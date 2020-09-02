Springfield’s Vera Rivard can check another box in her already-illustrious open water swimming career.
Rivard, 16, on Tuesday completed her English Channel attempt from Samphire Hoe Beach in Dover, England, to Wissant Beach, France. She now needs only the Catalina Channel swim in California to complete the Triple Crown of open water swimming. Two months ago, she completed the Manhattan Island Marathon Swim in New York.
For the English Channel swim, Rivard started at 9:38 a.m. and finished at 11:48 p.m., for a time of 14 hours, 10 minutes.
Conditions were rough for the 20.94-mile swim, with air temperature of 57.9 Fahrenheit, sea temperature of 63.5F and wind speed of 9 knots, from the west.
Rivard was assisted by the boat The Rowena, pilot Peter Reed and 2nd Pilot Peter Reed Jr. and official observer Aaron Reed from the Channel Swimming Association (CSA). The boat crew included her mom, Darcie DeBlois-Rivard, and her sister Margaret, 13.
According to CSA website, Rivard is the 1,676th person to make the crossing since 1875 and second American to finish the swim in 2020. A member of the Upper Valley Aquatics Center, Rivard wore a UVAC swim cap to honor her late coach Dorsi Raynolds.
“That was a swim of a lifetime. I have dreamt of this for as long as I can remember,” Rivard said in a UVAC email. “It was better than I could have ever hoped. I am so grateful for this adventure.”
Rivard told the Union Leader after the Manhattan swim that she was hoping to swim the English Channel this summer, but the family was unsure about flying over in a pandemic.