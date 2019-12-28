Tuesday night in Newark, N.J., the Bruins will ring out the year and the decade with a game against the New Jersey Devils. The same night, they will also ring out the end of the first half of the season.
And as that first half comes to a close — the B’s play Game 40 at home against the Sabres Sunday night — what have we really learned about last year’s Stanley Cup runner-up?
Well, for one thing, we know they have trouble when the first 60 minutes of a game end in a tie. They are 2-9 in extra time, including 2-8 at home. They are 0-5 in shootouts. They have more OT/shootout losses than any team in the league.
They have won their last two games by a combined score of 10-3 — this after a 1-4-4 stretch. The Bruins have shown the ability to score — and also not to score. Speculation continues over whether they’ll make a deal for another offensive threat.
The Bruins have the best line in the NHL, with David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand among the top five scorers in the league. Center Patrice Bergeron scored the first two goals Friday night — his third straight two-goal game — and the line frustrated the Sabres all evening.
Marchand had three assists in the game, Pastrnak two.
”His linemates are getting him pucks, but give him credit for some of the other looks, finding the open ice, and right now it’s going in for him,” coach Bruce Cassidy said of Bergeron. “There was a stretch about a month ago where it seemed he couldn’t buy a goal. … Sometimes you get enough volume from good spots, eventually (you have to) figure they’re going to go in, and I think that’s what’s happening.”
Bergeron is the fifth Bruins player to score multiple goals in at least three straight games. Cam Neely was the last to do it, in 1988-89.
When the season began, you had to wonder if the B’s would suffer a Stanley Cup hangover. And there have been times even Cassidy has questioned the necessary dedication. But through Friday night, the 23-7-9 Bruins had a nine-point lead in the Atlantic Division and were just four points out of the Eastern Conference’s top spot.
They are a plus-33 in goals. They are 13-1-8 at home, 10-6-1 on the road.
Contenders? You would think general manager Don Sweeney would improve the chances with a deal for a top-six forward. The need, of course, would be greater if any of the top three is out for any extended period.
Injury woes
While Torey Krug is sidelined with the Bruins (he was injured in that physical pounding the Caps dished out in the Boston’s 7-3 win Tuesday), Providence Bruin Jakub Lauko suffered a knee injury early in the Czech Republic’s first game at the World Junior Championship in his home country. He will remain overseas for treatment before returning to the States.
Just 53 seconds into the game!
“You can’t help but feel sorry … Just brutal to see,’’ Ray Ferraro said on TV.
Back on Dec. 4, Lauko, playing for the Baby B’s after an impressive training camp, was stretchered off the ice after a collision resulted in a concussion that kept him off the ice until the Dec. 17 preparation for this tournament.
He has four goals and four assists in 18 games in the AHL.
Good news/bad news
The week for Robert Kraft included the great story of the Patriots owner loaning the team plane to the Navy football team for its trip to the Liberty Bowl.
The bad news came later in the week, when word came from Florida that authorities could be looking to elevate his two misdemeanors in that spa arrest to one third-degree felony.
More bad news? Former Celtic Walter McCarty, whose Evansville team shocked then-No. 1 Kentucky six weeks ago, was placed on leave by the school for alleged violations of Title IX discrimination rules.
Hey, old pal Antonio Brown was working out with the Saints late in the week, even though he has yet to be reinstated by the NFL.
Former NFL player Stephen White took to Twitter in defense of the exiled Colin Kaepernick, saying, “So AB can show his (butt) allllllllllll season and still get brought in for a visit. But not Kap, tho. If yall still buying that ‘circus’ excuse for not signing or even bringing in Kap for a workout when the NFL isn’t even trying to sell it anymore you’re a special kinda stupid.”
Well said.
Jay-running
The Celtics hosted the champion Raptors Saturday night after Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 64 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in Friday’s easy win over the hapless Cavs.
Stat maven Dick Lipe tells us:
“According to ESPN Stats and Info, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Brown became the third pair of Celtic teammates 23 or younger to score 30 points in the same game, joining Antoine Walker and Paul Pierce, and Bill Russell and Tommy Heinsohn.
“On Feb. 22, 1957, both Russell and Heinsohn had 30 in a 117-109 loss to the Philadelphia Warriors. About 44 years later, on Mar. 7, 2001, Antoine Walker scored 36 and Paul Pierce had 30 in a 101-94 loss to Milwaukee. In that one, the other three Celtic starters — Mark Blount, Randy Brown and Bryant Stith — were all scoreless.”
