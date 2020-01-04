Power-play tally was only goal in Saturday loss to Edmonton.
THE BRUINS figured out a way not to blow a lead in regulation and lose in extra time Saturday.
They blew a lead and lost in regulation.
The perplexing inability to win a game in overtime/shootouts (2-11 overall, 0-6 in shootouts) has been joined by the perplexing inability to score at even strength.
Saturday, they scored on the power play, taking a 1-0 lead, but that was all for the offense. There was sloppy play, shaky goaltending — and a talented Edmonton team left town with a 4-1 win.
“Our issue was we didn’t get enough puck to the net,” Bruce Cassidy, just named as one of the four All-Star coaches, said on NESN after Saturday’s game.
It should be mentioned here that the Bruins are battling sickness and are still a first-place team — despite leading the NHL with 11 overtime/shootout losses.
Saturday’s game came after a shootout loss at New Jersey and an overtime defeat at home to Columbus. They led in both of those games but have scored just four goals during a three-game losing streak.
Following the OT loss to a short-handed Columbus team, Cassidy, noting the David Pastrnak scoring chance that eventually led to the losing goal, said his team needed “to smarten up,” in the extra five minutes.
“It’s frustrating,” Pastrnak said. “There’s been plenty of them this year. Overtime’s probably getting in our head. We’re missing some confidence there.
“Early in overtime, we had a clean 3-on-2 and we don’t get a shot on net. How I said, a little confidence missing. You don’t want to make a bad shot and then they go scoring, fire back at you. We need to win one of those. Hopefully it’s going to be the next one.”
The Bruins suffered nine extra time losses last season. This season has 39 games to go.
A prime example of how much trouble the B’s are having scoring at even strength: Pastrnak has five goals and 15 points during a 10-game points streak, but is only a plus-1 over that span — power play goals don’t count in a player’s plus or minus.
“I think we gotta stick with the game plan and trust what we have in here,” David Krejci said Saturday, pointing to the ebbs and flows of a long season.
But No to Kovy
The Bruins could have had Ilya Kovalchuk for the NHL minimum after his LA release, but Kovy is now a Canadien. There’s no question his skills have diminished, but you know he can still shoot — and given the Bruins’ shootout problems, you might think he could at least help there — and perhaps even wake up offensively because the need is there.
For the record, Kovalchuk is a solid 51.2 percent in his career on shootout attempts, going 22-for-43 (4-1 last year). He has also converted three of his four career penalty shots.
From NHLBruins on Twitter before Saturday’s game: “SASsoftware Stat of the Week: The #NHLBruins have scored at least one power play goal in nine straight games from 12/14-1/2, going 11 for 36 (30.6%) in that span. It is their longest such streak since they also recorded a nine-game stretch from March 9-27, 1999 (12/42, 28.6%).” Saturday, they made it 10 in a row and did it quickly, the 10 straight their longest run since 1996, according to the same Twitter account.
Jack Edwards continues to surprise us, even though nothing he says should still be a surprise. The other night in New Jersey, a Devils’ shot hit the post but the sound effect of a foghorn after a goal started to go off, quickly stopping. Edwards blurted out, “Save your friggin’ (or freakin’) foghorn.”
Then, when the Bruins lost the game in a shootout after leading 2-0, Edwards threw it to Dale Arnold in the studio with the words, “Sometimes you just want to pick up a mouthful of dirt, swish it around and spit it out. Don’t ya love shootouts?”
Two treasures returned to TD Garden this week — Jim Martin ended his brief retirement and returned at the PA mike, and treasure Willie O’Ree was there Saturday as part of his local diversity initiative to get ALL kids involved in the great game — in conjunction with the 2020 Skills Weekend.
Big need
It’s no secret the Celtics, even with Enes Kanter playing well, are looking for a big who could put them over the top in what is now a winnable NBA. We told you about the Karl-Anthony Towns potential rumor the other day. Then came word they might be discussing Detroit big man Andre Drummond. Gordon Hayward‘s name keeps coming up as a means of making money work, but how about this: the Celtics wait for later in the season, see where they are and then pick up a big man off the release scrap heap. Keep the current roster intact and then just add.
Speaking of the current roster, Kemba Walker, who has changed the attitude of things while more than replacing Kyrie Irving, missed his second straight game with the flu Saturday night. But stat maven Dick Lipe tells us, “Kemba Walker already has 12 games this season in which he’s made at least 5 three-pointers. That’s only four shy of Isaiah Thomas‘ team record (16), set in 2016-17.”
How good has Jaylen Brown been? This from The Athletic’s Jay King: “Jaylen Brown averaging more than 20 points per game on 62.2% true shooting so far. Over the previous three years, here’s a list of players to do both in a single season: Steph Curry (3 times), Kevin Durant (3 times), Giannis, Isaiah Thomas, Kyle Lowry, KAT (Towns). Good company.”
