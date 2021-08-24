Springfield’s Vera Rivard is in elite company. Rivard, a member of the Upper Valley Aquatic Center, on Aug. 17 swam the 20 miles across the Catalina Channel, completing the triple crown of open water swimming.
According to longswims.com — before Rivard’s feat was logged — 252 swimmers, including 97 women and 119 from the United States, had completed the triple crown, which is accomplished by swimming across the England Channel, Catalina Island and around Manhattan Island.
The Catalina Channel separates Santa Catalina Island from the Southern California coast at Rancho Palos Verdes.
According to the Upper Valley Aquatic Club (UVAC), Rivard swam through rough, cold waters. It is one of the most dangerous open water swims, sometimes with sharks. She was visited by dolphins at one point and was forced to tread water for almost 45 minutes at another point when the propeller of the boat accompanying her got tangled in ropes and had to be cleared.
According the UVAC, Rivard began swimming at 10:30 p.m. and completed her mission at about noon the next day. Her unofficial time was 14 hours and 11 minutes. She was accompanied by Team Rivard, Kevin Bell and Bottom Scratcher’s crew.
Rivard last summer swam both Manhattan Island, then the England Channel, in a two-month span.