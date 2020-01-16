AS STRANGE as it might seem now, scoring wasn’t something Kelly Walsh was originally all that comfortable with. She knew she could do it and do it well, but as a freshman on a Goffstown team filled with upperclassmen four years ago, she wasn’t always confident it was her place.
Now, seven games into her senior season, Walsh is Goffstown High School’s all-time leading scorer (girls or boys), breaking David Wildman’s (‘65) 1,396-point mark in the early stages of the Grizzlies’ 61-42 loss to Merrimack last Thursday. She finished with 21 points in that game — one of only two times she has had fewer than 30 in a game this year — and is quickly on her way to surpassing the 1,500-point plateau after scoring 30 and 32 in her last two games.
“Freshman year I was nervous and didn’t really know (when to assert myself),” she said. “I came in during the summer before and did the workouts with the team and I felt like I was playing up with all the better players. When tryouts came and I knew I made varsity, I thought I would have to step up because they didn’t have a lot of guards that could handle the ball.
“As a freshman you’re playing against seniors in high school and it can be intimidating. I was a little tentative to shoot the ball, but after that my coach told me I needed to shoot the ball if we were going to win.
“I kind of just took over from there. It was a little hard at first. Some of the upperclassmen didn’t always like the fact a freshman came in and took that many shots. I just came in and played my game. I never really thought that it would turn out like this, but I’m happy that it did.”
For the season, Walsh is averaging 28.9 points per game with a high of 39 points in a 61-35 win over Winnacunnet of Hampton on Jan. 7, the result of hard work and a passion that formed some time ago.
Walsh’s rise to prominence began when she was in the second grade. It was around that time that her father, Gary, started the travel program in Goffstown for her older brother and she would tag along to as many practices and games as she could, soaking in everything along the way.
By the time she was in fourth grade, she had joined the New England Crusaders, the AAU team for which she still plays, and quickly got to work on developing skills such as being able to use her left hand. A right-handed player, Walsh was made aware at a young age that being able to use both hands would be a vital part of her becoming a successful player. She worked on it so much she became more comfortable going to her left as she moved from level to level.
“A focal point for us this season was really getting her to work on her right hand,” Grizzlies’ coach Steve Largy said. “Developing that so teams couldn’t just key on her as a one-handed player. The other thing that I’ve challenged her on is just shooting on the move and being confident in shooting off the dribble. Those two things might be her strengths right now as a player. To be able to take a weakness and turn it into a strength, I told her that was going to take her from a 20-point-per-game scorer to 25 or 26. I didn’t know that at the time. It was just something I was kind of making up, but that’s what she has done. I think that’s phenomenal because she just wants to continue to get better.”
It’s that work ethic that earned her a First Team All-State nod as a junior last year and has her in the conversation for Player of the Year this season. She’s also one of three New Hampshire girls to be nominated for this year’s McDonald’s All-American Game in Houston on April 1.
“I never really thought about that being a possibility before,” Walsh said. “It’s definitely cool to be a part of the conversation with the best players in the country. It didn’t really matter to me before but I’m proud of myself for getting to where I am now that I think about it. It’s nice.”
Only the best players in the country are considered for that game and though Walsh said she wasn’t sure when or how she would find out if she would be invited, she’s not too worried about it. Instead, her focus is on her senior season and getting Goffstown to a level it has yet to reach since she began her time there.
To do that, Walsh will have to continue her dominance as a complete player. Yes, she scores a lot of points for Goffstown — sometimes as many as half as the team’s points in a given game — but Walsh has also worked on becoming a better playmaker. She draws a lot of attention from opposing defenses — double and triple teams — and made it a focus to make the right pass.
“I think I’ve been doing a good job in practices of trying to figure out where people on my team are going to be comfortable with the ball and not putting them in positions where they can’t succeed,” Walsh said. “I know where they’re comfortable and where I’m comfortable making that pass to them. I think you just have to feel it out a little and it helps out a lot during games.”
It helps that her coaches and teammates have so much trust in her. Largy took over as head coach her sophomore season and the two have developed a bond and mutual respect that allows them to bounce ideas off each other. Largy has a great respect for Walsh’s knowledge of the game and vice versa, and it has made for a great partnership between the two.
“It has been a great relationship in the sense that we trust each other and challenge each other,” Largy said. “That’s sort of the working relationship we have as player and coach. She really thinks the game and there aren’t a lot of players that are able to do that. Even kids that are able to score a lot, they don’t always really process and see the game like a coach might see things.
“For instance, in a game earlier this year during an end-of-game situation, Kelly was reminding me of who we should put at the free throw line on the other team at the end of the game. Usually that’s something that a coach has to cue an entire team on and to have a player that’s thinking about those types of things gives you an idea of the type of player that she is.”
Walsh hopes to make a decision on where she’ll be playing college basketball soon. Among the programs interested are Babson College, Suffolk University, Roger Williams, Wheaton and Rhode Island College. All that’s left is to figure out the best fit for her.
In the meantime, she’ll focus on the immediate future and where she can take this Goffstown squad. The Grizzlies are 5-2 to start the season and will soon be entering the meat of their schedule. A Feb. 5 matchup with Division I powerhouse Bishop Guertin looms in the distance.
Golden Arches
In addition to Walsh, Salem’s Carly Saif and Jordyn Franzen were also nominated for this year’s McDonald’s All-American Game. Franzen was a First Team All-State member as a junior last season and, along with Saif, has served as a pillar on the Lady Blue Devils’ roster as a senior.
Franzen is the scorer of the two, having averaged 11.2 points per game combined between her freshman and sophomore seasons before posting 16.2 points per game last year. She is on pace to become just the fourth player in the history of Salem girls’ basketball to reach 1,000.
“Jordyn takes full advantage of her free time to improve her play on the court by watching game tape to better assist her team in being successful,” Salem coach Ricky Oliver said. “Jordyn’s offseason work ethic and her dedication to skill improvement elevates her skill level to compete as she continues to evolve. She instantly demonstrated an advanced knowledge of the game.”
Saif, on the other hand, does a lot of the dirty work and serves in more of a complementary role.
“She is very quiet but confident and solidly accomplishes the little things that often go unnoticed,” Oliver said. “Things like playing in-your-face defense, getting key steals, making assists to the scorers, and sometimes putting the team on her back to carry them to victory.”
Both are excellent students as well, which is a key requirement for nomination.
All five New Hampshire boys’ nominations were from Brewster Academy of Wolfeboro.
Dominance continues
Roughly a quarter of the way through their seasons, the Exeter boys and Bishop Guertin girls are experiencing a high level of success as defending champs.
The Blue Hawks boys are off to a 4-0 start and lead Division I in scoring with 65.3 points per game.
They are also third in points per game allowed at 41.3 a night and lead the league in average point differential, defeating teams by an average margin of 24 points per game.
The Cardinals girls are 5-0 and are at the top of Division I in scoring at 67.4 points per game.
Their defense ranks seventh among 20 teams at 38.4 points allowed per game, meaning BG is taking down its opponents, on average, by 29 points each time out.
Coaching change at Mascenic
John Langlois abruptly stepped down as head coach of the Mascenic of New Ipswich boys team for undisclosed reasons on Jan. 9, giving way to Brandon Kear, who is 2-0 since taking over. Langlois had coached at Mascenic since the 2018 season.
Kear, a former player at Conant, has guided the Vikings to big wins over last year’s Division III runner-up Somersworth (77-69) and his alma mater (52-44). Mascenic is 5-1 overall.