Still quiet
Remember when the Dodgers bailed the Red Sox out of a financial mess by taking Adrian Gonzalez, Carl Crawford and Josh Beckett in 2012? Well, the talk won’t stop that LA is talking to the Sox about both Mookie Betts and David Price, thus digging Boston out of another mess.
I still think Travis Shaw would have been a good signing for the Red Sox as he looks to bounce back. A versatile left-handed bat with power? Instead, Shaw signed a one-year contract with the Blue Jays, who are making moves aimed at becoming a factor in the AL East.
“From the beginning, it was a place that I was interested in,” Shaw said of Toronto. “I know the division, I know the league, so for me it was kind of a no-brainer once they presented (a) strong offer,” Shaw said. “We were able to wrap it up pretty quickly and couldn’t be more excited to get started in Toronto.”
Looking around
ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Saturday the Patriots’ punishment from the NFL over the latest video incident is expected in the next two weeks. Again, you know the history of the franchise is working against them in this latest thing, which likely wouldn’t be getting all this attention if this was a first offense.
Don Larsen and Andy Hassler could both be described as journeymen pitchers. Larsen, of course, is more widely known for his 1956 World Series perfect game. Both men died during the holiday season, Larsen at 90 and Hassler at just 68. Larsen was 81-91 (plus 4-2 in the World Series) with a 3.78 ERA and 23 career saves, while Hassler was 44-71 with a 3.83 ERA and 29 saves, 3-3 with a 4.96 ERA and a save for the Red Sox in 1978-79. R.I.P. to both. …
Al Horford isn’t having much fun in his new home as he continues to look for ways to get involved in the 76ers offense that revolves around Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Have a feeling, though, Horford will figure it out. …
Hard to believe things keep happening in sports. The Penguins recalled goalie and UNH graduate Casey DeSmith from the minors but the Rochester, N.H., native couldn’t go to Montreal because he lost his passport; Yoenis Cespedes‘ ranch injury was not because he was riding a motorcycle. Turns out he caught a wild boar in a trap, the boar escaped, came at him and Cespedes stepped in a hole; and the Islanders lost defenseman Adam Pelech to a knee injury suffered playing that soccer game players play in the hallway before games. …
Saturday’s AFC wild card game between Houston and Buffalo featured the first QB matchup where both — Deshaun Watson and Josh Allen — had at least 20 passing touchdowns and five running scores during the regular season. …
Bruin Sean Kuraly on life in the NHL: “You’ve got to show up every day, because if you don’t, you’ll look dumb.” …
Kanter on new teammate Marcus Smart: “We should all feel blessed to have a teammate like him, on both ends. He brings so much energy, he brings so much toughness, brings so much on the table that we should all feel blessed to have a leader, have a teammate, have a friend like Marcus.”
Former Colts GM Bill Polian and two Sirius colleagues somehow figured likely MVP Lamar Jackson shouldn’t be the AP All-Pro QB. Polian once said Jackson should have been a wide receiver (he has since amended that). The three naysayers voted for Russell Wilson, sparking a conspiracy theory since Wilson is a frequent guest of the satellite radio operation. …
Jim Montgomery, the former University of Maine star fired suddenly as the Dallas Stars coach for conduct detrimental, has entered an alcohol rehab and we wish him only the best. …
Cedric Maxwell, a welcome addition to Twitter, after Marcus Smart‘s huge 3-pointer late in Friday night’s game: “I’ve been saying, parts of @smart MS3 game reminds me so much of Dennis Johnson. This is a exactly what I’ve been talking about over and over. DJ would totally drain this shot, even if he was 0-10 through 47 mins.” …
Old pal Matt Vautour of MassLive the other day: “Randomly interesting nugget I learned working on this story: NHL’s oldest player Zdeno Chara and MLB’s oldest player Fernando Rodney born on the exact same day.” That day was March 18, 1977. Tom Brady was born Aug. 3 that same year. …
Happy 11th birthday to the MLB Network, so vital to us baseball nuts through the painful offseasons. …
Well deserved: Villanova’s Jay Wright is AP’s men’s college coach of the decade. …
Rick Bowness, the interim coach in Dallas, joined Pat Quinn and Scotty Bowman as the only men to coach in five decades. …
Twitter account Celticsdirect’s All-Decade Celtics team: Horford, Jayson Tatum, Paul Pierce, Isaiah Thomas and Rajon Rondo. …
Finally, continuing the fairy tale that is Tacko Fall‘s season, the big guy was — ridiculously — sixth in the NBA All-Star voting for frontcourt players. “I don’t love it,” said head coach Brad Stevens.
Mike Shalin covers Boston pro sports for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. His email address is shalinmike@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @mscotshay.