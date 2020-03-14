AMID THE PAIN and immediate suffering that is the shutting down of the sports world, there is one thing not affected by the dreaded virus.
Assuming there will be an NFL season in 2020, this is the week we may well find out where Tom Brady will be playing. Free agency opens this week — and you get the feeling we won’t have to wait long on Brady, who may or not finish his career in Foxborough, Mass.
The indications making the rounds have Brady leaving, thing that’s been hard to imagine any Pats fan, especially the ones who want him to stay.
The opinions on Brady continue to fly. Tackle Trent Brown, who won a Super Bowl with Brady before moving on to the Raiders, would love to have Brady join him, saying, “Who wouldn’t? He’s the greatest quarterback of all time,”
Boston Sports Tonight tweeted, “Tom Brady has been reportedly offered a one-year deal (by New England) that is less than his 2019 salary.” There have been reports of head coach Bill Belichick making one – and final – offer to keep Brady.
As Tampa Bay emerged as another possible landing spot, former Pats LB Ted Johnson said Belichick and the Kraft family, which owns the team, would be “totally fine” with Brady going to Tampa.
“You know why? I think Bill thinks Tom isn’t going to win there,” Johnson told NBC SportsBoston. “They’re not going to be successful. It’s just an inherently bad franchise. Tom going there is not going to all of a sudden turn around their fortunes.”
Which should be exactly why Brady won’t go there. The Raiders can win. The Titans can win. The Bucs? Not likely.
The Patriots, who have virus-grounded their assistant coaches and scouts at this very busy time, did take care of some housecleaning by signing Matthew Slater to a two-year contract extension. When you have the best special teamer in the game, you keep him.
And you know I love the mock drafts, right? Well, CBSSports has the Patriots taking QB Jacob Eason with their first-round pick.
“Operating under the possibility that Tom Brady signs with either Tampa Bay or Tennessee, it makes sense that New England would broach the idea of taking a quarterback in the first round,” read the CBS capsule on the pick. “They have Jarrett Stidham on the roster but only the organization knows whether he could be a long-term solution.
Oh, and we tell you again: Jacob Eason is the son of Tony Eason, but not THAT Tony Eason.
Oh, and Sports Illustrated had the Pats taking edge rusher A.J. Epenesa from Iowa, with the words: “Epenesa isn’t a speed rusher, but he could remind Bill Belichick of one of his former players (Trey Flowers). The former Hawkeye wins with a blend of power, length, technique and heavy hands and has the versatility to rush from the inside as well. While he started the 2019 season slowly, Epenesa closed the season strong with eight sacks and four forced fumbles over his final five games.
It hurts
My least-favorite time of the year is the baseball All-Star break, with no sports to watch on that Wednesday and Thursday.
Well, this is worse. MUCH worse.
Don’t know about you, but I already miss the game. And there is a seriousness about all this that makes you think this won’t end any time soon.
It’s downright painful.
And while the games have disappeared, heroes have emerged vowing to supply the money arena workers will be losing during the stoppage.
As we said here the other day, Mark Cuban (Dallas) was the first to say he’ll come up with a plan. Since, several players have stepped forward – and the Golden State Warriors have pledged $1 million to their workers.
“A shout out to Kevin (Durant), Giannis (Antetokounmpo), Zion (Williamson), Blake (Griffin), Steph (Curry) and all the players, owners and organizations who are setting a good example during a challenging time,” tweeted former President Barack Obama. “A reminder that we’re a community, and that each of us has an obligation to look out for each other.”
It hasn’t been all good. As several NHL teams vowed to pay their arena people, the Calgary Flames announced they would NOT be paying their people. Sammy Hudes of the Calgary Herald got hold of an email from Flames management that read, “Unless notified by your supervisor, all scheduled shifts are canceled. CSEC will pay for your March 12, 2020, shift if you were scheduled to work as the notice of cancellation was less than the 24 hours required by Alberta employment standards. Any shifts on March 13, 2020, and beyond must be pre-approved by your supervisor.”
Nice. This MUST be fixed.
