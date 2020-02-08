The Twins pulled out of the Betts deal Saturday, and the Sox might have hired a manager.
YOU CAN mark Friday, Feb. 7 down as the just another wacky day in the wacky Red Sox offseason.
And when it was over, it appeared your beleaguered Sox had themselves a new manager — sort of.
It also appeared Mookie Betts was no longer on the team. Sort of. Although that could be in doubt after the Minnesota Twins pulled out of the proposed blockbuster deal that was to send Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Lastly, there was word that commissioner Rob Manfred would have a decision before pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training concerning the investigation into the team’s alleged sign-stealing during the 2018 season, with indications leading to the punishment won’t be too severe (i.e., that there was a hint the apparent manager wasn’t involved in what may or may not have been serious violations.)
Confused? Join the club.
Recapping, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe broke the story that the Red Sox would name bench coach Ron Roenicke as their new manager. You’d have to think the commissioner must have quietly let it be known that Roenicke wasn’t going to be punished for whatever sins the Sox are alleged to have committed.
Roenicke running things should provide some calming waters as the team gets set to report to Fort Myers, but that brings us to the Betts thing.
Oh, and I almost forgot to mention: a Wall Street Journal report pointed to the Astros’ front office masterminding that team’s cheating in back in 2016 – when Alex Cora, the alleged mastermind, wasn’t even there. And a seriously apologetic AJ Hinch spoke for the first time since he was bounced out of Houston.
On the Betts deal, the Red Sox were balking at the Twins over the medicals of young pitcher Brusdar Graterol – as if they were shocked that a 21-year-old who has already had Tommy John surgery and also missed 2½ months of the 2019 season with shoulder impingement wasn’t completely healthy.
So the Sox, who were holding up what essentially is a four-team deal that involved the Dodgers trading of Joc Pederson to the Angels, wanted something more in the package.
What the Sox don’t want is for this to drag on to later this week, when the media and players are all together in Fort Myers. They have to get this over with.
You like conspiracy theories? OK, this crossed my mind for a fleeting second: Ownership, again shocked by the fan base going wild over dealing Betts, did an uh-oh and the club stamped its feet until the deal was off.
Nah.
This will happen. Betts will be a Dodger. So will David Price. Alex Verdugo is the new Boston right fielder. It appears Roenicke will be the new skipper –- and perhaps Jason Varitek joins HIS staff as the bench coach in training.
Meanwhile, the logjam, with further complications caused by Pederson’s arbitration hearing factoring in to LA-LA part of the deal, has raised the ire of the Players Association.
Players chief Tony Clark issued a statement Friday:
“The proposed trades between the Dodgers, Red Sox, Twins and Angels need to be resolved without further delay,” Clark said. “The events of this last week have unfairly put several players’ lives in a state of limbo. The unethical leaking of medical information as well as the perversion of the salary arbitration process serve as continued reminders that too often players are treated as commodities by those running the game.”
And agent Scott Boras said, “They’re relying on a cursory medical record review yet noted orthopedic doctors who saw him say there’s no issue going forward.”
Stay tuned. This seems to change by the minute.
Roenicke resume
Roenicke managed the Milwaukee Brewers for four years, had three winning seasons and won a division title. His qualifications are clear. His communication skills better be honed because he’s about to step into an interesting situation.
One question Roenicke will have to answer is: Who’s the closer? It has to be Brandon Workman, right?
MLB.com thinks so, tabbing Workman as the Boston closer in its piece on the opening closers for all 30 teams.
Old pal Jessica Camerato wrote: “Workman is the favorite as the Red Sox’s closer after he took on the role in the second half of the 2019 season. Last year, the 31-year-old posted career bests with a 10-1 record, a 1.88 ERA and 16 saves over 71 2/3 innings in 73 games. Internally, Ryan Brasier finished second on the team to Workman with seven saves, all in the first half of the season, while Matt Barnes, who was a contender for the closer role in ‘19, recorded four saves. The Red Sox also could seek out an addition from outside the organization. Boston was tied for 21st among all major-league teams with 33 saves (64 save opportunities) last season, compared with ‘18, when its 46 saves (66 opportunities) tied for seventh.
Big night
For the first time in his young career, Jayson Tatum has back-to-back 30-point games as the Celtics head into Oklahoma City for Sunday’s game.
“He’s special, man,” teammate Kemba Walker said. “Me, personally, I don’t think we’ve seen anything yet. I think we just starting to see the beginning of some great things to come here. I can’t say much, but he’s special.”
The All-Star was 7-for-12 from 3-point range.
From our stat maven Dick Lipe: “How impressive has Jayson Tatum been in the fourth quarter? Among the top 95 fourth-quarter scorers this season, Tatum is the only one who is shooting at least 50 percent overall, 40 percent from three and 90 percent from the foul line in the fourth. Following Friday’s game against Atlanta when he posted his fourth straight 25-plus game, he has fourth-quarter percentages of .515 overall, .468 from three and .936 at the foul line. Over the last three games, Tatum is 17 of 32 from three-point land.”
