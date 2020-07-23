WHO COULD HAVE imagined an event at Star Speedway in recent years where there might well be some ticket scalping going on?
Saturday, the Epping quarter-mile bullring welcomes in the Tri-Track Open Modified Series — as good as it gets when it comes to Modified short track racing in the Northeast — with sky-high interest and a 50% COVID-19 pandemic seating capacity limit.
Fans have been encouraged to purchase advance tickets online. Information is available on Star’s website and Facebook page. Any remaining tickets will go sale at the track on race day.
This year’s race, billed as the SBM 121 rather than the traditional SBM 125 since promoter Bobby Webber’s son Tim is turning 21, carries a purse of $40,000 with $6,000 for the winner.
The Modifieds are coming off a barnburner a couple of weeks ago at Monadnock, which ended in a cloud of smoke and controversy after Long Islander Craig Lutz saw fit to put the bumper to leader Les Hinckley entering the final turn to “earn” his first Tri-Track Open Series win.
Thirty-six entries had been filed at press time, including NASCAR Cup regular Ryan Preece of Berlin, Conn., who made his bones on the Modified circuit before moving up into prime time and driving the No.37 for JGT/Daugherty Racing.
“This was a good opportunity to hit the reset button,” Preece said. “Obviously there has been a lot of misfortune and a lot of things in 2020 that have been out of everyone’s control. This will be a good way to go somewhere, and race, and hit the reset button and get some momentum built for us with the Cup car.”
Preece will strap into the TS Haulers No.6 Modified for owners Eddie and Connie Partridge. “I remember the first SBM race,” he said. “I enjoy racing at Star. It’s something I’m looking forward to doing. I think it’s going to be exciting. The fans are going to want to see it.”
The highly competitive field will include last year’s winner Ron Silk of Norwalk, Conn., runner-up Ronnie Williams, who was still dicing with Silk in the final turn, four-time winner Matt Hirschman of Northampton, Pa., Lutz, Hinckley, Woody Pitkat, Chase Dowling, Eric Goodale, Matt Swanson, Richard Savary, Dave Sapienza and Matt Kimball of Bennington.
Ben Byrne of Deerfield, Mass., who finished a close third in the Tri-Track Series race at Monadnock, has opted to race this weekend at Monadnock, where he is contending with Brian Robie and Todd Patnode, among others, for the Sportsman Modified track championship.
Patnode won the 2018 SBM event at Star in 2018, partly by pitting early and then saving his tires for many a lap, before passing Pitkat for the lead late. When early leaders Silk and Hirschman raced back up through the field after pitting later, they couldn’t get around Patnode in time.
Having experienced that, Silk pitted very early in last year’s SBM 125 and he stayed out when most of the field went in many laps later. Williams, when he finally arrived, was unable to make the winning pass. In 2017, when the rules included a live pit, meaning you could gain or lose spots during a pit stop, Hirschman got out of the cramped pits in third after entering 12th and went on to win.
Hats off to Star for not cramming every one of their divisions into the race day schedule. Saturday’s card includes the Woody’s Auto Street Stocks, Pure Stocks and Slingshots.
Last week, the father–son duo of Erick and Jay Sands finished 1-2 in Star’s 50-lap main event for the Ken Izzett Construction Late Models. Seekonk invader Vinnie Arrenegado was third, followed by Ryan Lineham and Matt Lowinski-Loh. Austin Ericson of Ashland, Mass., took the Street Stock checkers.
Monadnock hosts the Northeastern Midget Association (NEMA) Saturday for the Iron Mike Memorial. The NEMA Lites will also be in town.
It’s Norm’s (owner Norm Wrenn) Birthday Double Points Night this Friday at Lee USA.
The Granite State Pro Stock Series is back in action for a 100-lap battle at Claremont Motorsports Park.
Sunday, the American Canadian Tour (ACT) Late Models return to Thunder Road in Barre, Vt., for the Community Bank 150. Limited spectator attendance is permitted with advance ticket sales at www.happsnow.com/event/Thunder-Road-Speedbowl.
On Track This Weekend
Claremont: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Lee USA: Friday, 7 p.m.
Star Speedway (Epping): Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Bradford, Vt.): Saturday, 6 p.m.
Monadnock (Winchester): Saturday, 6 p.m.
Riverside (Northumberland): Saturday, 6 p.m.
Rumtown (Westworth) : Saturday, 4 p.m.
White Mountain (Woodstock): Saturday, 6 p.m.
Hudson: Sunday, 5 p.m.
Thunder Road (Barre, Vt.): Sunday, 1:30 p.m.