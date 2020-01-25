By Mike Shalin
RED SOX NATION lost its collective you-know-what Thursday thanks to a report from The Athletic out of San Diego.
The Sox had talked to the Padres about a deal that would send Mookie Betts to San Diego.
For Wil Myers and prospects? And not even the top prospects.
Wil Myers — with $61 million left on his contract.
Myers is slated to make $20 million this year, $7 million less than Betts, who is entering his final year before free agency and appears bent on hitting the open market. That would chop $7 million off the Boston payroll. It hardly seems worth it.
Word is the talks didn’t get far, that the teams don’t truly match up. And let’s be honest, folks, short of acquiring Mike Trout, the Sox are NOT going to be happy with trading Betts. But this is a business and decisions have to be made.
It’s not going to be popular.
Tweeted @REDSOXNATION: “We’re really gonna trade Mookie away for an awful return, aren’t we?”
We shall see.
New Sox boss Chaim Bloom, talking to MassLive, says this late date as spring training approaches (and Sox manager) means nothing in terms of possible trades.
“There’s nothing I’m hinting or trying to imply but the short answer is yeah,” Bloom said when asked if there’s time to swap high-salary players. “I think we do see different years. Some years the action happens early. Some years it happens late.
“Obviously the closer to spring training sometimes there’s practical hurdles as far as you want to feel like you have time for the impact of anything to settle. But I’ve been around deals that have happened very late and there certainly is still time.”
Translation: Betts might be traded in the coming days. He might be traded during spring training. He might be traded at the summer trade deadline. Heck, if the team is in a pennant race, he might not be traded at all.
Along with Tom Brady, it’s a drama that has plenty of time to run.
First apology
It took a while but former Astro Dallas Keuchel spoke out about the team’s cheating the other day. We still don’t have a current Houston player saying anything (Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman were embarrassing in their comments last weekend) but Keuchel gave us something.
“I’m not going to go into specific detail, but during the course of the playoffs in ‘17, everybody was using multiple signs,” Keuchel said. “I mean, for factual purposes, when there’s nobody on base, when in the history of major league baseball has there been multiple signs?
“It’s just what the state of baseball was at that point and time. Was it against the rules? Yes it was, and I personally am sorry for what’s come about, the whole situation.”
Altuve on social media speculation he might have been wearing electronic help: “I wasn’t upset to be honest. We all know some people made that up. The best thing that happened to me was that MLB investigated that & they didn’t find something. You can’t control everything.”
The Los Angeles city council passed a resolution stating MLB stripping the Astros and Red Sox of the ’17 and ’18 titles and giving them to the Dodgers, who haven’t won since 1988. Jim Bowden of MLB Radio wants the Astros stripped and no title awarded in ’17.
As far as the Sox, J.D. Martinez weighed in on the investigation, saying, “It (bleeps). To be honest with you, it does (bleep)],” Martinez said. “But you know what? I’m excited for the investigation to get over with. Just so they can see that there was nothing going on here.”
Maverick vote
We’re still looking for the man or woman who didn’t vote for Derek Jeter for the Hall of Fame.
Tim Mead, the new Hall president, says the writers don’t want the ballots made public. But we voted overwhelmingly to do just that a few years back and it’s the Hall that said no.
“I need to clarify this position,” BBWAA secretary treasurer Jack O’Connell told Forbes. “This preceded Tim, Tim’s term. The BBWAA made a proposal to the Hall to make it completely transparent to alter the ballot rules and make all the ballots public. But the Hall’s board turned that down.
“They said they preferred to have the individual decide whether to make the ballot public. And that’s the option this voter has.”
And that’s where we are now, where one voter kept Jeter from his rightful unanimous election.
Brady update
Don’t get excited, there’s nothing really new. But the opinions keep flying.
Jay Glazer, answering his mail on The Athletic, was asked where he could see Brady playing in 2020 if it’s not in Foxborough.
“I said it last week, the Chargers or the Raiders,” he said. “I spoke about the business side of things. You guys kind of jumped on me talking about how great ticket sales are for the Raiders. I don’t know if I said ticket sales or not but there’s way more than ticket sales when you’re building up a business.
“They can use Tom Brady to build the business of the Raiders, which will now be an international team. I say that because of all the big business whales from all over the world who are going to come to Las Vegas and now be exposed to the Raiders. That’s going to be a hot ticket. The international marketing will be huge. The Raiders are going to be big players internationally with that. That’s why I would think it’s a brilliant move to go to Vegas. Certainly, if I were the Chargers, I would just open up my checkbook and say, ‘Alright, Tom. Fill in all the commas you need.’”