A look around
Kevin Garnett, currently starring in Manchester native Adam Sandler‘s “Hidden Gems,” says, “We broke LeBron (James) … you understand how he got to Miami. He was trying to consolidate because he didn’t want the pressure on him. You understand?” …
If the Eagles walk away with the NFC East (with a win over the Giants or a Dallas loss to Washington), it will mark the 14th straight year the division has a new winner. The last repeat was three in a row by the Eagles from 2001-03. …
New Anaheim Angels manager Joe Maddon is hinting he might allow Shohei Ohtani to bat in games in which he pitches. …
Changes in the wind: by the middle of the week MLB teams had spent $1.095 billion on starting pitching. Last year on the same date they had spent $348 million — en route to $458 million total on starters. …
The White Sox are clearly going for it in the wide-open AL Central, leading broadcaster Steve Stone to say, “I’m not saying that the Sox rule the city yet, but it’s coming.” …
Everything Tacko Fall does is a hit in Boston, including his leading the Boston Pops as guest conductor while wearing a tuxedo for the first time in his life. If the big guy ever masters the game he plays he will be a GOD. Fall said “I looked at some videos” to prepare for the maestro role. …
If you haven’t noticed — and, yes, the game has changed — but this is a glory time for the NBA. The number of star players is staggering. …
Our buddy Jack Edwards continues to have a tough time with fights. Friday, he screamed when Connor Clifton landed a right hand to Sam Reinhart‘s face in a scuffle, but was so excited he had the wrong guy getting hit and also failed to mention the Sabre was being held by the linesman, something analyst Andy Brickley had to point out. …
With all the acclaim Gregg Popovich is getting for helping the Celtics’ young guys develop during their Team USA time, can we also applaud Brad Stevens for the development of these players? Guess we also need to applaud Kyrie Irving‘s departure as well, right? …
Love the comment from Marc-Edouard Vlasic after his 1,000th NHL game became the first win for Bob Boughner behind the San Jose bench. He gave Boughner the game puck, and when asked why he didn’t keep it for playing in his 1,000th game said, “I’ll just pick up a random puck and tell everybody it’s a 1,000 games. Nobody will know the difference.” Reminded me of my son, Josh’s, first high school goal, his coach giving him a puck. But his Dad had already visited the refs’ room between periods and secured THE puck. …
Some of these bowl games are tough to watch — Miami used three quarterbacks and lost to Louisiana Tech 14-0 in the Independence Bowl. …
James Wiseman, drummed out of college basketball after refusing to serve a 12-game suspension and paying back the money Memphis coach Penny Hardaway loaned his family for moving expenses, has signed with an agent and seen as a top three pick in the next draft. …
Early returns show Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds and Curt Schilling all looking strong in the Hall of Fame voting — with slam-dunk Derek Jeter and also Larry Walker. Jim Leyland, Walker’s former manager, tells veteran scribe Tracy Ringolsby, “It is a no-brainer for me. Barry Bonds is the best player I ever managed, but Larry Walker was the best five-tool player I ever had. There was nobody more impactful in a game than Larry Walker.” …
This from ESPN’s Mike Reiss after the Patriots’ win over Buffalo: “From @ESPNStatsInfo: Bills got ball w/ 33 seconds left and scored a TD before half; it’s just the 3rd time since Bill Belichick took over (since 2000) that a team got the ball with under a minute left in a half and scored a TD against the Patriots (Dolphins/2014 & Dolphins/2018).”
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has reportedly purchased a $6.725 million penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton Residences adjacent to the Staples Center. …
Tom Brady becomes the oldest player his age to start all 16 games in a season. “It’s good to be available to the team,” he said Friday. “That’s what I try to do, and yeah, it’s pretty cool. I didn’t know that. Thanks for sharing that with me. Hopefully we keep it going.” …
Speaking of age, Carlton Fisk turned 72 last Thurday. Former teammate Dave Gallagher tweeted, “My favorite Fisk story: A fan walks onto our team bus and says ‘Carlton, will you sign? You’re my favorite player’ He says it 3 times before the driver escorts him off the bus. Once outside the fan shouts at Fisk, ‘I hope you break your leg!’”…
Finally, the decade will apparently end with Mookie Betts and David Price both still members of the Boston Red Sox.