It was a lucrative weekend at the races for Jason Corliss of Barre, Vt., and Center Conway teen Gabe Brown.
Saturday night before a near-capacity crowd at White Mountain Motorsports Park, Corliss overcame some late-race adversity and beat DJ Shaw to the finish line by less than a car length to earn the $10,000 top prize in the American Canadian Tour Mid-Summer Classic 250.
While in the low groove battling Shaw for the lead with four laps left, Corliss saw his hood flap loose and cover the windshield, obscuring his view.
After a slight hesitation in surprise, Corliss was back on the throttle. He made an extra hot entry into turn three on the final lap, brushed against Shaw and stayed pointed in the right direction toward paydirt.
“I couldn’t see and I barreled into three,” Corliss said. “I didn’t mean to get into DJ, but we were racing for 10 grand. I’ll take it. What a race!”
“Who knows what I would have done in the same spot?” Shaw said. “He got into me just enough. I wasn’t ready. Now he knows that I owe him one.”
Shaw replaced Tom Carey III of New Salem, Mass., as the ACT championship points leader (695-694). Carey finished third despite starting 30th after getting black-flagged in his consolation race.
“I got greedy,” Carey said. “I told the crew I’ll do my best to make up for it and it worked out.”
Ryan Kuhn of West Bridgewater, Mass., placed fourth. White Mountain regular Jeff Marshall of Danville, Vt., very competitive throughout, finished fifth. Marshall passed up earlier chances to pit for tires until lap 220. He led the race as late as lap 167. There were 15 lead changes in all.
Brown’s $10,000 Granite State Pro Stock Series 100 score at Claremont was his first Pro Stock Tour win. It came on the heels of his first ever win in a Late Model at Riverside Speedway.
Brown was driving the E&R Excavation No. 61 that was built in the Dale Shaw Race Cars shop where he works. Other sponsors include Lucy’s Ice Cream Shop of Conway and R&B Drywall of Center Conway.
“I won my heat and started sixth after the redraw,” Brown said. “I took the lead around lap 15, but then I had no power steering. It was rough. I had to pace myself and drive with ease.”
Joey Polewarczyk Jr. of Hudson was the runner-up. Luke Hinkley of Claremont finished third.
The Granite State Pro Stock Series comes to Beech Ridge on Saturday, Aug. 14.
ISMA Supermodifieds at Lee USA
The 900-hp winged ISMA Supermodifieds will be soaring around Lee USA in the annual fan favorite Ollie Silva Memorial 75-lap feature on Friday night. Jon McKennedy of Chelmsford, Mass., last year’s Silva Memorial winner and a feature winner at Monadnock in June, is the man to beat.
Longtime ISMA stalwart Chris Perley of Rowley, Mass., who finished fifth in the Oswego Speedway King of Wings race last weekend, is another prime contender. Perley won the 2001 Silva Memorial.
Around the tracks
Oswego was also the site of an entertaining, well-driven 350 Supers race last Saturday that was won by Jeffrey Battle of Westford, Mass., with young gun Chase Locke of Raymond second. Battle and Locke started in the fifth row. The 350 Supers return to Star Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 14, for the Jim Belfiore Memorial.
The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour is at Stafford Friday for the GAF Roofing 150. Patrick Emerling won the recent event at New York International Raceway, formerly Lancaster Speedway, to close within six points of Tour leader Justin Bonsignore, who finished second. Max McLaughlin, McKennedy and Eric Goodale ran third, fourth and fifth.
Hudson Speedway has the NEMA Midgets and the NEMA Lites on Sunday’s schedule. Last time out at Monadnock, Paul Scally of Raynham, Mass., won the NEMA Lites Iron Mike Scrivani Memorial, and John Zych Jr., Avery Stoehr and Alan Chambers of Atkinson were the top three in the NEMA Midget feature. The Pure Stocks will go 50 laps for extra dollars this week in the Carole and Rich Hennessey Memorial.
The Modified Racing Series will be at Riverside Speedway in Groveton Saturday, a make-up of the July 3 rainout. Brian Robie of Sunapee was a Modified Series winner at Wiscassett Speedway (Maine) last Saturday.
Rookie Max Dolliver of Londonderry held up under steady pressure on the high side from Robert Tucker of East Corinth, Vt., and won the Sabil & Sons DIRTcar Sportsman Modified feature at Bear Ridge Speedway. It was Dolliver’s first win. In Sportsman Coupe action, Derrick Stearns became the eighth different winner this season. Justin Sheridan of West Suffield Conn., was a first-time USAC Dirt Midget winner.
On track this weekend
Thunder Road (Vt.): Thursday, 7 p.m.
Claremont: Friday, 7 p.m.
Lee USA: Friday, 6 p.m.
Stafford (Conn.): Friday, 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Vt.): Saturday 6 p.m.
Londonderry Speedway: Saturday, Noon
Monadnock: Saturday, 6 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Riverside: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Star Speedway: Saturday, 4:30 p.m.
Hudson Speedway: Sunday, 5 p.m.