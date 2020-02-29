THEY SAY a picture is worth a thousand words.
But a photo that made its way through the wires Friday was worth a whole lot more for Red Sox fans.
And we don’t mean in a good way.
The winter of Red Sox Nation’s discontent consisted of transactions until the final days of February. At some point, you knew the guys they sent away in their salary crisis management would actually play games for other teams – the natural progression of things.
But this picture … Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Brock Holt of the Milwaukee Brewers saying hi before a spring training game? Now, THAT hurt.
As you might have guessed, it sent off a mini eruption on social media.
We won’t use names here, but here are a couple of my favorites:
“There are so many legitimately sad things in the world that I want something simple like baseball to just make me happy,” read one. “None of this sad stuff. Is that too much to ask?”
And … “Nobody talk to me for the rest of 2020.”
Betts was the best player on the Red Sox, and just might be the best ALL-AROUND player the franchise has ever had. Holt was a favorite gritty part you could plug in anywhere without losing anything.
But, they’re gone, along with David Price, Rick Porcello and other minor players, as the Sox got back under that tax threshold; as the winter of discontent grew into spring training and will be finalized when the regular season opens later this month (yes, we’re into March).
One more? “Thank you for annihilating what’s left of my heart,” read another.
Lining up
Interim manager (yes, the Boston Red Sox have an interim manager) Ron Roenicke is experimenting with different lineup combinations as the Sox, still formidable with the bat, continue life without Betts at the top.
While the No. 3 spot used to be where teams placed their top hitters, batting second has become a glamour spot in today’s game and Roenicke had Rafael Devers in that spot Friday.
“I don’t know exactly. You tinker with it. Second certainly is a spot he could be,” Roenicke said. “Then you push three and four with Bogey (Xander Bogaerts) and J.D. (Martinez). But we’ll see how it plays out. I think the way he’s become consistent with what he does, I think second makes sense. If Benny (Andrew Benintendi) continues to look like he’s gonna lead off, then probably second.”
Looking ahead
The Baseball America 2020 Prospect Handbook is out and they have the Sox ranked as the 22nd-best (or ninth worst?) farm system. And things could get a bit worse depending on the pending MLB punishment.
“Not having a first-round pick in 2019 did not help the Red Sox climb out of the farm system cellar they occupied coming into 2019, but strong seasons by Bobby Dalbeck, Bryan Mata and Jarren Duran gave their system a boost,” read the synopsis. “Duran gave the system a boost. The return of Jay Groome (from Tommy John surgyer) will be the fulcrum point for determining how this system looks in 2020.”
First baseman Tristan Casas, who hit 19 home runs and drove in 78 runs in 118 games at Single-A Greenville last season, is the top-ranked Boston prospect and is also listed as the system’s “best defensive infielder” and “best strike-zone discipline” hitter. He’s listed as the No. 3 first base prospects in the book.
Speaking of the investigation, word surfaced that Joe Torre, basically No. 2 in the MLB hierarchy, met with the brass of both the Sox and Astros prior to the 2018 ALCS and warned the sides about cheating.
“Torre basically said to the teams, both of them and those people and anyone else that was in the room, look, if you’re inclined or have gotten away with or are doing anything that would violate the rules that you are all aware of or should be aware of,” Karl Ravech said on an ESPN podcast, “you’re gonna have to understand at some point, there’s going to be a player, or players or a front office person that’s going to leave your team, go to another team and basically rat you guys out. Basically tell the dirty secrets.”
It wasn’t known if whistleblower Mike Fiers had already come forward at this time, but the conduct apparently stopped.
And now the Red Sox wait, and while the speculation is they’re not going to get hit that hard, Ravech said, “The length of time this is taking is uncomfortable, let’s put it that way.”
Meanwhile, Houston players are already getting thrown at and the games don’t even count.
He was close
Bernie Williams played his entire career with the Yankees. But that doesn’t mean he wasn’t close to that NOT happening.
Remember when Williams and the Red Sox were a-courtin? That was between the 1998 and ’99 seasons, and the center fielder was close.
“I was really close at some point. It was kinda tempting but at the end of the day I realized that I wasn’t making the decision only for me but I had a family,” Williams said on a Yankees telecast earlier this week. “I had to be accountable to … they already had their lives (in the New York area). It would have been a little unfair.
“I decided, ‘hey, you know what, this is my home and I want to make this my home for the rest of my career.’”
Williams was also being wooed by former manager Buck Showalter and the Diamondbacks at the time.
The Red Sox hosted the “Yankees” Saturday, with Gerrit Cole and most of the regulars staying behind and facing the Tigers in Tampa. The Fort Myers crowd got to see Gio Urshela and Luke Voit.
