St. Thomas Aquinas of Dover product Ryan McKenna was called up to the major leagues on Monday by the Baltimore Orioles.
McKenna, batting ninth and playing right field in his MLB debut on Monday night, struck out swinging against the Yankees’ Jordan Montgomery in his first major league at-bat.
The Orioles called up McKenna after placing outfielder Austin Hays on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain he suffered during Sunday’s sweep-completing victory against the Boston Red Sox.
McKenna, the Orioles’ No. 25 prospect, according to Baseball America, was called up from the taxi squad.
Additionally, right-hander Shawn Armstrong, who was on the Orioles’ injured list as a procedural move after being on the paternity list, was activated, with right-hander Cole Sulser, a Dartmouth College product, optioned to Baltimore’s alternate training site in Bowie, Md.
