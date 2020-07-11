Completing the 20 Bridges Swim around Manhattan has been one of Vera Rivard’s lifelong dreams. It still has not set in that she completed it earlier this month.
The 16-year-old Springfield resident applied last November to New York Open Water (NYOW), a nonprofit organization that conducts the 20 Bridges Swim, to be considered for the swim this year. On her application, Rivard explained her previous swim experience and finishing times, and wrote an essay. The application was one of many NYOW receives from people around the world looking to attempt the 28½-mile swim.
NYOW originally informed Rivard in mid-December that she was chosen to attempt the swim with a small group during the first week of August. She received a follow-up email from the organization in March or April explaining that her swim date had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even after receiving the cancellation notice, Rivard continued to train as she usually does in Kolelemook Lake, which her family lives on.
The soon-to-be junior at Kearsarge Regional High School of Sutton heard from NYOW again on June 30, when she was told she could be the first person to attempt the swim this year as long as she could make it to New York City. Rivard’s mom, Darcie, said the fact that her crew consists of family members and that she could drive to the city were the main reasons NYOW extended the invitation.
“I was very excited just to get the call that there is an opportunity to do it and (the fact) I was the first one this season is just really exciting,” Rivard said. “And that was cool to see that they trusted me with that honor.”
Rivard’s dad, Kevin, drove her, Darcie, and her younger sister, Margaret, who is 13 and also an open-water swimmer, to the city on July 5 so she could attempt the swim, which is a circumnavigation around Manhattan via the East River, Harlem River and Hudson River.
With her mom and sister following along by boat and her dad part of the land crew, Rivard swam around sites like Yankee Stadium, the Freedom Tower and Statue of Liberty. She was also cheered on from the shoreline by family friends who live in the New York City area.
“Sometimes she sings songs or tries to figure out math problems or something else to think about during the swim,” Darcie said. “Sometimes she asks us for a riddle so we usually have one in (mind)...This time, there was so much to look at, she didn’t have time to think about that.”
Rivard, who trains at Upper Valley Aquatic Center in White River Junction, Vt., finished in 7 hours, 53, minutes. “I wasn’t aiming for a time,” Rivard said. “I was just hoping to finish and I was there for the experience.”
Darcie said traveling to New York City during the pandemic was a concern but she and her family took a number of safety precautions. The Rivards were in the city for 24 hours, wore masks as much as possible, brought their own food and did not go shopping or siteseeing. If not for the pandemic, Darcie said the family would have made more of a vacation out of the trip.
Even though her stay in the city was brief, Rivard is thankful she had the chance to do the swim this year after having her originally scheduled date canceled.
“It’s been a dream or goal of mine for a really long time,” Rivard said. “The fact it did happen the way it did was remarkable and really perfect, in a way.”
Before the pandemic, Rivard also planned to swim the English Channel at the end of August. People can still swim the channel but Darcie said the family is unsure if it will fly over for Rivard to attempt it. If Rivard does not get the chance to attempt the channel swim this year, she will just do so another summer.
“The dream continues,” Darcie said.