Eduardo Rodriguez, the Sox’ likely opening day starter at Toronto, pitched three powerful innings. There was a time teams had to bring at least three regulars on spring trips. Let’s just say … not anymore.
High on Tatum
We talked about Jayson Tatum in this space Friday but the praise continues to flow in for a young man becoming a true NBA star.
Tatum was averaging 35.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game heading into Saturday night’s ABC matchup with the Rockets.
“What he’s doing right now on the offensive end, he’s that next Celtic,” former Celtics main man Antoine Walker said on Fox Sports 1.” “He’s that next (Larry) Bird, he’s that next Paul Pierce for the Boston Celtics. He has arrived.”
Friday night, Mark Jackson, working the ESPN late game, said, “Tatum is only getting better and it’s scary to watch him on the offensive end.”
That special regular season game the Celtics barely lost to the Lakers last Sunday added the latest small chapter to the rivalry.
“It’s just special to be part of this rivalry,” LeBron James said. “We understand that this has been going on since the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s, all the way through. So to be a part of a rivalry, to be a part of a historical two-franchise group, this is special. ... (We love) to represent this rivalry with the utmost respect and play this game the right way, as all the former players have done in the past.”
Looking around
Voit wore No. 45 his first two years in the majors but gave that to Cole and is wearing 59. That was his younger brother John’s football number at Army – and John Voit is an Army Ranger. …
Help from your friends? Celtics radio voice Sean Grande posted Friday night: “Terry Rozier‘s late free throw beats the Raptors in Toronto. Tough loss for the Raps. Their lead on the Celtics for the 2-seed drops to a 1/2 game as they start a 5-game western road trip in Denver on Sunday.”
The NHL trade deadline came and went with the Red Wings owning the last five spots in the league’s plus/minus. Two of them, Mike Green and Andreas Athanasiou, were traded. Athanasiou was last at a minus-49 – but scored the third-period tying goal and had an assist for Edmonton in his debut. He was a plus-1 in two games with his new team. …
Zion Fever is already gripping the NBA. Richardson’s delayed debut has been a smash. Friday night he notched his 10th straight 20-point game and he became the first rookie since Michael Jordan (1995) to average 25 points and shoot at least 57 percent from the floor in four straight games. “Mike?!” he said. This kid is 19 and is the first teenager with 10 straight 20-point games. …
As hockey purists look for ways to keep an emergency goalie from winning a game, Carolina’s David Ayers (does he look like Kiefer Sutherland?) is on a victory tour and his stick is heading to the Hockey Hall of Fame. “The reception from everybody on just how positive a story this has become is fantastic,” Ayres said. “I had four or five people stop me in the mall when I was in Carolina and just tell me how amazing they thought the story was. That was a highlight for me, where it’s clear it’s reached people and everyone is happy about it and it’s a positive story for them.” Great story – and no coincidence it happened on the 40th anniversary of the 1980 U.S. upset of the Russians. …
Speaking of that Miracle team, they got caught up in a Las Vegas POTUS rally and many of them donned “Keep America Great” hats – turning the celebration into a political mess. “If we knew we were going to (tick) off this many people, we probably would not have put the hats on,” Mike Eruzione told the Washington Post. “That’s the big question here. A lot of the stuff I got was, ‘You guys said it’s not political, but when you put the hats on, you made it political.’ I told my wife, ‘People think we are a disgrace.’” We give them a pass! …
Don’t know if you’re paying attention, but the Clippers added Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson to an already impressive bench. Watch out for Doc Rivers and his guys. …
Our buddy Bill Chuck (@BillyBall) tells us the Red Sox were the only team in baseball in 2019 with three players with 100 RBIs – Bogaerts, Devers and J.D. Martinez. …
Joe Thornton said he would have welcomed a trade to a contender at the deadline. Now he says he wants to play – for the Sharks – again next season. …
Garth Brooks took some heat this week when he wore a Lions jersey with No. 20/Sanders on the back. That was for BARRY Sanders, not Bernie. …
More sign stealing news: From the Independent League St. Paul Saints: “Saints July 31 Game Brought To You By The Letters “C” And “S” As First 1,500 Fans Will Receive Astro The Grouch Talking Bobblehead.” …
Finally, we give you Roenicke when asked about not looking too worried about the coming potential punishment from MLB. “I’m not, not for me. I don’t know what’s gonna come out of this. But I know what I do. I know how I go about my job. And I take what you’re supposed to do seriously.”
Mike Shalin covers Boston pro sports for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News.