Former teammate Danny Amendola, on ESPN, on the possibility of Brady moving on: “It’s hard for me to see him in any other jersey than a Patriots jersey, so I’m holding on just like everybody else is.” …
Meanwhile, Antonio Brown, who worked briefly with Brady and the Pats, is in all kinds of trouble in Florida. A judge ordered a mental-health evaluation after his arrest on burglary and battery charges this week.
Clearing the air
If you’re familiar with previous columns, you know I’ve always through baseball should eliminate challenges to umpire’s calls and just have the crew chief armed with an earpiece so New York can buzz him to say, “We’re looking at it.”
But MLB’s Chris Marinak, addressing the attendees at this weekend’s official scorers’ meeting in New York, pointed out that having the umpires do this would actually lead to more delays as New York buzzed in.
Valid point.
Marinak also told us MLB is working on a different base design – perhaps to one that cuts down on players coming slightly off and getting tagged out?
Looking around
Curt Schilling will likely get into the Hall next year but storm clouds await both Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds. And here’s the thing: their final year on the ballot, 2022, will mark the first year of David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez. …
Jimmy Garoppolo says he might contact Brady for Super Bowl advice, noting TB12 has already taught him plenty about what it means to be in this game. “Everyone says it should be like another game, but just the way that he actually did it. Up close and personal, picking up everything I could and seeing how he went about his business, obviously it worked out the two times that I was there with him. I’ll try to transfer that over to my game.”
LeBron James had a great answer to a media question in New York this week: the question being will the Knicks draft his son Bronny someday. “My son in the ninth grade, man,” James said. ...
Luis Rojas became the Mets’ second new manager of the offseason Friday. No major league experience, but a ton in the minors and he’s also Felipe Alou‘s son, Moises Alou‘s half-brother and the nephew of Matty and Jesus Alou. …
The Yankees are the clear Vegas favorites, with at least one casino giving them am over/under wins number of 101½. Odds Shark had the Red Sox at 88½. …
Just when you thought it was safe to bring your kids around mascots … Philly police were investigating a claim the Flyers’ Gritty punched a kid in the back. …
Did I hear the Cubs have interest in free agent Jacoby Ellsbury? …
From Hall of Fame writer Jayson Stark: “Time for everyone’s favorite HOF feature — the All-Got-Exactly-One-Vote-For-The-HOF Team! 1B — John Kruk; 2B — Eric Young; SS — Shawon Dunston; 3B — Ray Knight; LF — Raul Ibanez; CF — Lenny Dykstra; RF — Jay Buhner; DH — Adam Dunn; C — Darren Daulton.” …
Former BC star Chris Kreider on a potential trade to Boston: “I’ve only ever pictured myself in a Rangers jersey, and until I’m not a Ranger, I’m a Ranger.” …
Pedro Martinez is not a big fan of whistleblower pitcher Mike Fiers, telling WEEI’s Rob Bradford, “If he was to do it when he was playing for the Houston Astros I would say Mike Fiers has guts. But to go and do it after you leave the Houston Astros because they don’t have you anymore, that doesn’t show me anything. You’re just a bad teammate.” …
Patrick Mahomes has thrown 11 touchdown passes and NO interceptions in four career postseason games. …
Larry Walker supplied the levity the day he joined Jeter in the Hall of Fame voting. First, he tweeted, “Although I believe I’m going to come up a little short today I still wanna thank all you that have been pulling for me and showing your support. I’m grateful for all of you! It’s been fun leading up to today reading everyone’s thoughts. Cheers, LW.” Then, when he got word he’d made it, he compared going in with Jeter to being the B-side of an old 45 (look it up, kids). …
The Giants will retire Eli Manning‘s No.10 after the QB hung them up this week, capped by a Friday news conference. …
From @Slangsonsports: The Yankees were 511 games over .500 in games Derek Jeter played (1,628-1,117). He was the second position player in MLB history to be at least 500 games above .500 in games in which he played, along with Lou Gehrig (501 games above).” …
You know we love our mock drafts, and the latest from Sports Illustrated has the Patriots taking WR Tee Higgins from Clemson. …
Finally, The Athletic’s players poll on the NHL, and the dirtiest player in the league? “Nobody’s dirty,” a Pacific Division player said. “I know guys who are cheap. There are a lot of rats in the league. (Matthew) Tkachuk‘s a rat. Brad Marchand‘s a rat. But I wouldn’t call them dirty.” Said another player, “It’s disgusting what the league lets Marchand get away with. He’s got no respect for anybody. Makes me sick.”
