THE NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will make its first-ever appearance at White Mountain Motorsports Park in Woodstock on Saturday, July 4.
Track owner Cris Michaud and NASCAR Modified Tour Director Jimmy Wilson are glad that plans for the Independence Day 200 event came together on short notice.
“We had been talking about a possible race at Thunder Road in 2021, so when New Hampshire announced that its COVID-19 regulations would allow 50% capacity events, we got back in touch,” Michaud said. “I think this will be a very good show for the fans and the drivers. There’s two grooves here — room to race.”
The NASCAR Modified Saturday night Independence Day 200 event is the second half of a White Mountain holiday weekend doubleheader. Friday’s race card includes the Pro All Star Series (PASS) Super Late Model 150 and a Foley Oil & Propane Late Model 100-lap contest.
Tickets for the Whelen Modifieds can be pre-ordered by calling the American Canadian Tour office (802-244-6963) or emailing tb@acttour. Spectator attendance on Friday and Saturday is limited to 50% of capacity, according to state health and safety guidelines, and ticket sales are reportedly brisk. Pay-per-view options are detailed on the White Mountain website.
“Our season, our schedule, have been changed by all the shutdowns during the COVID-19 situation,” Wilson said. “When we got interest from ownership about the possibility of coming to White Mountain, we responded. We‘re still working on a July bridge between this event and the race at Stafford (Conn.) August 7.”
The Modifieds were finally able to get their season started last week when they competed for the first time in 14 years at Jennerstown (Pa.) Speedway in the Wade Cole Memorial 133. Cole, 67, suffered fatal injuries while working on his race car in March. He started 371 Modified Tour races in his career.
Justin Bonsignore of Holtsville, N.Y., qualified on the pole at Jennerstown and dominated the race in the Phoenix Communications No. 51.
It was the 27th career win for the 2018 Tour champion, leaving him one victory behind Mike Ewanitsko and 2019 Tour champion Doug Coby for sixth on the Whelen Modified all-time win list. Mike Stefanik, the all-time wins leader (74), was recently elected posthumously to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Defending and six-time champion Coby had to settle for a seventh-place finish at Jennerstown after a pit stop tweak didn’t work out. “We ran second for quite a while, but we adjusted too tight and faded back,” Coby said.
Coby is a first-time car owner this season. He and his crew chief Phil Moran plan to show up at White Mountain with a brand new No. 10 car sponsored by Mayhew Tools.
Long Island racer Craig Lutz was the Jennerstown runner-up. Jon McKennedy placed third ahead of Matt Hirschman and Calvin Carroll.
At press time, Hirschman was still pondering his approach to the holiday weekend. He has enjoyed much success running in the Tri-Track Modified Series, which is scheduled to race at Monadnock Speedway Sunday, July 5.
“We had a good solid run at Jennerstown,” Hirschman said. “The short tracks have been my strength, but I’m still deciding about whether or not to bring two cars from Pennsylvania. There’s not time to change over from Saturday to Sunday and people-power and expenses have to be factored in.”
• Monadnock opened last week and a solid car count competed in the New Hampshire Short Track Racing Association (NHSTRA) Sportsman Modified feature that was won by Brian Robie of Sunapee after apparent winner Ben Byrne did not pass post-race inspection.
• The American Canadian Tour is headed to Oxford Plains (Maine) Speedway Sunday for a doubleheader pairing with the PASS Super Late Models. Maine has not opened up its statewide COVID-19 regulations yet, so there will be no fans in the grandstands.
• Claremont Speedway has begun a weekly Friday schedule, as has Lee USA Speedway. Round two of the Granite State Pro Stock Series will take place at Claremont Friday, July 3 at 7:30 pm. Ray Christian III of Uncasville, Conn., won a very competitive 100-lap Series opener earlier this month after taking the lead with eight laps to go.
• Star Speedway has moved this Saturday’s schedule, headlined by the Little Webb’s Late Model 75, to a 3:30 start time to get ahead of iffy weather predictions for later in the evening. Promoter Bobby Webber has managed to recruit enough contingency contributions from numerous individuals and business sponsors so that, at press time, the winner’s share of the purse was over $2,400 and rising.
Webber is expecting a strong Late Model field including Dover’s Wayne Helliwell Jr., Hudson’s Joey Polewarczyk Jr., 2019 Late Model champion Jason Hedges of New Bedford, Mass., Jay Sands, Jeramee Lillie and prior Seekonk Speedway champion Ryan Lineham.
Last week, Dave Helliwell of Pelham won the 350 Supers main event, besting Mike Collins of Strafford and James Witkum of Methuen, Mass.
• Hudson Speedway has the opening round of the NHSTRA Street Stock Battle of the Belt Series scheduled Sunday. Post time is 1 pm.
• White Mountain races this Saturday with the 75-lap opening round of the Jon Parks Tractor Flying Tiger Triple Crown Series.
On Track This Weekend
Lee USA: Friday, 7 p.m.
Claremont: Friday 7:30 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Vt.): Saturday, 6 p.m.
Monadnock: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Riverside: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Star Speedway: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Speedway: Sunday, 1 p.m.