Editor’s note: The Union Leader is bringing back some of the late Joe Sullivan’s Union Leader columns. This one was originally published Aug. 18, 2009.
BY THE END of the third inning, I had an inkling it might be a special night for the kid.
I had no clue, however, just how special it would be.
Wednesday night, Aug. 5, the Manchester East Little League major league champion, Hanover Hill Healthcare, met the South LL major league champion, Chalifour’s, in the winners’ bracket finals of the Sam Harris Tournament of Champions.
The game was played at Manchester North, host of this year’s event that brings together the league champions of the five Queen City loops.
This particular game produced a baseball feat rarely seen at any level: the winning East pitcher tossed a perfect game — and hit a grand slam to help his team post an 8-0 triumph.
On the way to his perfect game, the boy struck out 14 batters.
Those outs showcased his amazing control, dipping curveball and rising fastball.
However, the other four outs showcased a lot more than his baseball ability.
On a groundball to second baseman Quinn Morin, the pitcher started toward first base in case he was needed. When he saw first baseman Matt Silver head to the bag, he stopped, watched, then slapped his glove to applaud them after they completed the 4-3 out.
On the two unassisted ground outs to first, he broke hard to the bag on contact, figuring his first sacker might need him. He didn’t.
Both times after the out was recorded, he patted Silver on the shoulder and hustled back to the mound.
And then came the bunt attempt when the game was still 1-0 close.
The Chalifour’s hitter dropped a beauty in front of the plate. Catcher Andrew Putney pounced on it, stepped well inside the first base line and hummed a strike to Silver.
Putney’s excitement after making the play was one of the highlights of the game. So, too, was the pitcher pointing at him, acknowledging the terrific play he made to keep things perfect — for him and his team.
If the youngster hadn’t pitched a perfect game, his fifth-inning grand slam would have been a much bigger deal. But let’s keep things in perspective. No one hits a grand slam unless teammates reach base.
In the fifth, the HHH bottom of the order was at the top of its game. The Nos. 8-9 hitters, Rian Welch and Jake Beckwith, ripped singles to start things. By the time the pitcher stepped into the batter’s box, the bases were loaded with one out. His team clung to its 1-0 lead.
One swing later, the team enjoyed a 5-0 advantage.
In the history of the sport, few players have combined a perfecto with a grannie in the same game.
Yet, for me, the best part of the night came after the baseball stopped and the compliments started. The boy was sincere and humble, classy and composed.
He came across as being as happy for his teammates as he was for himself. I watched how he interacted with all of them, celebrated with all of them, thanked all of them.
Make no mistake: All of them are the three most important words among all these words.
I recalled several of the baseball teams I played for and how each one had terrific players. I remembered Tony Hunkins and Bobby Kerrigan from Little League, Ron Girolomon and Roger Mercier from grammar school, Frank McBride and Pete Kearns from Babe Ruth. These are just six of the terrific players who doubled as terrific teammates.
I also played with many terrific athletes who weren’t terrific teammates. They ignored me, I think, because I wasn’t a player of their caliber.
Though I could name them, I won’t. But they remain as vivid to me in a negative way as Hunkins and Kerrigan, Girolomon and Mercier, McBride and Kearns do in a positive way.
There’s nothing on the baseball side of things that I can offer the perfect-game pitcher, grand-slam hitter. His delivery and his swing are outstanding. If he keeps working and improving, he’ll always be one of the better players on his baseball teams.
I can, however, offer him this piece of advice on the life side of things. Most of his teammates will remember him more for how he treats them than for how well he fields or throws or hits a baseball.
The boy’s name, by the way, is Brendan Sullivan. I suspect his mom and dad, Kristen and Sean, are proud of him for much more than his baseball successes.
I know for certain his grandfather is.