Looking around
Assuming the event will take place (a chancey assumption), Rob Gronkowski is scheduled to make his pro wrestling debut (in some role) Friday night. That gives him very little time to learn the script. …
Count Didi Gregorius among those happy spring training lasted as long as it did. The new Phillies shortstop was 0-for-22 on the spring before going 2-for-2 with a walk Tuesday. …
Old pal Bill Parcells has a horse – Three Technique – on a path to Triple Crown competition this year. “We (he and trainer Jeremiah Englehart) both know what we’re trying to do. We just hope we can go forward,” Parcells said. “I don’t know exactly what to expect.” Old pro Tommy Pedulla wrote, “Three Technique is named for an alignment in which a defensive lineman positions himself outside the shoulder of an offensive guard. He owns two wins and has never been worse than second in five starts in banking $154,750 for Parcells’ August Dawn Farm.” Said Parcells, who could be the first NFL coach or owner to compete in both the Super Bowl and the Kentucky Derby: “I think if I am lucky enough to have a horse in there, I would feel pretty similar to what I felt (in the Super Bowl). Yes, I’m pretty sure I would. I get very excited when my horses have a big race. That would be the ultimate.” …
Penn men’s bsaketball coach Steve Donahue after the Ivy League canceled its postseason tournament and awarded regular season leader Yale the champion: “To pull this from our kids, it’s the most horrific thing I’ve dealt with as a coach.” …
Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza on the Yankees working out: “Large group of players showed up today and we were to do defensive work, infield work, guys hit indoors, pitchers played catch. We’ll continue to do that. Pretty much all of the infielders came out and took ground balls, same thing with the outfielders. Outfielders were out on the main stadium and did defensive work, and they hit inside.” …
Pete Alonzo signed a record (for his serviced time) $652,521 contract with the Mets, saying, “I’m shocked and thrilled, so happy we came to an agreement,” he said. ”I bleed orange and blue and I’m willing to sacrifice whatever it takes to help this team win.” …
The Patriots were awarded league-high four compensation picks in the coming draft – two third-rounders and two sixths. They have 12 picks – only one in the first 86 but four in the top 100. …
R.I.P. Ted Cox, who made his Red Sox debut with six straight hits in 1977 and was subsequently traded in the deal that brought Dennis Eckersley to Boston. …
ESPN’s Turron Davenport makes the case that the Titans would not be improving themselves if they let Ryan Tannehill walk and sign Brady. He wrote: “The Titans would not be adding the Brady of 2017 (his most recent MVP season). They would be adding the quarterback who turns 43 in August and is coming off one of his worst seasons. A closer look at his 2019 numbers shows the choice between Brady and Ryan Tannehill isn’t as clear-cut as many think.” …
Barry Bonds, to The Athletic, on his shaky Hall of Fame status: “If they don’t want me, just say you don’t want me and be done with it. Just be done with it …I know what I did out there,” Bonds said. “I know what I accomplished between those lines. It’s outside those lines that I would have done some things different.” …
Ron Roenicke, still the Red Sox’ interim manager, on Xander Bogaerts‘ leadership qualities: “Because of the confidence and probably because of the success that leads to the confidence, he’s starting to be a leader in that clubhouse. And he certainly is with the Latin players. He’s been a big influence on them. But I think he is on everybody. His attitude, the way he walks in everyday, for me, makes a big difference. When you talk to him he’s always in a good mood, he’s always smiling, and he works. And that’s important for us as a staff to not always have to be the ones that try to talk to guys and pump them up and get them, whether it’s working hard or working the right way. If their peers do it, it’s huge.” …
The Ravens were jolted by the retirement of All Pro guard Marshal Yanda. He’s an eight-time Pro Bowler and a Hall of Fame candidate. …
The NCAA, never known for decisions that actually help young athletes, has given the OK for spring sports athletes to get another year of eligibility. “Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports,” the NCAA said in a statement. “Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time. Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks.” …
With baseball starting late, you know there are contingency plans being developed for whatever number of games is practical. But as of now, MLB is saying it hopes to get in the full 162. Tweeted ESPN’s Joon Lee: “Red Sox president Sam Kennedy says the current thinking is that regular season games on the front end of schedule will be added on to the back end, but situation is fluid.” As long as they don’t do what they did in 1972, when teams didn’t all play the same number of games.” ...
Zion Williamson is a gem, and not just for what he does on the basketball court. Pledging $100,000 to the arena workers in New Orleans, he said, “The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at Smoothie King Center. These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization. Unfortunately, many of them are still recovering from long-term challenges created by Katrina, and now face the economic impact of the postponement of games because of the virus.” The kid gets it! …
From renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson: There are 118 known elements in the Periodic Table. The last time the @nyknicks won the @NBA Basketball Championship there were only 105.” …
An unaware Tuukka Rask on his 50th NHL shutout – at Philly before play was halted: “Oh, was it? Nice. It’s a great milestone. I didn’t even realize. But thanks for telling me. I’ve been around for many years. I guess it’s just one of those things when you play enough games these milestones happen and it’s definitely a good one.” …
Happy Selection Sunday! Oh … wait. No Selection Sunday with the Dance canceled but there was a push to announce the participants and brackets, anyway. …
Before play was halted, Joe Maddon returned to Cubs camp with his Angels. “It’s like being married, stuff happens along the way,” Maddon said. “There are internal discussions, and then it might be best to do something else. But you can still be friends with your former partner. There’s nothing adversarial. … It’s just the method of the world today that everybody is looking for adversarial. It’s not. It was a great moment. We did wonderfully together. It was a great marriage. A great union. And I was grateful for it.” …
Finally, the lack of sports has created a lack of this space being needed three times per week. For now, we’re going with Sunday only – so see you next week.
Mike Shalin covers Boston pro sports for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. His email address is shalinmike@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @mscotshay.