (10-3) and Goffstown (10-4) would be the fourth through sixth seeds if the season ended Thursday afternoon, with Manchester Central (9-5), Salem (9-5), Portsmouth (8-6), Concord (8-6) and Nashua South (7-7) following suit. All of them have a chance to hit double-digit wins.
In Division II, a pair of 11-win teams sit behind Hanover and Hollis/Brookline in Spaulding (11-1) and Kennett (11-3). Lebanon (10-3) has 10 wins and came close to handing Hanover its first loss of the season on Monday. John Stark (9-4), Coe-Brown (9-4), Pelham (9-4) and Bishop Brady (9-5) are near-locks to hit double-digit wins, and Laconia (8-6), Bow (8-6), Merrimack Valley (8-6), and Manchester West (8-7) should all be in that conversation as well.
Adams on track
Already the Marauders’ all-time leading goal-scorer on the soccer pitch, Charlie Adams is closing in on another Hanover High School milestone, this time on the hardwood.
Entering Wednesday’s game against Stevens, Adams was 22 points shy of reaching the 1,000 point club for his career after pouring in 24 in an overtime win over rival Lebanon Monday.
Adams did not score in that game, a 63-20 Marauders’ win, though he did hand out double-digit assists. His next chance to join the club is tonight at Hollis/Brookline.
Adams is averaging 18.7 points per game this season — sixth-best in Division II — and will head to Brown University on a soccer scholarship in the fall.