Classy move by the Celtics giving the finally retiring Vince Carter a piece of the parquet as a going-away gift – after 22 years.
“I asked him if it was real, and he said yes, because I keep thinking he’s going to come back and keep surprising everybody,” said head coach Brad Stevens. “I said this in Atlanta and I mean this: I don’t think there are a lot of guys that can be as accomplished as he has, and transitioned into the mentor role and playing significantly less.”
Confusing words
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady flashed an Internet post of him working out on the beach in California.
Brady posted: “31 weeks until kickoff. That’s a lot of time to get better #TheOnlyWayIsThrough.”
This called for a reaction from former teammate Rob Gronkowski, who countered with, “When you take a year off 52 + 81 = 83 plus 4 weeks (skip preseason) now equals 87 weeks to get better Tom. Think about that.”
Hmmmm.
Looking around
Apparently, the Hall of Fame voter who didn’t vote for Derek Jeter didn’t do it for publicity because he or she isn’t allowing the ballot made public. I actually heard one theory that perhaps he or she just checked the wrong box. …
As the Celtics sat out (not intentionally, according to Danny Ainge) the trade deadline (with an eye on March 1 buyouts?) the flurry of deals saw Andrew Wiggins and his 22.4 points per game land with the Warriors. Think about next year, when Wiggins joins the healthy Steph Curry, Klay Thompson – plus Draymond Green and young players. The Dubs will be right back at it. “I think the Warriors got a steal in Andrew Wiggins,” said TV voice Sam Vincent. …
Hinch, on whether Houston’s 2017 title is tainted, told MBL Network’s Tom Verducci, “Unfortunately, we opened that door as a group and that question may never be answered. We may never know (if the World Series title is tainted). We’re going to have to live and move forward and be better in the sport, but unfortunately, no one can really answer that question. I can’t pinpoint what advantages or what happened or what exactly would have happened otherwise, but we did it to ourselves.” …
The Bruins passed — twice — on Ilya Kovalchuk when they had chances to sign him for nothing. Now, it looks like they’re talking trade with the Canadiens for Kovy. A trade between the Bruins and Habs? …
Just a few weeks ago, Carlos Beltran was the new Mets manager and Steve Cohen was buying 80 percent of the team. Now, Luis Rojas is the new Mets manager and the Wilpon family has the team again for sale. …
OK, Celtics fans, do you want Isaiah Thomas back? Why not? Remember how great he was coming off the bench before becoming the offense? …
With Kenta Maeda apparently on the way once the deal is finalized, you really have to love what the Twins have done this offseason. …
A missed goaltending call on Rudy Gobert cost Damian Lillard his 43rd and 44th points of the game and a last-second tie Friday night in a 117-114 loss to Utah, despite playing with only seven available players and on the back end of a back-to-back while Utah was rested. “We get to the last play of the game and (the officials) miss an easy call,” Lillard said. “Then they tell us it’s an easy no-call, like that’s obviously not a goaltend. It cost us the (expletive) game, man.” Here’s the thing about NBA replay: the only way they review was if they had called goaltending. Makes sense, huh? By the way, the refs admitted after the game they’d missed the call. …
Jessica Mendoza resigned her advisory role with the Mets to stay only with ESPN. Conflict of interest? How come the Pedro Martinezes of the world aren’t forced to do the same. Sounds a bit sexist, no? …
Chris Russo‘s top five Cy Young seasons did not include a Sandy Koufax year. He had Bob Gibson 1968, Ron Guidry ’78, Dwight Gooden ’85, Steve Carlton ’72 and Martinez ’99 as his 1 through 5. …
Hank Aaron, asked if the Astros’ cheating punishment fit the crime, says, “No, I don’t. I think whoever did that should be out of baseball the rest of their life.” …
Lipe tells us “Gordon Hayward is a perfect 22-of-22 at the (free-throw) line in the (fourth) quarter.” …
Fred Lynn on Betts: “I just heard the news about the Betts/Price trade. It’s always a sad day for the fans when one of their favorites gets traded or leaves for greener pastures. I, like you, loved to see Betts patrolling right field. He will be missed …BTW I never wanted to leave Boston..but they traded me anyway.”
In the midst of the cheating investigations and punishment, Pete Rose has again applied for reinstatement to baseball. “It has never been suggested, let alone established, that any of Mr. Rose’s actions influenced the outcome of any game or the performance of any player,” reads the 20-page application, a copy of which was sent to the New York Post. “Yet for the 31st year and counting, he continues to suffer a punishment vastly disproportionate to those who have done just that.
Finally, we give you @bostonsportsinfo on Twitter posting: “Out of Boston — last 7 months; Alphabetical Order: David Backes, Mookie Betts, Alex Cora, Dave Dombrowski, Rob Gronkowski, Al Horford, Kyrie Irving, Rick Porcello, David Price, Dante Scarnecchia — Life comes at you fast.”
Mike Shalin covers Boston pro sports for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. His email address is shalinmike@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @mscotshay.