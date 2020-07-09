CLAREMONT, White Mountain and Monadnock had close competitive finishes to their headline events over the holiday weekend. At Claremont, Ray Christian III of Uncasville, Conn., won the Granite State Pro Stock Series 100 in style by taking to the high side and snatching the lead from Joey Polewarczyk Jr. of Hudson on lap 94.
It was the second win in two starts for Christian at the wheel of the Crazy Horse Racing No. 93. Joey Pole held onto the runner-up spot. Defending series champion Joey Doiron was a close third.
“I had no choice but to let it run on the outside,” Christian said. “Joey was racing me hard but clean. He had to keep it down because Doiron was right there looking for the chance to get underneath both of us.”
“I haven’t had a lot of success at this track,” Joey Pole said. “We just have to get better to win races like this. Next week we’ll get another chance at Hudson. The track is less than a mile from my house. I can’t wait.”
Ugly wins for Bonsignore, Lutz
At Saturday’s inaugural NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 200 at White Mountain, Justin Bonsignore came away a “winner” after resorting to the bump-and-run to poke Matt Hirschman off his line as he exited turn one.
Hirschman qualified on the pole and led the first 193 laps through several restarts and plenty of pressure, alternately, from Bonsignore and Doug Coby. On restarts, the car on the inside of row two was better able to navigate the first turn than the car to the outside of Hirschman on the front row. Second place changed hands with each new green flag.
By lap 180, Hirschman and Bonsignore had some separation from the field. It was becoming apparent that Bonsignore had the faster, better-handling car, but his attempts to pass Hirschman on the bottom weren’t successful, so he put his front bumper to use instead. Upon contact, Hirschman’s car twitched and washed up the track, but he never spun around or hit the wall and he recovered well enough to edge Coby for second place. Tommy Catalano of Ontario, N.Y., closed late after starting 19th to finish fourth, just ahead of Woody Pitkat.
“He had another groove to try if he wanted to, but he punted me instead,” Hirschman said. “I’m really proud of my team. I’d love to come back here and race.”
Earlier this week, it was announced that the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will return to White Mountain Saturday, Aug. 1.
The opening round of Tri-Track Open Modified Series was held Sunday at Monadnock Speedway and 38 Modifieds were in the pits.
The 100-lap open was an entertaining, well-driven affair that ended in controversy and a cloud of smoke when Long Islander Craig Lutz, a Whelen Tour regular coming off an eighth-place finish at White Mountain, harpooned Les Hinckley in the final turn and beat him to the finish line a few feet ahead of Monadnock weekly runner Ben Byrne of Deerfield, Mass.
Lutz started 15th, sat 10th on a lap 74 restart and had worked his way up to fifth before a final caution on lap 95. He was down on the apron entering the final turn when he mugged the leader.
Hinckley, an accomplished veteran not known for rough-riding himself, didn’t take too kindly to the treatment. “It is what it is. It’s not the right way to race,” he said. “He drove right through me. What can you do?”
In victory lane, Hinckley plunked his trophy down on the roof of the Lutz machine saying, “Here, you might as well take this one too.”
Lutz’s rationalization was one we’ve all heard before. “I came here to win,” he said. “I put myself in a position to win and I did what I had to do. It’s Modified racing. This is how it goes and we all know it.”
Byrne, who won the Sportsman Modified feature, bypassed comment on what had just happened in front of him except to say with a smile, “I was hoping that maybe they’d cross each other up and I could take the win.”
Positions 4-10 went to Ron Silk, Chase Dowling, Matt Kimball, Hirschman, Pitkat, Ronnie Williams and Matt Swanson.
In the Tri-Track main event, Byrne was driving the Byrne Towing/Barlow Excavating/B Gorey Fabrication No.6 powered by a new GM 604 (420 HP) crate engine, which afforded him a weight break and more agility through the turns. “If you can keep your momentum up, you can compete here with the higher powered Tour Mods,” he said.
Star returns to action Saturday
Star’s scheduled race card Saturday begins at 4:30 p.m. and includes 350 Supers, Woody’s Street Stocks, Six-Shooters, Pure Stocks and Mia’s Slingshots.
The Tri-Track Open Modified Series will be at the Epping oval Saturday, July 25 for the SBM IX (121 Laps). The American Canadian Tour (ACT) Late Models are at Riverside Speedway in Groveton Saturday for the Gardiner and June Leavitt Memorial 150.
On Track This Weekend
Claremont: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Lee USA: Friday, 7 p.m.
Star Speedway: Saturday, 4:30 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Vt.): Saturday, 6 p.m.
Monadnock: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Riverside: Saturday, 6 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Hudson: Sunday, 5 p.m.